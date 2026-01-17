Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech...
Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left'...
Eric Swalwell Says That as Governor, He Will Revoke ICE Agents' Driver's Licenses
When Will Gov. Tim 'There's Too Many Damn Guns on the Street' Walz...
VIP
No, Jim Acosta, We Do Not Care Where You Eat, You Raging Narcissist...
State Department Announces It Will Terminate All Foreign Aid to Somalia
Gov. Abigail Spanberger Says She Will Stand By Hard-Working, Law-Abiding Immigrant Neighbo...
Pro-Illegal Groups Advise Against Blowing Whistles So as Not to Trigger Trauma Responses...
VIP
Minnesota DFL Party Trips Over an Old Tweet About Trump While Slamming DOJ...
Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged...
Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and...
Can President Trump Make Minneapolis Great Again?
Bill Melugin Profiles a Few More MN 'Neighbors' Tim Walz and Jacob Frey...
Scott Jennings Recommends Watching This Video of a CNN Guest's Rant About Trump...

Democrat Activist Fear Mongers The SAVE Act, Senator Mike Lee Is Having None of That Nonsense

Gordon K
Gordon K | 5:30 PM on January 17, 2026
meme

Melanie D'Arrigo is a Democrat activist and an engagement troll who lies as easily as she breathes. Redundant, we know.

So when Senator Lee Tweeted out his support for the SAVE act, which would reasonably require proof of citizenship to vote ...

Advertisement

... we got the over-the-top-not-at-all-true fearmongering that Democrats are so well known for.

This is nothing new. Liberals in politics and media have these two strategies: play on fear and ignorance and make the spin even worse by saying it hits women and minorities hardest. This one is a twofer.

One example was how Net Neutrality would literally harm marginalized groups (it was never explained how except 'greedy corporations'). Another was that allowing Hobby Lobby to not offer abortifacients could cause women who live in rural areas where, for some hypothetical yet insane reason Hobby Lobby is the only business in the area, would be forced to give birth to her rapist's child. And how could we forget all the murderous things Project 2025 would do to us?

Related specifically to voter ID, Kamala once famously babbled that rural people would be disenfranchised because they may not have access to photocopiers in the god-forsaken hinterlands and therefore would not be able to make a copy of their driver's licenses for mail-in voting.

Recommended

Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left' Strikes Again
justmindy
Advertisement

We're not making this up. We've been on Twitter for more than a decade and have seen this and even more batsh*t claims. 

So getting back to D'Arrigo's cynical play on female emotions, this absurd claim is like a Jedi Mind Trick - it will only work on weak minds. We are pleased to report that many women are too smart to fall for it.

No answer forthcoming.

That's the implications, Anna.

Thank goodness you got liberal Joebunchanumbers to white knight and explain it to you.

We don't think she's a moron. She just knows how to prey on them.

Advertisement

Ball is in your court, Melanie. Are you saying your fellow liberal women are feeble and have no agency?

Odds are she has or will use that one too.

Dr. Johnson should definitely be awarded that blue check.

We're glad to see Senator Lee not leave this comment, however absurd, unanswered.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left' Strikes Again
justmindy
Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech Rights
justmindy
Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged WONDERFULLY
Doug P.
Eric Swalwell Says That as Governor, He Will Revoke ICE Agents' Driver's Licenses
Brett T.
When Will Gov. Tim 'There's Too Many Damn Guns on the Street' Walz Be Condemning These Anti-Ice Scenes?
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Recommends Watching This Video of a CNN Guest's Rant About Trump Voters With the Sound Off
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left' Strikes Again justmindy
Advertisement