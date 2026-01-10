Looney Labour Leftists Lecture: UK Mayors Weigh in on Minneapolis





Maybe in the back of the Founders' minds they anticipated the fall of Britain at the hands of their leftists when they decided to go to war in 1776. It seems Labour, having screwed up England with mass unassimilated Muslim immigration, child mutilation and literal Orwellian censorship, have decided that they know what's best for the United States.

UK Labour Mayors’ statement on Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/a0cBLqz7dM — Tracy Brabin WY 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) January 9, 2026

What in the name of Chicken Fried Spotted Dick is this ignorance wrapped in smug arrogance?

The International Karen Movement clearly doesn't believe in sovereign nations' having borders or enforcement. Being the lily-livered limey she is, she locked replies to her bold declaration of solidarity.

It got the mocking it so desperately deserved. This time we're leading with the best.

Tracy, at Cornell University they have an incredible piece of scientific equipment known as the tunneling electron microscope. Now, this microscope is so powerful that by firing electrons you can actually see images of the atom, the infinitesimally minute building blocks of our… https://t.co/FIGIaR75Tz pic.twitter.com/8p6DCQ4UDF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 10, 2026

universe. Tracy, if I were using that microscope right now... I still wouldn't be able to locate my interest in what these UK mayors have to say about anything in America

Right? That really says it all, but let's bask in all the glorious replies.

Nothing brings out the American Patriot like our European cousins making a half-arsed attempt at superiority.

An absolutely classic case of 'The West Wing Derangement Syndrome'.



Victims of this particular illness believe themselves to live in a world in which the tv series is a continuing reality. It is particularly sad when it afflicts those outside the United States. https://t.co/mLYBPzRcF7 — laudablePractice (@cath_cov) January 10, 2026

Directly addressing the context (such as it is) and its vapid and glassy-eyed utopianism.

It's a) insane that they're publishing this at all and b) insane that they're backing Frey, one of the worst hacks in a tightly-stacked field of US mayors https://t.co/DrsZrkIS5f — Number Six (@twopoint6khz) January 9, 2026

Comrades in The Struggle™!

1. A mayor with comments turned off shouldn’t be in office

2. What about some statements about homegrown issues for a change ? https://t.co/Vvnkbw7Kz0 — Lucia (@KajaaniLucia) January 10, 2026

Apparently, this stunt doesn't have fans in the UK, either.

This post is the single best argument I've seen opposing the need for mayors in Britain. https://t.co/cF4VXAgnlG — James Clark 📈📉¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@mr_james_c) January 10, 2026

How about a statement on the Batley school teacher still in hiding on your patch because of third world barbaric Islamists ? https://t.co/v336Iwy3JJ — Sports Law-UK (@sportslaw_uk) January 10, 2026

The Batley school incident mentioned here is about a teacher who is still in hiding from Islamist threats for showing that Charlie Hebdo cartoon in 2021. We're guessing that this bint has very little to say about it and would likely side with the Islamists if she did say anything.

These people are ghoulish, attention seeking, abysmal non-entities. They outdo the Scottish and Welsh assemblies in their pointlessness. Get rid of them all. https://t.co/ZQdo5T8K8e — McGinty (@Exfizzixteach) January 9, 2026

We have them in America, too, friend. Every petty liberal mayor has delusions of global importance. That's why many Podunk towns in Oregon have statements of solidarity with Gaza. Anyway ...

Why don’t you all just crack on with your jobs rather than this virtue signalling nonsense.



How does this help the people who pay your wages exactly?



Overpaid activists. https://t.co/mNQrE9BLId — Blackcountryandproud (@ofcoralcaves) January 9, 2026

'Crack on'. We sure do love Britishisms.

This reads like a list of people whose local government spending should be subjected to very intense public scrutiny. https://t.co/tXHHqcJYr1 — Natasha Chart 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@heterodoxan) January 10, 2026

Agreed.

Maybe empty the bins https://t.co/pL89AijsQw — LORF 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@bigbeard666) January 10, 2026

'Bins' = 'trash cans'. Remember those moronic 'Think Globally, Act Locally' bumperstickers on the back of 1974 Volvos (updated to Subarus)? We need a more honest one: 'Fail Locally, Karen Globally'.

One for the books, for sure.

Seems appropriate to give the last word to the very accomplished British humorist and blackpilled expat, Graham Linehan.

