The Curious Case of Seth Harp

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on January 05, 2026
X

If you've been on Twitter the last couple of days, you've witnessed the mental roller-coaster ride of one character named Seth Harp.

Seth, you see, is a veteran and the author of a book that's soon to be made into an HBO show. Seth is also not just a leftist but seemingly one of those unhinged ones. Either that or he got high sniffing his own farts and made some bad choices.

Advertisement

It's also possible that the whole this was supposed to generate buzz for the HBO show. But it didn't turn out the way he expected. Let's review, shall we?

First he published this now deleted post where he doxxed the commander of the Delta force that captured Maduro in Venezuela. Actually, it was a failed attempt because he got the wrong person, apparently.

He was ratioed so hard, he took his account private, then deleted the posts and took his account public again. Now, in a fit of mental stability, he's crowing that he won, or something.

Let's examine this suitable case for treatment.

This take is two parts Portland Antifa and one part Candace Owens with a dash of Medhi Hassan and marinated in Ryan Grim.

And he flirts with left-wing anti-Semitism, which is ackshually [sic] just anti-Zionism. If the joos really controlled Hollywood, the HBO show would be dead in the water.

Advertisement

Now to this current weirdness. 

First there was the lockdown.

Then the deleting of the Tweets.

After the deletion came the inevitable cries of victimhood.

And the spin. This is the 'OMG, fascists are in my menchies' step. 

Advertisement

Yeah, something like this.

And we conclude with this schoolyard-level defiance. 'I win! No tagbacks!' This guy will either self-immolate or get his own podcast.

'Nuh-uh! I won!'

That's one way to win the ratio war.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see what happens next. Or not. It would be nice for this clown to just go away, but we're not optimistic. We'll keep you posted as this drama continues to unfold.

Advertisement