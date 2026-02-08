'How Do You Do, Fellow Bad Bunny Fans?', John Kasich Drops Cringeworthy Panderful Tweet

Texas Congressman Looney Tune Gene Wu, Shows His Racist Side Too
Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:01 PM on February 08, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

Substack author and former governor of Ohio weighed in on the controversial Bad Bunny halftime show.

Advertisement

Now in the interest of full disclosure, this writer spent Superbowl Sunday doing parody videos and missed a game between two teams he couldn't care less about the teams and a halftime show that he had no interest in watching. We'll catch the commercials tomorrow on  YouTube.

But in this social media era, the reactions to things are often more fun than the things themselves. So when Governor Kasich Tweeted the above absolute banger of a boomer, pander, remain relevant gem, well it was too good to not write about.

The article could end here with this succinct sentiment, but why?

Even the Three Year Letterman couldn't out-silly it.

Was it a clever staffer knowing that it would generate reactions or just John being John? Who cares?

Our beloved Amy does and she's probably right. But 'grand slam home run'? Come on, even non-sports fans should know better.

Maybe for the benefit of the staffer who has a Latinx friend?

That's a blast from the past.

Insert 'how do you do, fellow kids' meme.

Yeah, that one!

