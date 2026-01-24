'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump Saved America From Her

Alex Jeffrey Pretti was an ICU nurse at a VA hospital. His life, through his profession, was dedicated to serving his community and our country.



As so many have now seen on video, his final act before he was killed by federal agents was doing everything in his power to protect… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

... his community. Alex and tens of thousands of Minnesotans have boldly defended their neighbors against the murderous occupation of an American city by the federal government. I am enraged and heartbroken for Alex, his family, Minneapolis, and America.

Can you believe this woman was almost President? 'Tone deaf', 'far-left', 'malicious' - none of these descriptors do justice to this depraved take.

“Murderous occupation of a city”



Kamala “Word Salad” Harris needs to be arrested for inciting violence. https://t.co/jqVkJmSoDq — CryptoCoinFlipper (@CoinFlipperDude) January 25, 2026

Ah there it is, the rhetoric that creates radicals. Even in this deadly incident, they cannot stop themselves. The left side is so determined to see unstable and violent people killed in their cynical play for power.

You mean the guy who brought this loaded gun and assaulted Federal Law Enforcement. You and your Democrat colleagues are getting these people killed @KamalaHarris you don’t care about people’s lives. You just want mayhem and fraud! https://t.co/sKEnUFr37G pic.twitter.com/iSsUAGItjQ — Melissa 🇺🇸🙏 (@MLAS) January 25, 2026

Step aside George Floyd, Renee Good, there's a new martyr being constructed as we speak.

We dodged such a massive bullet with your sorry ass. https://t.co/hxeVMh3kVZ — Matt H (@LSThrasher04) January 25, 2026

It turns out that Kamala Harris' word salad and room-temperature IQ were the least of her deficiencies. There were signs that she was too radical to lead the nation.

You'd think that after claiming Jussie Smollett was lynched and raising money for a bail fund that freed murderers than Kamala Harris would have learned about seizing on viral news stories.



This kid was abandoned by his father.https://t.co/FwbPrj25O9 pic.twitter.com/YBAY4sBB9f — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 22, 2026

The rioter bail fund and stanning for Jussie Smollett are just two examples of her absolute unsuitability for any position of leadership. And let's not forget Harris taking a personal interest in persecuting the anti-abortion activist David Daleiden for exposing Planned Parenthood's trafficking in aborted baby organs.

If there's one thing Communists are good at, it's propaganda catchphrases. https://t.co/L0AibCjEag pic.twitter.com/1WmO6oENhg — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 25, 2026

It has to fit on a pre-printed sign or bumper sticker.

And think, all @GovTimWalz & @MayorFrey had to do to prevent this was honor ICE detainers. No one is getting shot in Tampa, Atlanta or Dallas because those cities cooperate with ICE detainers. Blood is on their hands. https://t.co/XPaKUVaceg — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 25, 2026

You convinced him to put himself in harm's way and now he's dead forever, but at least your assistant can tweet about it. https://t.co/2f6M4N6MS9 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 25, 2026

Maybe he should have taken his resume to the riot instead of a gun. https://t.co/ekCyOEBqti — John Altevogt (@JohnAltevogt) January 25, 2026

The world would be so much better off if she had won. https://t.co/znexi7TJPt — P (@freespirited_p) January 25, 2026

Advertisement

Dear lort, they're actually buying it.

I wish you were our president right now. https://t.co/zDh261Gljm — Kathryn Nichole (@romance_grl) January 24, 2026

Of course you do.

Can you imagine what it would be like if the pendulum hadn't swung back? We'd have more unlimited illegal immigration, more European style two-tiered justice in the name of 'equity'.

And, LOL, she still can't please the violent, commie left.

It's your fault these 10's of millions of illegals are here. You & Mayorkas. It's your fault ICE is forced into removing illegals & it's your fault you incite these protestors to die by cop. https://t.co/YlRSkZaCeQ — Bruce (@Bruce000999) January 25, 2026

Let's never forget the root cause of all this mayhem. And don't let them forget it either. We may have debates over whether the deportations are too heavy handed or just right but it's undeniable that the people behind the Biden Administration created this deliberately.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws and now it has become deadly.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.