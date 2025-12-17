VIP
Rosie O'Donnell Goes on Three Day Trump Blackout - Can She Make It?

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on December 17, 2025
Do we hope she remains TDS free for three days? Yes! Go Rosie!

Do we think she can pull it off? LOL! You're kidding, right?

Look, we know Trump, for better or worse, makes trolling and antagonism part of his Presidential persona. It is a net negative if you ask this writer (you didn't, sorry) but you can see that it really pushed some people into neurotic territory.

'Presidential Blackout' is apparently an attempt at a movement. We do sincerely hope it works out so successfully that they stretch it out for three years.

Good point. We bet many of them called their press agents and told them to announce that they will be absolutely not be talking about Trump. The press release's subject line will read 'I will not be talking about Donald J. Trump!'

Pretty much. 

Absolutely. Go get some fresh air. Take a drive in the countryside. Call a friend. It will be good for you.

