Anti-ICE Activists Protest JD Vance at His Minnesota Hotel. There's Just One Problem

LMAO. Libs in Minneapolis are currently standing outside a hotel in -15 degree weather banging pots and playing instruments to keep JD Vance from sleeping inside his hotel.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 23, 2026
Little do they know, JD Vance landed back in D.C. 5 hours ago. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bya43QZQZc
Yep. He wasn't there. He was back in Washington D.C. This amused one particular person the most.
January 23, 2026
It is so easy for clowns to beclown themselves.
Huh. I wonder what kind of op infiltrated their text channel and provided them with false information?— MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) January 23, 2026
Weird.
It is pro-ICE counter protest tactics or maybe ICE itself? Maybe. Maybe not.
I hope the VPs office sent them the bogus tip that he was there 🤣— Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) January 23, 2026
Many would love to thing that, though.
Hilarious!— MIKE LEACH (@michaelaleach) January 23, 2026
Regardless, this much is true.
JD Vance leaving Minneapolis. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GKvoVH4sIA— HVY-METAL (@thehvymetal) January 23, 2026
Also true: J. D. Vance really enjoyed it. The above is 100% real footage and not, in fact, some AI generated video.
All proud graduates of the Quality Learing Center.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 23, 2026
A true staple of the community.
This quip was inevitable.
If true, they genuinely are nuts -15 to bang pots in pans to keep the vice president up, and he's home nice and warm. These people are mindless— Thomas DeMattia (@whitlytt) January 23, 2026
They're saving Democracy from Literally Hitler, so shut up about it.
Do protesters ever think about who else they are effecting or couldn’t care less? Imagine being in that area and having NOTHING to do with any of this and trying to sleep.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 23, 2026
🤦♀️
Our resident former 'Bold Lib' raised an important point about the mindless self-absorbed narcissism about these protesters.
Protest isn't designed to be an inconvenience to the target only.— JJ Dicks (@dicks_jj) January 23, 2026
Weird that you don't understand that unless calling yourself bold is merely a front...
Which brought out the mindless self-absorbed narcissist to prove her point.
So symbolic of the entire leftist movement rn.— AC (@AC_SL8TR) January 23, 2026
> be loud
> accomplishing nothing
> make everyone miserable around you
One might say it is emblematic of the leftist activist class. Oh wait, he just did.
Better luck next time. pic.twitter.com/U7WI2CtlfT— SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻 (@supertrucker) January 23, 2026
Meanwhile, somewhere in Washington DC.
