Is Michael Jordan Trolling You? MJ Has a Secret X Account to Rage-Bait People

Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
U.S. Retaliates Against ISIS in Syria With Massive Airstrikes
Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:00 AM on December 20, 2025
AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File

People who rage-bait for profit are some of the most loathsome people in the history of Mankind. Politicians, their social media teams, JoJo from Jerz and Deadbeat dad, just to name a few.

The jury is out for those who rage bait for fun. If it's in good fun like Three Year Letterman or Hollaria Briden, then that's a different story.

Where Basketball legend Michael Jordan falls on this, we don't know, but we do hope it's on the fun side. 

Speak of the devil. Nice try, sir. Your table at Beef O'Brady's is ready.

Looks like we're having an 'I am Spartacus' moment here.

This is known.

Regardless, people were pleased. Given Jordan's good natured public persona, many would like to believe it's a net positive (pun not intended).

We mean, the dude launched a thousand memes.

Now bear in mind that Hoops Crave is itself a parody account of Pop Crave, the popular culture gossip site, so none of this is confirmed. But we hope it's true!

