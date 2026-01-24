'We Dodged Such a Massive Bullet': Kamala's Alex Pretti Tweet Proves That Trump Saved America From Her

Defunded NPR Journalist Just Asking Questions Regarding Minneapolis Shooting
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on January 24, 2026
 ... his community.  Alex and tens of thousands of Minnesotans have boldly defended their neighbors against the murderous occupation of an American city by the federal government. I am enraged and heartbroken for Alex, his family, Minneapolis, and America.

Can you believe this woman was almost President? 'Tone deaf', 'far-left', 'malicious' - none of these descriptors do justice to this depraved take.

Ah there it is, the rhetoric that creates radicals. Even in this deadly incident, they cannot stop themselves. The left side is so determined to see unstable and violent people killed in their cynical play for power.

Step aside George Floyd, Renee Good, there's a new martyr being constructed as we speak. 

It turns out that Kamala Harris' word salad and room-temperature IQ were the least of her deficiencies. There were signs that she was too radical to lead the nation.

The rioter bail fund and stanning for Jussie Smollett are just two examples of her absolute unsuitability for any position of leadership. And let's not forget Harris taking a personal interest in persecuting the anti-abortion activist David Daleiden for exposing Planned Parenthood's trafficking in aborted baby organs.

It has to fit on a pre-printed sign or bumper sticker.

Dear lort, they're actually buying it.

Of course you do.

Can you imagine what it would be like if the pendulum hadn't swung back? We'd have more unlimited illegal immigration, more European style two-tiered justice in the name of 'equity'.

And, LOL, she still can't please the violent, commie left.

Let's never forget the root cause of all this mayhem. And don't let them forget it either. We may have debates over whether the deportations are too heavy handed or just right but it's undeniable that the people behind the Biden Administration created this deliberately.

