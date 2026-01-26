Fake But Accurate: Journos and Other Assorted Propagandists Run With AI Enhanced Pretti Image

Some people want something to be true so badly that they lie to themselves about it. This condition is known as a delusional disorder or more commonly, liberal journalism, which is defined as.

Advertisement

... an odd belief that a person firmly insists is true despite evidence that it is not.

Meet today's Exhibit A.

A retired 4-star general who led the Special Operations Command has posted this to comment on statements on Minnesota by Stephen Miller and other top Trump aides pic.twitter.com/EsARlTJfcP — Edward Wong (@ewong) January 26, 2026

Troubling. You might even say deeply, deeply troubling.

This is a deeply, deeply troubling image. https://t.co/2IpgMDCHlq — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) January 26, 2026

Thank you.

There's only one problem. It's 'AI enhanced', meaning that it's not the real image. Clearly, there's no reason to let responsible journalists not run with it because it probably points to a 'greater truth' or something.

It has already been Community Noted. But don't let that get in the way of The Narrative.

Where is his head?? AI pic.twitter.com/GZmUvXTpSw — cattycat (@cat3183) January 26, 2026

Just in case you can't see what's wrong with the picture.

It’s not fake, it’s simply ai enhanced from a poor quality still. — Blacklodge (@blacklodgebooze) January 26, 2026

"There are none so blind as those who will not see."

Having written off the journalist class as hopeless, we can now move on to the fun part: the memes.

pic.twitter.com/oKMdcsXyvF — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 26, 2026

It started here.

But quickly got out of hand.

"It’s not fake, it’s simply ai enhanced!"

Correct. This is the real image. pic.twitter.com/nu68ekXLl0 — Jonny D. (@Revolution_Eyez) January 26, 2026

Sesame Street sure has gotten rough since Mamdani was elected mayor.

But this totally is!!

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/22sg79VKd1 — Bunter Hiden, Pardoned Crack Connoisseur (@bidin_hunter) January 26, 2026

The headless thing came back and reared its ugly hea- oh wait.

Cmon man. At least put a head on the guy pic.twitter.com/3llVg0LJWj — PIC (@MikePic36487) January 26, 2026

Speaking of having no head.

"Little Bunny Foo Foo,

I don't want to see you,

Scooping up the field mice

And bopping them on the head."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.