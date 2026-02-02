Washington Post Journalists: Unburdened By What Has Been: Grammys Edition

As the idiom goes, 'those who don't study history are doomed to repeat it.' Sadly, Millennial journalists live by another idiom: 'unburdened by what has been'.

How else can you explain the tone-deaf confidence that a modern Washington Post journalist article that posits this?

Advertisement

Politics are often treated like radioactive material on Grammy night, writes Post pop music critic Chris Richards.



But on Sunday, something changed. The world outside had finally become too loud to ignore.https://t.co/8PqwdwS2q3 pic.twitter.com/TFlYbE8bSS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 2, 2026

LOL! Yes, we all see it. But if you're a journalist, you're apparently immune to the reality of what has been.

Yes, celebrities are famously shy with their political opinions. https://t.co/QC0Tt8j84W — Greg Lukianoff (@glukianoff) February 2, 2026

Pop music critic Chris Richards does not agree. We're guessing his grandparents didn't know anyone who voted for Nixon.

The replies and the well-deserved ratio arrived quickly.

Astonishingly uninformed, or dishonest. Laura Ingraham's book "Shut Up and Sing" is from 2003. Cheers to your ratio! — Jim (@KeenServe) February 2, 2026

History does repeat, just don't expect an elite journalist to understand it. Most of them suffer from a bad case of terminal presentism.

This is nonsense. Every award ceremony is treated as an opportunity for the craziest, least moral, most narcissistic, least informed people in our society to lecture the rest of us about stuff they haven't given the slightest bit of thought beyond watching social media videos. pic.twitter.com/vNRbNPTuQ7 — EM (@Elumin_8) February 2, 2026

This is the actual reality, by the way.

Radioactive? All these privileged wastes of oxygen do is drone on about politics, of which they are completely ignorant. — Shashi (@shashigalore) February 2, 2026

I'm an insular multi-millionaire and I'm clapping for another multi-millionaire who really cares! So stunning, so brave!

Wait, so the political speeches these Hollywood clowns make at every awards show for decades are suddenly something new? What an absolutely insane take that is void of any reality. — Kev (@kevicss) February 2, 2026

Back off man, he's a Washington Post journalist.

Thank you for highlighting the words of our greatest public intellectuals. Bad Bunny in particular excels at applying Aristotelian and Kantian thought to the great issues of our time, e.g., "You don’t know what it’s like to be out at high sea with two hundred hoes" (from… — Philip Greenspun (@PhilipGreenspun) February 2, 2026

We cringe for what historians and archeologists from 3000 AD will say about this era.

People with a combined IQ of 30 came out to say that Immigration laws shouldn’t be enforced… We know what their real issue is. pic.twitter.com/379zuAWAro — Johnny Fixer (@johnny_fixer) February 2, 2026

This, but with designer handbags and outrageous designer outfits.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.