The Curious Case of Seth Harp

If you've been on Twitter the last couple of days, you've witnessed the mental roller-coaster ride of one character named Seth Harp.

Seth, you see, is a veteran and the author of a book that's soon to be made into an HBO show. Seth is also not just a leftist but seemingly one of those unhinged ones. Either that or he got high sniffing his own farts and made some bad choices.

Advertisement

It's also possible that the whole this was supposed to generate buzz for the HBO show. But it didn't turn out the way he expected. Let's review, shall we?

First he published this now deleted post where he doxxed the commander of the Delta force that captured Maduro in Venezuela. Actually, it was a failed attempt because he got the wrong person, apparently.

He was ratioed so hard, he took his account private, then deleted the posts and took his account public again. Now, in a fit of mental stability, he's crowing that he won, or something.

Let's examine this suitable case for treatment.

The unit that abducted President Nicolas Maduro was Delta Force, an organization filled with cokeheads and pervaded by drug trafficking. You can bet that the only narcotics involved were the ones that they were on pic.twitter.com/byWlM3jv0o — Seth Harp (@sethharpesq) January 3, 2026

This take is two parts Portland Antifa and one part Candace Owens with a dash of Medhi Hassan and marinated in Ryan Grim.

Great, now all my property taxes go straight to Israel too pic.twitter.com/HNC8np6GXk — Seth Harp (@sethharpesq) January 2, 2026

And he flirts with left-wing anti-Semitism, which is ackshually [sic] just anti-Zionism. If the joos really controlled Hollywood, the HBO show would be dead in the water.

Now to this current weirdness.

As revenge for the U.S. arresting Nicolas Maduro, leftist writer Seth Harp posted the name, photo, and biographical details of a purported Delta Force commander he believes led the operation. The post went viral.



But Harp identified the wrong military member, putting an… pic.twitter.com/E0dpWtAlXE — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 5, 2026

"The rightful president" 🙄 BTW, he's locked down his account. pic.twitter.com/NUejNpoEu5 — Wookin Pa Nub (@TracyLovesSean) January 5, 2026

First there was the lockdown.

Hahaha aww you f*cking retard @sethharpesq



Now you have a random Green Beret pissed off at you for incorrectly identifying him as a Delta Force guy… AND the actual leader of Delta Force who you apparently don’t know is also gonna be annoyed



Batting 1000 nerd, great job pic.twitter.com/K64Tfi2cYG — Arbiter (@r_b_t_r) January 5, 2026

Then the deleting of the Tweets.

After the deletion came the inevitable cries of victimhood.

Statement on the ludicrous allegations of “doxxing” leveled at me by a large number of fascist, authoritarian, and far-right accounts pic.twitter.com/rtTKw6hIVS — Seth Harp (@sethharpesq) January 5, 2026

And the spin. This is the 'OMG, fascists are in my menchies' step.

Advertisement

Yeah, something like this.

Also just because I'm a degenerate poaster and hopeless Twitter addict, I can't help but point out that the entire pack of drooling MAGA hyenas hasn't managed to ratio me even once, not even with their biggest accounts coming at me pic.twitter.com/9P0ZwxTfFU — Seth Harp (@sethharpesq) January 5, 2026

And we conclude with this schoolyard-level defiance. 'I win! No tagbacks!' This guy will either self-immolate or get his own podcast.

Um, you got ratio’d dude…just take your dragging and slink off into the night. — CPO Snarky/Navy Chief EWC(SW) (@progolfer143) January 5, 2026

'Nuh-uh! I won!'

Lmao are you posting this thinking you’re the lion in the photo? Bud you tried to put fear into a man’s five daughters by naming their father and couldn’t even get that right; you’re the carcass-eating hyena in the photo and you’re too hopped up on delta-rabies to realize it. — Arminius Secundus (@Arminius214) January 5, 2026

Didn't you go on a blocking spree? — RadFemJiggler69 (@RadFemJiggler69) January 5, 2026

That's one way to win the ratio war.

I'm not even maga, I just know you're the worst type of shitheel there is. At your speed, you're bound to wreck, and it'll be fun to watch. — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) January 6, 2026

Advertisement

Blue Falcon incarnate. Wait, you don’t even deserve that. How’s it feel to see the entirety of a platform turn against you just as your career is about to take off and then said career crashes into the side of a mountain? — Rock Bottom (@JasonSellers32) January 6, 2026

It will be interesting to see what happens next. Or not. It would be nice for this clown to just go away, but we're not optimistic. We'll keep you posted as this drama continues to unfold.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.