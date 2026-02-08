'How Do You Do, Fellow Bad Bunny Fans?', John Kasich Drops Cringeworthy Panderful Tweet

Substack author and former governor of Ohio weighed in on the controversial Bad Bunny halftime show.

Love the halftime show which celebrates the wonderful Latino culture. Great pick and great show. Bad Bunny hit a grand slam home run! — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 9, 2026

Now in the interest of full disclosure, this writer spent Superbowl Sunday doing parody videos and missed a game between two teams he couldn't care less about the teams and a halftime show that he had no interest in watching. We'll catch the commercials tomorrow on YouTube.

But in this social media era, the reactions to things are often more fun than the things themselves. So when Governor Kasich Tweeted the above absolute banger of a boomer, pander, remain relevant gem, well it was too good to not write about.

Log off boomer lmao — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 9, 2026

The article could end here with this succinct sentiment, but why?

Gene, there’s no need to say home run after grand slam — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 9, 2026

Even the Three Year Letterman couldn't out-silly it.

The worst part of this post is that you think it’s called a “grand slam home run” — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 9, 2026

Was it a clever staffer knowing that it would generate reactions or just John being John? Who cares?

You literally had no idea who Bad Bunny was until a staffer told you to post this. https://t.co/6wlJpVuudL — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 9, 2026

Our beloved Amy does and she's probably right. But 'grand slam home run'? Come on, even non-sports fans should know better.

Who does he tweet this crap out for? https://t.co/cJroOGQ9CN — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 9, 2026

Maybe for the benefit of the staffer who has a Latinx friend?

Little known fact: John Kasich's dad was a mailman https://t.co/8LbtvuSO8C — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) February 9, 2026

That's a blast from the past.

The last, and funniest, stage of Trump Derangement Syndrome: being forced to pretend you like Bad Bunny as a 73 year old white guy. https://t.co/W1LYhHy9y8 — Bob Salera (@BobSalera) February 9, 2026

Insert 'how do you do, fellow kids' meme.

Yeah, that one!

