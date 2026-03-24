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Crazed Communist Claims Cuban Lung Cancer Cure Canceled by Capitalists

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on March 24, 2026
Twitter

A wise anonymous account on Twitter once said:

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And if you believe that, then surely you'll believe that once a person obtains power he will voluntarily give it up to create a utopian society despite thousands of years of evidence to the contrary.

And if you believe all that, then you would be the kind of person who says this with all sincerity.

Cuba has been back in the headlines because Code Pink, the vile Hasan Piker and other Western useful idiots trekked to Cuba in solidarity with the communist regime. Useful idiots is a term attributed to Lenin in reference to people who live in non-communist nations but are enamored with communist propaganda. And, well, many seem to fit the description as you can see from that blazing hot take above.

To recap: There was a cure to lung cancer developed by Cuba that no-one can have because of the United States. Because Europe, Canada (and New Yorkers) are famously adherent to the American embargo. The truth has more nuance, something communist ideologues seem to lack.

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1. There is a scientific partnership happening with Cuban scientists in the United States. Sounds a whole lot less sinister than a cure has been found but the U.S. is suppressing it.

2. The research for the Alzheimer's treatment is ongoing.

You may proceed to roll your eyes. Many have.

If it weren't for that gosh darn embargo, we'd see that communism actually works.

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About that. What kind of person cites Hasan Piker besides the deluded and hateful?

We consulted with Alpha Centaurians, Candace Owens and the ghost of Charlie Kirk and can confirm this is all true.

Not stupid - privy to the Secret Knowledge that capitalist slaves are blinded to by the oligarchs.

Let's close this with a clear-eyed debunking for those who might need it.

Tags:

COMMUNISM CUBA HEALTHCARE SOCIALISM VACCINES

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