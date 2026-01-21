Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
UK Lefties' 'Amelia' Anti-Extremism Game Backfires

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 AM on January 21, 2026
Huff4Congress

Meanwhile, over in the United Kingdom, the brilliant folx on the 'right side of history' created a game to educate school children against extremism. Beege Welborn at our sister site Hot Air has the details.

Meet Amelia, a fuchsia-haired white goth girl, who tries to radicalize her fellow students in an online game named 'Pathways'.


Here, Amelia is preying on a disaffected young man. The game is online if you want to check it out for yourself.

As always, liberal extremism is never addressed nor are the serious problems of massive unassimilated immigration or rabid 'anti-Zionism'. It is also odd that our girl is more likely to be shouting down Tommy Robinson or other right-wing figures rather than trying to recruit for them. But hey, like so many leftist attempts to inform, it's clunky, awkward and easily ridiculed. Clearly, it's nothing new to the woke hyper-sensitive drones who run government.

Because it's old, white men who are notorious for playing loud music on subways.

So, it didn't take long for people to take Amelia and run with her. And boy, did they!

What you're about to see is the power of the creative internet unleashed. From waifus, to AI to you name it, it went mega-viral. Sadly, some racists ran with it too, which is all you will hear about it if the mainstream news ever covers it.

Patriotism is not the bad thing that leftists are constantly trying to tell you it is.

No, it shouldn't. And yes, Amelia already has her own parody account.

AI genius and Twitchy favorite, Huff4Congress produced a fantastic 'sequel' video of Amelia engaging with notable British figures.

Gaming YouTuber, Smash JT got into it, too.

We're sure this one would get you a visit by the 'wot's all this, then' Bobbies of the Met.

This may be the most offensive of all to Labourites.

Now that the meme has caught fire, expect to see a lot more Amelia. 

And kids, do not embrace extremism.

