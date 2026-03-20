Chuck Norris Walks Through The Valley of The Shadow of Death, Is Not Afraid; Chuck Norris Passes at 86

It is with sadness that we share the passing of Chuck Norris at 86 years old.

Chuck Norris, Action Icon and 'Walker Texas Ranger' Star, Dies at 86 https://t.co/IXZWWiOs2q — Variety (@Variety) March 20, 2026

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His family's letter.

Norris was the hero of numerous martial arts movies, the 'Walker, Texas Ranger' television series and countless memes of man and nature bowing to his will.

Since this is Twitchy and other sites have provided the important details, we will pay homage to this great man in a way I'm sure he would have appreciated: Chuck Norris quips.

Chuck Norris didn’t pass away…

Death just built up the courage to meet him.

Legend forever. 💪



RIP 🕊️ — Lord Khutso JayTea Matjee (@KhutsoMatjee) March 20, 2026

If they think a coffin and grave can stop this man… I feel bad for them — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) March 20, 2026

Chuck Norris didn’t die he finally beat life. — The Barrington Report (@TBR24_7) March 20, 2026

Chuck Norris didn't die.



He told death he was coming. https://t.co/50PTewBotp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2026

Chuck Norris was so badass that Walker Texas Ranger would rather die than live in a world where his state Democrats nominated a VEGAN Senator. RIP LEGEND. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) March 20, 2026

RIP Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/ElCJdk1ppn — John Sitarek (@JohnSitarek) March 20, 2026

Death didn’t take Chuck Norris—he let it think it won. RIP — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 20, 2026

Even Bold Libs trembled.

You should see the other guy. pic.twitter.com/cmmewpaI5U — Sam (@SamCKx) March 20, 2026

That's right.

He was a man of faith and we wish St. Peter good luck upon Mr. Norris' arrival.