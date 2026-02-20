Hasanabi Rages at Camila Cabello for Calling Out Cuba's 'Failing Dictatorship' – Internet...
Epstein Lookalike Daniel Biss and Champagne Socialist Kat Abughazaleh Share Intimate Post-...
Birds of a Feather: Kamala Harris Poses with Olympic 'Traitor' Eileen Gu –...
OpenAI Ignored Alarms on Trans Shooter's Violent ChatGPT Fantasies—Months Later, 8 Dead in...
ICE's Epic Troll (a Classic Rope-a-Dope): Detainees Gone Before Ilhan Omar Arrives to...
Cry Me a River: Eileen Gu Whines She's a 'Punching Bag' After Selling...
VIP
Alysa Liu's Olympic Gold Exposes Real Hypocrisy: Leftists Can't Handle GOP Supporting Lega...
Ann Bauer Schools an AWFL: From Anne Frank Memes to 'What Fraud ?'...
Dems Pearl Clutching About Trump 'Defying the Supreme Court' Are Being Hit With...
LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff...
VIP
AOC Is Concerned Republicans Are Turning Young Men Into REAL MEN
Chuck Schumer No Longer Wants Justice Gorsuch to 'Reap the Whirlwind' (at Least...
We Feel SHOCKED: Latest Epstein BOMBSHELL Lands Right on Democrat Stacey Plaskett's HEAD...
Trump Activates 'Backup Plan' After Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs

Oh No! 'Review-Bombing Starfleet Academy Could End the Franchise'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on February 20, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Since around 2016 with Lady Ghostbusters, Hollywood has adopted a new marketing blueprint, and it's not simply appealing to the 'Modern Audience' (hat tip: The Critical Drinker). It's an intentional strategy to piss off long time fans of the intellectual property as part of its marketing push.

Advertisement

No longer is it just to do a press junket, make the rounds on the shows and release in a song from the soundtrack. Nope. You must also show distain for the aging-out Boomers and let them know that this is not for them. Backlash is baked into the promotion of these new woke shows.

So when the backlash inevitably arrives, the performative caterwauling follows in predictable fashion.

While this writer is a long time sci-fi fanatic who remembers Star Trek in its first-run (and Star Wars without the 'Episode IV' added to the crawl), he'd like nothing more than to tune into thoughtful, intelligent episodes.

All that is left, sadly, is, clunky messaging and ham-handed pandering to 'marginalized' groups. And while there's a healthy debate about whether Star Trek has always been woke, there's no doubt that it was so much more than that.

The best we can hope for is the complete self-immolation of the current Star Trek and something better rising from the ashes.

Recommended

Hasanabi Rages at Camila Cabello for Calling Out Cuba's 'Failing Dictatorship' – Internet Drags Him
justmindy
Advertisement

Them: 'Hurr durr! Why don't you Boomers go back to your VHS tapes and go away?'

Us: 'OK.'

'Wait, where are you going?'

If you think this, you're just racist / sexist / fascist / phobic!

Maybe a few hundred million more in losses will help them to see the light? Maybe not.

Sounds like a good idea to us as well.

Others have observed that this isn't your standard issue 'blame the audience' whine. It has a Jewish mother (hi mom!) style guilt trip associated with it.

Advertisement

Defiled.

Well put and sadly, well deserved.

No.

The irony of it all is that Hollywood is all-in on 'celebrating diversity' while intentionally playing to a ridiculously homogenous group: themselves.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hasanabi Rages at Camila Cabello for Calling Out Cuba's 'Failing Dictatorship' – Internet Drags Him
justmindy
ICE's Epic Troll (a Classic Rope-a-Dope): Detainees Gone Before Ilhan Omar Arrives to 'Support' Them
justmindy
Epstein Lookalike Daniel Biss and Champagne Socialist Kat Abughazaleh Share Intimate Post-Debate Drinks
justmindy
LOL! THAT Liberal Win Didn't Last Long: Trump's Back-Up Plan After SCOTUS Tariff Ruling Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Cry Me a River: Eileen Gu Whines She's a 'Punching Bag' After Selling Out to China – Boo Hoo, Traitor
justmindy
OpenAI Ignored Alarms on Trans Shooter's Violent ChatGPT Fantasies—Months Later, 8 Dead in Massacre
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hasanabi Rages at Camila Cabello for Calling Out Cuba's 'Failing Dictatorship' – Internet Drags Him justmindy
Advertisement