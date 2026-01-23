Anti-ICE Activists Protest JD Vance at His Minnesota Hotel. There's Just One Problem

LMAO. Libs in Minneapolis are currently standing outside a hotel in -15 degree weather banging pots and playing instruments to keep JD Vance from sleeping inside his hotel.



Little do they know, JD Vance landed back in D.C. 5 hours ago. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bya43QZQZc — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 23, 2026

Advertisement

Yep. He wasn't there. He was back in Washington D.C. This amused one particular person the most.

It is so easy for clowns to beclown themselves.

Huh. I wonder what kind of op infiltrated their text channel and provided them with false information?



Weird. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) January 23, 2026

It is pro-ICE counter protest tactics or maybe ICE itself? Maybe. Maybe not.

I hope the VPs office sent them the bogus tip that he was there 🤣 — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) January 23, 2026

Many would love to thing that, though.

Hilarious! — MIKE LEACH (@michaelaleach) January 23, 2026

Regardless, this much is true.

Also true: J. D. Vance really enjoyed it. The above is 100% real footage and not, in fact, some AI generated video.

All proud graduates of the Quality Learing Center.



A true staple of the community. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 23, 2026

This quip was inevitable.

If true, they genuinely are nuts -15 to bang pots in pans to keep the vice president up, and he's home nice and warm. These people are mindless — Thomas DeMattia (@whitlytt) January 23, 2026

They're saving Democracy from Literally Hitler, so shut up about it.

Do protesters ever think about who else they are effecting or couldn’t care less? Imagine being in that area and having NOTHING to do with any of this and trying to sleep.



🤦‍♀️ — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 23, 2026

Our resident former 'Bold Lib' raised an important point about the mindless self-absorbed narcissism about these protesters.

Protest isn't designed to be an inconvenience to the target only.



Weird that you don't understand that unless calling yourself bold is merely a front... — JJ Dicks (@dicks_jj) January 23, 2026

Which brought out the mindless self-absorbed narcissist to prove her point.

So symbolic of the entire leftist movement rn.



> be loud



> accomplishing nothing



> make everyone miserable around you — AC (@AC_SL8TR) January 23, 2026

One might say it is emblematic of the leftist activist class. Oh wait, he just did.

Meanwhile, somewhere in Washington DC.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.