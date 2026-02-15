Leo The Turtle Escaping Fire Has Twitter All Ablaze

Turtles are cute. A turtle escaping flames is touching. A turtle escaping a fire captured on video inspires great memes.

SHELL SHOCK: A tortoise narrowly escaped tragedy after a fallen heat lamp ignited her shed, with security footage capturing her scrambling to safety as flames raged behind her. pic.twitter.com/cSErsCvfk4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 15, 2026

We are very happy to see that the little turtle did survive the destruction of his home running, as much as turtles can, from flames. But even in tragedy, there's just something, adorable about this as you will soon see.

His name is Leo, his name is written on the burning house. He made it out safe. — LisaLou (@LisaLou) February 15, 2026

See? Our carapaced cutie has a name!

A loveable turtle, a tragedy and a happy ending. What's not to love?

He took out a high-value fire insurance policy last week. pic.twitter.com/mNnWEgdjNM — Soft Targets (@weicheziele) February 15, 2026

So soon with the conspiracies!

We think this one is AI. Turtles don't do arson.

This, on the other hand, is probably one hundred percent true.

The only thing in the universe that travels faster than light are memes.

How the tortoise told the story pic.twitter.com/YUSrpVNnz0 — Fluffy Panda (@de_fluffy_panda) February 15, 2026

Looks like Jerry Bruckheimer bought the rights to the film.

peace was never an option pic.twitter.com/b3bfDqNp5r — laugh but dont smile (@murkymurkmurk) February 15, 2026

Speaking of, plenty of turtle bad-assery going on here.

The turtle that day: pic.twitter.com/nKr0SMddiK — Jimothy bobert (@JimothyBoberto) February 15, 2026

'Da Nang, Saigon the Ho Chi Mihn trail? Yeah, I saw some stuff.'

More than a few people think they've seen this before.

Tortoise leaving the scene of the crime, just in slow mo: pic.twitter.com/9gGu0UAL4s — integral00integer (@integral1nteger) February 15, 2026

See?

I saw this in a movie. pic.twitter.com/txVlR0Sdvb — Nathan's Nexus (@NathansNexusNow) February 15, 2026

If this isn't on Netflix by the end of the year, we will be very disappointed.

Leo, call your office! Whether it's a film, TikTok account or a podcast, we're all in!

