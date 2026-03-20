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Chuck Norris Walks Through The Valley of The Shadow of Death, Is Not Afraid; Chuck Norris Passes at 86

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 AM on March 20, 2026
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

It is with sadness that we share the passing of Chuck Norris at 86 years old.

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His family's letter.

Norris was the hero of numerous martial arts movies, the 'Walker, Texas Ranger' television series and countless memes of man and nature bowing to his will.

Since this is Twitchy and other sites have provided the important details, we will pay homage to this great man in a way I'm sure he would have appreciated: Chuck Norris quips.

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Even Bold Libs trembled.

That's right.

He was a man of faith and we wish St. Peter good luck upon Mr. Norris' arrival.

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