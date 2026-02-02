Client Defiance Makes PETA Look Rational in ALL CAPS Rant
Washington Post Journalists: Unburdened By What Has Been: Grammys Edition

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on February 02, 2026
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

As the idiom goes, 'those who don't study history are doomed to repeat it.' Sadly, Millennial journalists live by another idiom: 'unburdened by what has been'.

How else can you explain the tone-deaf confidence that a modern Washington Post journalist article that posits this?

LOL! Yes, we all see it. But if you're a journalist, you're apparently immune to the reality of what has been.

Pop music critic Chris Richards does not agree. We're guessing his grandparents didn't know anyone who voted for Nixon.

The replies and the well-deserved ratio arrived quickly. 

History does repeat, just don't expect an elite journalist to understand it. Most of them suffer from a bad case of terminal presentism.

This is the actual reality, by the way.

I'm an insular multi-millionaire and I'm clapping for another multi-millionaire who really cares! So stunning, so brave!

Back off man, he's a Washington Post journalist.

We cringe for what historians and archeologists from 3000 AD will say about this era.

This, but with designer handbags and outrageous designer outfits.

