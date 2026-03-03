Mark Cuban: Democrat Party Should Shell Out Millions to Hire Mamdani’s Socialist Social...
VIP
Saturday Night Live Sketch Mocking Tourette's Gets a Community Note
WSJ: Trump Admin Using English Tests to Crack Down on CDLs for Asylum-Seekers
NYT’s Peter Baker Seems Upset Trump Didn't Rush Back to the Oval Office...
'Going to Be HILARIOUS'! Trump Announces a FIRST in His 2 Terms (Have...
Axios CEO: Debate If Death of Khamenei Was Worth 3 American Lives Will...
Loon Who Campaigned for Elizabeth Warren Says Every US Official Is a Legitimate...
Guy From Project Liberal Thinks He's Found the ‘Republican Benghazi’
Rashida Tlaib and Mehdi Hasan Keep Upping the Body Count of School Allegedly...
Marco Rubio Lays WASTE to Democrats Crying Because Trump 'Did Not Notify Congress'...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Don't Scapegoat Immigrants After Mass Shooting by Man from Senegal
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Just Took Democrats and Their BIG IRAN GOTCHA Apart With...
Trump Just Obliterated The Iranian Regime (Operation Epic Fury)
Attn. Dems and Media! WH Has a LONG List for Those Saying the...

Deranged Clickbait Islamist Prays for Wrath of Allah, Gets Biblical Spanking Instead

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:00 AM on March 03, 2026
Twitchy

We usually don't like to elevate sick click-bait accounts, but in this case the couple of buck this domestic Islamists will get from us is worth it for the glorious mockery.

Advertisement

This is not your usual unhinged 'The Jews have put radiation in our Falafel' rant, but it has that simultaneously neurotic and banal repetition loved by Twitter leftists.

You can picture whoever posts these sitting in a darkened room, rocking back and forth.

Twitter assumed it was pagan prayer and here beganeth the lesson.

Judging by the outcome: Prayer: DENIED

Huge, if true!

Whoopsie!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Here's where things got fun and educational. If you don't know where that quote is from, stick around.

Another clue.

Oh that Elijah! Putting Baal worshippers in their place for 3,000 years!

One more time for the King James fans in the room.

Lots of folks saw the connection.

Advertisement

The New Testament folks got in on it too.

... or Mossad. Anything is possible since the invention of the space lasers.

Don't forget to set out an extra helping of Matzoh Ball Soup for Elijah this Passover, he certainly earned it.



 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.


Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BIBLE ISLAM ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Former Climate AOC Lackey Reflects on the Exact MOMENT She Realized Climate Activism Was 'BULLS**T' - Vid
Sam J.
Mark Cuban: Democrat Party Should Shell Out Millions to Hire Mamdani’s Socialist Social Media Team
Warren Squire
'Going to Be HILARIOUS'! Trump Announces a FIRST in His 2 Terms (Have Fun a Fun Roasting, Journos)
Doug P.
HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Just Took Democrats and Their BIG IRAN GOTCHA Apart With 1 Legally Polite Post
Sam J.
Alex Soros Learns the HARD WAY That He and Dems Are Reading the Room COMPLETELY Wrong on Iran Strikes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement