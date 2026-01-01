Carol Roth Hilariously Notices Something About Mamdani's Coronation

They say that history repeats; first as tragedy then as farce. This quote is attributed to Karl Marx, which makes this all the more hilarious.

When a commie throws a party… https://t.co/kYWff1g9sr — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 1, 2026

After every communist / socialist revolution, the serfs cheer as they unwittingly descend into an era of privation. While we know that affluent limousine liberals will never pay the price of their socialist dreams, we find this chillingly appropriate for the proletariat of New York City who welcomed this upper-class child of privilege pretty boy to rule over them. If New Yorkers are lucky, mayor Mamdani will fail due to the hypocrisy of New York's progressive plutocrats. However, if he succeeds, our poor proles will truly suffer as the utopian promises never materialize.

That's a lot of words to say that Twitchy favorite, Carol Roth, spotted the irony in her own unique way.

Others added to the delicious snark-fest which followed.

Hasn’t collected enough of other people’s money yet — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) January 1, 2026

Every good idea starts with other people's money.

The first of many disappointments to come for the commie’s fans. — LaNinibella (@l_ninibella) January 1, 2026

The only disappointment commies experience is that there hasn't been enough confiscation, regulation or death yet.

Foreshadowing of things to come. — Mondaymonday2 (@Mondaymondtwo) January 1, 2026

You know that thing where you pretend to throw a ball and the dog chases after nothing, but after the fourth time, the dog isn't falling for it. This never happens with socialists. See also: Lucy, football

His wife wears $600 boots — Brandon Kochkodin (@b_kochkodin) January 1, 2026

Shut up! Our betters deserve good things, peasants. Alternative comeback: but Truuuuump!

No food or bathrooms.

Just grooming them for what collectivism will look like. — Mr. John Daniels (@dan_themandan) January 1, 2026

Are you saying that the socialist democrat doesn't really think of the needs of the little people? No freakin' way!

I've been to the commies house party and there was invariably the store bought tray of old vegetables and ranch — Joe (@okinawafats) January 1, 2026

Maybe the peasantry is blessed after all.

The lack of food is a sneak preview for the empty shelves of the city-owned grocery stores. — Joel Kleinbaum (@PostWokePNW) January 1, 2026

As Bullwinkle famously said to Rocky repeatedly, 'this time for sure!'

As if socialists ever throw good parties. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) January 1, 2026

That's where you're wrong. Socialists through amazing parties. Senior comrade, Fidel Castro was a billionaire who had a literal palace where he could charm American celebrities who were already sold on communism (for the peasants, not themselves, of course). If you're still not convinced, look at the extravagantly lavish royal events that they throw for themselves at the World Economic Forum where they spew socialism and party like monarchs.

But Roth wasn't done.

Do nothing while an accumulating three homes? https://t.co/3d3yH3znhU — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 1, 2026

Just perfection.

Mamdani to the useful idiots who voted for him: pic.twitter.com/WoiMsHl2td — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 1, 2026

But we love Darth Vader, he brings us power from the Dark Side of the Force. If it weren't for those damned Jedis and that convicted felon, Luke Skywalker, we'd have everything we ever dreamed of. Darth Sidious 2028!

Stick around, our talented Twitchy crew will have much more to say on this!

