Democrat Activist Fear Mongers The SAVE Act, Senator Mike Lee Is Having None of That Nonsense

Melanie D'Arrigo is a Democrat activist and an engagement troll who lies as easily as she breathes. Redundant, we know.

So when Senator Lee Tweeted out his support for the SAVE act, which would reasonably require proof of citizenship to vote ...

That’s why we need the SAVE Act — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 16, 2026

... we got the over-the-top-not-at-all-true fearmongering that Democrats are so well known for.

The SAVE Act would prevent up to 69 million women from voting — because women who change their name after marriage would not have a birth certificate with their legal name on it.



Republicans don’t want women voting because women traditionally vote Democrat. https://t.co/BYoHBa6T6E — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) January 17, 2026

This is nothing new. Liberals in politics and media have these two strategies: play on fear and ignorance and make the spin even worse by saying it hits women and minorities hardest. This one is a twofer.

One example was how Net Neutrality would literally harm marginalized groups (it was never explained how except 'greedy corporations'). Another was that allowing Hobby Lobby to not offer abortifacients could cause women who live in rural areas where, for some hypothetical yet insane reason Hobby Lobby is the only business in the area, would be forced to give birth to her rapist's child. And how could we forget all the murderous things Project 2025 would do to us?

Related specifically to voter ID, Kamala once famously babbled that rural people would be disenfranchised because they may not have access to photocopiers in the god-forsaken hinterlands and therefore would not be able to make a copy of their driver's licenses for mail-in voting.

We're not making this up. We've been on Twitter for more than a decade and have seen this and even more batsh*t claims.

So getting back to D'Arrigo's cynical play on female emotions, this absurd claim is like a Jedi Mind Trick - it will only work on weak minds. We are pleased to report that many women are too smart to fall for it.

Your allegation is so ridiculous, you deserve the ratio. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 17, 2026

So Republicans don’t want Republican women voting for them.



Explain to me how this benefits them? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 17, 2026

No answer forthcoming.

That’s the dumbest thing I have read. You are an affront to women everywhere. — ScyfyLala (@SciFiMom13) January 17, 2026

Are you saying married women are too stupid to bring a marriage certificate with them? — Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) January 17, 2026

That's the implications, Anna.

No but definitely makes it unnecessarily more difficult for women to vote! Why do that in the first place? Easy, because they want less women voting!!! — Joe (@Joe65116463) January 17, 2026

Thank goodness you got liberal Joebunchanumbers to white knight and explain it to you.

If it prevents morons like you from voting, it's a good thing. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) January 17, 2026

We don't think she's a moron. She just knows how to prey on them.

So you liberal women don’t know how to get a new SS & drivers license after you get married like I did? I was able to even get a passport with my new name. 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 17, 2026

Ball is in your court, Melanie. Are you saying your fellow liberal women are feeble and have no agency?

She is. Probably also thinks black people cant get valid id either. — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) January 17, 2026

Odds are she has or will use that one too.

79 K followers, and she doubled down on it in the comments. 😬 Can I get awarded a blue check just for not being this dense? https://t.co/FIhrqUNAq5 — Nikki M. Johnson, MD ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) January 17, 2026

Dr. Johnson should definitely be awarded that blue check.

False. The SAVE Act provides for multiple ways to prove citizenship and identity, as millions of married women do every single day for a host of reasons.



It shows how desperate Democrats are to keep elections vulnerable to fraudulent voting that they resort to such lies. https://t.co/TjE9s07wIs — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 17, 2026

We're glad to see Senator Lee not leave this comment, however absurd, unanswered.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

