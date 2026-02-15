Leo The Turtle Escaping Fire Has Twitter All Ablaze

The Small Business Administration Plugs Entrepreneurship Week
Gordon K
Gordon K | 4:30 PM on February 15, 2026
Twitchy

Turtles are cute. A turtle escaping flames is touching. A turtle escaping a fire captured on video inspires great memes.

We are very happy to see that the little turtle did survive the destruction of his home running, as much as turtles can, from flames. But even in tragedy, there's just something, adorable about this as you will soon see.

See? Our carapaced cutie has a name!

A loveable turtle, a tragedy and a happy ending. What's not to love?

So soon with the conspiracies!

We think this one is AI. Turtles don't do arson.

This, on the other hand, is probably one hundred percent true.

The only thing in the universe that travels faster than light are memes.

Looks like Jerry Bruckheimer bought the rights to the film.

Speaking of, plenty of turtle bad-assery going on here.

'Da Nang, Saigon the Ho Chi Mihn trail? Yeah, I saw some stuff.'

More than a few people think they've seen this before.

See?

If this isn't on Netflix by the end of the year, we will be very disappointed.

Leo, call your office! Whether it's a film, TikTok account or a podcast, we're all in!

