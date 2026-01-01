CBS News' New Year's Resolution: More News, Less Elite Opinion

Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 PM on January 01, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

Happy New Year! We're ringing in the new year with hope and optimism for this announcement from CBS News.

This is likely the due to the directional change initiated with the purchase of Paramount by Skydance Media and the hiring of Bari Weiss as the news division's editor in chief. Or as our elite liberal friends call it, 'THE LITERAL END OF THE NEWS BUSINESS BY A RIGHT-WING IDF FUNDING BILLIONAIRE AND HIS FAR-RIGHT PUPPET!'

Yes, it warms our cold hearts.

But since it's a new year, let's start with the cheery.

We do believe that some cautious optimism is in order. Let's wait and see.

Well that was brief!

While some of us are hopeful, our collective memory is long and the bias over the decades ran deep, so many are, how shall we put it, less than convinced.

This is a good reason for having some skepticism.

Many, many people feel this way.

Wait, what? Mr. Katie Tur is the spokesman? Well that certainly does gives one the impression that this announcement was made through clenched teeth.

If you need a visual, think of this meme.

Slow learning is still learning. Fingers crossed.

Cynical faces.

More cynical faces.

 the groupthink.

We just had to end this on a positive note.

