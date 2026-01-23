Libs Eat Up Fake 'ICE-Scared-Off-My-Carrot-Pickers' Hoax – Because Orange Man Bad
Anti-ICE Activists Protest JD Vance at His Minnesota Hotel. There's Just One Problem

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:00 PM on January 23, 2026
Twitchy
Yep. He wasn't there. He was back in Washington D.C. This amused one particular person the most.

It is so easy for clowns to beclown themselves.

It is pro-ICE counter protest tactics or maybe ICE itself? Maybe. Maybe not.

Many would love to thing that, though.

Regardless, this much is true.

Also true: J. D. Vance really enjoyed it. The above is 100% real footage and not, in fact, some AI generated video.

This quip was inevitable.

They're saving Democracy from Literally Hitler, so shut up about it.

Our resident former 'Bold Lib' raised an important point about the mindless self-absorbed narcissism about these protesters.

Which brought out the mindless self-absorbed narcissist to prove her point.

One might say it is emblematic of the leftist activist class. Oh wait, he just did.

Meanwhile, somewhere in Washington DC.

