Mayor of Richmond, California Makes Antisemitic Post, Surprising No One

In far-left circles, anti-Zionism is not only a morally correct position, but a requirement along with their other doctrinal pillars: anti-capitalism, anti-imperialism, anti-Whiteness, anti-masculinity, anti- ... well, you get the picture.

So when the San Francisco Bay Area mayor of Richmond, California, posts anti-Zionist content that oozes over the line into anti-Semitism, one shouldn't be surprised. Disgusted, but not surprised. After all, Richmond makes Berkeley and Oakland look like well-run cities.

Hey @CityofRichmond did you know that your mayor is posting vile Jew hatred online? Just making sure that everyone knows. Your mayor Eduardo Martinez is spreading hate and lies. pic.twitter.com/ZzZQYwXWMI — ChayaLeah (@SaysCL) December 17, 2025

But he wasn't done yet.

.@MayorofRichmond has reposted virulently antisemitic posts on LinkedIn blaming antisemitism on Jews. He has since "apologized" and removed some of his reposts, but he still has one up that calls the Bondi Hanukkah massacre "Israel's false-flag attack":https://t.co/fx1BcM8EbA https://t.co/UfWyAFhF3r pic.twitter.com/QuZHFEsZ0P — Nurit Baytch  (@NuritBaytch) December 18, 2025

Who is posting on LinkedIn like this? https://t.co/m6qwP71h5R — Sarah (@princessofcohen) December 18, 2025

If you think about it, LinkedIn is the perfect place to post this. After all, it's a job site, and this is an excellent qualification for any California liberal political office.

“Hanukkah, a time of personal and private reflection”

Um, the mitzva is literally to “publicize the miracle” — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) December 17, 2025

[Mitzva = good deed/commandment]

Sorry? How does this figure to be anything other than anti-Jewish sentiment? It seems to say, 'well, the Jews on Bondi beach broadcast to the public their religion, so whatever happens to them is fair game.' Only the most hateful and depraved on the left or right believe an entire people are fair game for murder because of actions, real or imagined (but mostly imagined) by a country thousands of miles away.

Who is this guy? I’m not even convinced that Mamdani would be that explicit! — Becky Liken (@BeckyLiken74469) December 18, 2025

Forget it, Jake, it's the Bay Area. It does seem to be a thing with this particular mayor, however.

Aaahhh….remember the Mayor of Richmond, California now.



Reminder: The sister city program is a very poor idea. pic.twitter.com/zIYHgcUIZ9 — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) December 19, 2025

It turns out Mayor Martinez is a committed bigot anti-Zionist. In September, he spoke at a pro-Palestinian conference in Detroit, making inflammatory remarks about 'bully' Israel.

He did apologize for either letting the mask slip or letting the progressive mind-fever overtake him for a moment.

NEW: The mayor of Richmond, CA apologized after sharing social media posts calling Bondi Beach a "false flag," another saying Israel is the "root cause of antisemitism" and a third suggesting Bondi was committed by a former IDF soldier. In @jewishsf 🧵⬇️https://t.co/RYbSs80J0R — Gabe Stutman (@jnewsgabe) December 18, 2025

(h/t Bay Area journalist and must-follow, @KatyaSedgwick)

