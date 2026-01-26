Fake But Accurate: Journos and Other Assorted Propagandists Run With AI Enhanced Pretti Image

Illiterate, Sniveling Buffoon Nick Shirley’s Fraudulent Videos Have Gotten People Killed
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on January 26, 2026
Some people want something to be true so badly that they lie to themselves about it. This condition is known as a delusional disorder or more commonly, liberal journalism, which is defined as.

... an odd belief that a person firmly insists is true despite evidence that it is not.

Meet today's Exhibit A.

Troubling. You might even say deeply, deeply troubling.

Thank you.

There's only one problem. It's 'AI enhanced', meaning that it's not the real image. Clearly, there's no reason to let responsible journalists not run with it because it probably points to a 'greater truth' or something.

It has already been Community Noted. But don't let that get in the way of The Narrative.

Just in case you can't see what's wrong with the picture.

"There are none so blind as those who will not see."

Having written off the journalist class as hopeless, we can now move on to the fun part: the memes.

Illiterate, Sniveling Buffoon Nick Shirley's Fraudulent Videos Have Gotten People Killed
Brett T.
It started here.

But quickly got out of hand.

"It’s not fake, it’s simply ai enhanced!"

Sesame Street sure has gotten rough since Mamdani was elected mayor.

The headless thing came back and reared its ugly hea- oh wait.

Speaking of having no head.

"Little Bunny Foo Foo,
I don't want to see you,
Scooping up the field mice
And bopping them on the head."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FAKE NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

