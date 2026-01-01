CBS News' New Year's Resolution: More News, Less Elite Opinion

Happy New Year! We're ringing in the new year with hope and optimism for this announcement from CBS News.

"On too many stories, the press has missed the story. Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you."



That changes now. The new CBS Evening News… pic.twitter.com/NKdvRJjYCS — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 1, 2026

This is likely the due to the directional change initiated with the purchase of Paramount by Skydance Media and the hiring of Bari Weiss as the news division's editor in chief. Or as our elite liberal friends call it, 'THE LITERAL END OF THE NEWS BUSINESS BY A RIGHT-WING IDF FUNDING BILLIONAIRE AND HIS FAR-RIGHT PUPPET!'

Yes, it warms our cold hearts.

But since it's a new year, let's start with the cheery.

An Evening News vibe shift is happening… 👏 — Melanie Notkin (@SavvyAuntie) January 1, 2026

I really want a solid press corps to return, and your self analysis here is at least somewhat promising…I’ll give you a chance & im rooting for you to succeed in this regard. Please be for real. We need it. — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) January 1, 2026

We do believe that some cautious optimism is in order. Let's wait and see.

Time will tell, but this is the right attitude. Taking into account the perspective of the average American is essential to fixing the news. Because they are the news. https://t.co/DKyVWJgKY9 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 1, 2026

These people left the "journalism" barn door open years ago and now they're trying to get the credibility horses back in but they're long gone. https://t.co/ChTVp3nHWt — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 1, 2026

Well that was brief!

While some of us are hopeful, our collective memory is long and the bias over the decades ran deep, so many are, how shall we put it, less than convinced.

I'll believe it when I see it. But I stopped watching back i the Dan Rather years, because Dan Rather.



And I have plenty of company. You have a hill to climb; good luck. — Scott Jordan (@scottcjordan) January 1, 2026

This is a good reason for having some skepticism.

Many, many people feel this way.

Hey, @tonydokoupil. I know a good place for you to start. Ask your wife Katy Tur how this happened and let us know what other stories these unnamed and obviously unreliable sources have contributed to. pic.twitter.com/2LOrRtakEQ — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) January 1, 2026

Wait, what? Mr. Katie Tur is the spokesman? Well that certainly does gives one the impression that this announcement was made through clenched teeth.

If you need a visual, think of this meme.

so, people from literally everywhere, told you that you were doing a crappy job and no one trusted you, and it only took you 20 YEARS to listen and act? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 1, 2026

Slow learning is still learning. Fingers crossed.

Cynical faces.

More cynical faces.

Having spent years inside a CBS newsroom, I can tell you this shift didn’t happen by accident. It happened because independent journalists - many of whom left mainstream media - forced conversations legacy outlets avoided. @bariweiss deserves credit for challenging the… https://t.co/0v0jxZDjkJ — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) January 1, 2026

the groupthink.

We just had to end this on a positive note.

