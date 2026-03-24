Crazed Communist Claims Cuban Lung Cancer Cure Canceled by Capitalists

A wise anonymous account on Twitter once said:

Socialism is the theory that if you abolish profit, bread will somehow bake itself out of moral superiority. — ἐκον βρω (@EconBreau) March 7, 2026

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And if you believe that, then surely you'll believe that once a person obtains power he will voluntarily give it up to create a utopian society despite thousands of years of evidence to the contrary.

And if you believe all that, then you would be the kind of person who says this with all sincerity.

Cuba has a lung cancer vaccine that is inaccessible due to U.S. embargoes. It was developed in the 1990s and still can’t be shared with the rest of the world https://t.co/FdqCte5lWe — Back On This App and It’s Still Hell (@wickdchiq) March 22, 2026

Cuba has been back in the headlines because Code Pink, the vile Hasan Piker and other Western useful idiots trekked to Cuba in solidarity with the communist regime. Useful idiots is a term attributed to Lenin in reference to people who live in non-communist nations but are enamored with communist propaganda. And, well, many seem to fit the description as you can see from that blazing hot take above.

To recap: There was a cure to lung cancer developed by Cuba that no-one can have because of the United States. Because Europe, Canada (and New Yorkers) are famously adherent to the American embargo. The truth has more nuance, something communist ideologues seem to lack.

1. There is a scientific partnership happening with Cuban scientists in the United States. Sounds a whole lot less sinister than a cure has been found but the U.S. is suppressing it.

2. The research for the Alzheimer's treatment is ongoing.

You may proceed to roll your eyes. Many have.

Imagine believing this. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 23, 2026

Also, Cuba solved cold fusion, but because of the US fascists nobody in the world can have it. Because of the US, we can't have a cure for Cancer and free energy.



Because of the embargos, Cubans can't wear Cartier. — Mister NineFingers (@MrNineFingerz) March 23, 2026

Right. And a perpetual motion machine, a cute for diabetes and a four breasted chicken.



You have never been to Cuba have you? — Motown Boy 🐊🐊 (@motown5203) March 23, 2026

If it weren't for that gosh darn embargo, we'd see that communism actually works.

No, it doesn’t. Plenty of European countries work with Cuba on medical issues, not once have they verified these claims. It’s called “propaganda”, Hasan has admitted over and over that he’s a “propagandist”, and you buy all of it. It’s sad and pathetic. — TDS Wellness Institute (@DrofTDS) March 23, 2026

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About that. What kind of person cites Hasan Piker besides the deluded and hateful?

Cuba has also opened wormholes to distant planets, but the US embargo blocks anyone from using them. — Rob Leder (@rleder) March 23, 2026

We consulted with Alpha Centaurians, Candace Owens and the ghost of Charlie Kirk and can confirm this is all true.

You have to be a special kind of stupid to believe this. — Shashi (@shashigalore) March 23, 2026

Not stupid - privy to the Secret Knowledge that capitalist slaves are blinded to by the oligarchs.

This is abject nonsense. Just so you know. 1) The embargo, such as it is, doesn't cover medicines and 2) The embargo, such as it is, doesn't include the rest of the world and 3) An effective lung cancer vaccine would have half the world breaking whatever embargo there is. https://t.co/cvnkGy6LMd — Tim Worstall (@worstall) March 23, 2026

Let's close this with a clear-eyed debunking for those who might need it.