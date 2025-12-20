Is Michael Jordan Trolling You? MJ Has a Secret X Account to Rage-Bait People

People who rage-bait for profit are some of the most loathsome people in the history of Mankind. Politicians, their social media teams, JoJo from Jerz and Deadbeat dad, just to name a few.

Advertisement

The jury is out for those who rage bait for fun. If it's in good fun like Three Year Letterman or Hollaria Briden, then that's a different story.

Where Basketball legend Michael Jordan falls on this, we don't know, but we do hope it's on the fun side.

Michael Jordan admits he has a secret X/Twitter where he rage-baits people. pic.twitter.com/vaY9MrmZFB — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) December 19, 2025

Yes, I am him — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 20, 2025

Speak of the devil. Nice try, sir. Your table at Beef O'Brady's is ready.

I have something I'd like to confess... — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) December 19, 2025

Looks like we're having an 'I am Spartacus' moment here.

Since we're all coming clean, I'm actually Larry Bird. https://t.co/zOyBgYtF67 — G (@stevensongs) December 20, 2025

This is known.

Regardless, people were pleased. Given Jordan's good natured public persona, many would like to believe it's a net positive (pun not intended).

Of course he does pic.twitter.com/LVjUMxkm4O — Little PUG 🐕 (@TDogewhisperer) December 19, 2025

We mean, the dude launched a thousand memes.

I hope this is true!



MJ is one of the greatest shit talkers of all time! pic.twitter.com/RYZKgPlieq — Crypdoh (@Crypdoh) December 19, 2025

ik he using tf out of this gif pic.twitter.com/G4EuxhalYZ — revenge (@nolimitrevenge) December 20, 2025

Now bear in mind that Hoops Crave is itself a parody account of Pop Crave, the popular culture gossip site, so none of this is confirmed. But we hope it's true!

Editor’s Note: Here at [Insert Site], we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership.