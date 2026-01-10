Looney Labour Leftists Lecture: UK Mayors Weigh in on Minneapolis

VIP
Gordon K
Gordon K | 3:20 PM on January 10, 2026
Maybe in the back of the Founders' minds they anticipated the fall of Britain at the hands of their leftists when they decided to go to war in 1776. It seems Labour, having screwed up England with mass unassimilated Muslim immigration, child mutilation and literal Orwellian censorship, have decided that they know what's best for the United States.

What in the name of Chicken Fried Spotted Dick is this ignorance wrapped in smug arrogance?

The International Karen Movement clearly doesn't believe in sovereign nations' having borders or enforcement. Being the lily-livered limey she is, she locked replies to her bold declaration of solidarity.

It got the mocking it so desperately deserved. This time we're leading with the best.

universe. Tracy, if I were using that microscope right now...  I still wouldn't be able to locate my interest in what these UK mayors have to say about anything in America

Right? That really says it all, but let's bask in all the glorious replies.

Nothing brings out the American Patriot like our European cousins making a half-arsed attempt at superiority.

Directly addressing the context (such as it is) and its vapid and glassy-eyed utopianism.

Comrades in The Struggle™!

Apparently, this stunt doesn't have fans in the UK, either.

The Batley school incident mentioned here is about a teacher who is still in hiding from Islamist threats for showing that Charlie Hebdo cartoon in 2021. We're guessing that this bint has very little to say about it and would likely side with the Islamists if she did say anything.

We have them in America, too, friend. Every petty liberal mayor has delusions of global importance. That's why many Podunk towns in Oregon have statements of solidarity with Gaza. Anyway ...

'Crack on'. We sure do love Britishisms. 

Agreed.

'Bins' = 'trash cans'. Remember those moronic 'Think Globally, Act Locally' bumperstickers on the back of 1974 Volvos (updated to Subarus)? We need a more honest one: 'Fail Locally, Karen Globally'.

One for the books, for sure.

Seems appropriate to give the last word to the very accomplished British humorist and blackpilled expat, Graham Linehan. 

