Deranged Clickbait Islamist Prays for Wrath of Allah, Gets Biblical Spanking Instead

We usually don't like to elevate sick click-bait accounts, but in this case the couple of buck this domestic Islamists will get from us is worth it for the glorious mockery.

This is not your usual unhinged 'The Jews have put radiation in our Falafel' rant, but it has that simultaneously neurotic and banal repetition loved by Twitter leftists.

Oh Allah, please humiliate Netanyahu and Trump. — Jvnior (@Jvnior) March 1, 2026

You can picture whoever posts these sitting in a darkened room, rocking back and forth.

Twitter assumed it was pagan prayer and here beganeth the lesson.

Apparently Allah doesn't like you. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) March 2, 2026

Judging by the outcome: Prayer: DENIED

Allah is a Zionist — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) March 2, 2026

Allah seems to be more on Israel and USA's side than yours pic.twitter.com/eJ2DhdQHAW — Anonymous Patriot ⛨⚔⛨ (@AnonPatriott) March 2, 2026

Huge, if true!

Whoopsie!

“You’ll have to shout louder, for surely he is a god! Perhaps he is daydreaming, or is relieving himself. Or maybe he is away on a trip, or is asleep and needs to be wakened!” — Bama Chan (@HeardChanda) March 2, 2026

Here's where things got fun and educational. If you don't know where that quote is from, stick around.

Cry louder, maybe he’s relieving himself — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) March 2, 2026

Another clue.

From the Bible from the first book of Kings, the 18th chapter. Cry louder... pic.twitter.com/acxuWIaxYt — Joan Huffman 🇺🇸 (@HuffmanJoa78586) March 3, 2026

Oh that Elijah! Putting Baal worshippers in their place for 3,000 years!

Call him louder! He heareth not. With knives and lancets cut yourselves after your manner. Leap upon the altar ye have made, call him and prophesy! Not a voice will answer you: none will listen, none heed you. — Gottfried von Steinburg (@gottfriedvons) March 2, 2026

One more time for the King James fans in the room.

Elijah watching the priests call on their God. https://t.co/WBmyM0797b — ìsakìí (@therealokunato) March 2, 2026

Lots of folks saw the connection.

Matthew 6:7; “When you pray, don’t babble on and on as the Gentiles do. They think their prayers are answered merely by repeating their words again and again." https://t.co/WiQTI0tBAB — Christ_Apologetics (@CApologetics1) March 3, 2026

The New Testament folks got in on it too.

Maybe the mossad switched out your prayers mid flight



because Allah must have gotten wrong message



Because he is taking out all your fking mullah buddies

ROFL pic.twitter.com/vto1iVmQlq — Totally_not_a_Bot (@TwitCensors) March 2, 2026

... or Mossad. Anything is possible since the invention of the space lasers.

Reminds me of Elijah



Only in this case the fire that's coming down is from a B-52 https://t.co/fJwxxtMtbl — Eli Sedai (@oni_samuel_) March 2, 2026

Don't forget to set out an extra helping of Matzoh Ball Soup for Elijah this Passover, he certainly earned it.









