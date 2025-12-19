Mayor of Richmond, California Makes Antisemitic Post, Surprising No One

The Guardian Tells WaPo to Hold Their Beer With This Headline About Bondi...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:10 AM on December 19, 2025
AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Kristopher Skinner

In far-left circles, anti-Zionism is not only a morally correct position, but a requirement along with their other doctrinal pillars: anti-capitalism, anti-imperialism, anti-Whiteness, anti-masculinity, anti- ... well, you get the picture.

So when the San Francisco Bay Area mayor of Richmond, California, posts anti-Zionist content that oozes over the line into anti-Semitism, one shouldn't be surprised. Disgusted, but not surprised. After all, Richmond makes Berkeley and Oakland look like well-run cities. 

But he wasn't done yet.

If you think about it, LinkedIn is the perfect place to post this. After all, it's a job site, and this is an excellent qualification for any California liberal political office.

[Mitzva = good deed/commandment]

Sorry? How does this figure to be anything other than anti-Jewish sentiment? It seems to say, 'well, the Jews on Bondi beach broadcast to the public their religion, so whatever happens to them is fair game.' Only the most hateful and depraved on the left or right believe an entire people are fair game for murder because of actions, real or imagined (but mostly imagined) by a country thousands of miles away.

Forget it, Jake, it's the Bay Area. It does seem to be a thing with this particular mayor, however.

It turns out Mayor Martinez is a committed bigot anti-Zionist. In September, he spoke at a pro-Palestinian conference in Detroit, making inflammatory remarks about 'bully' Israel.

He did apologize for either letting the mask slip or letting the progressive mind-fever overtake him for a moment.

(h/t Bay Area journalist and must-follow, @KatyaSedgwick)

