Rosie O'Donnell Goes on Three Day Trump Blackout - Can She Make It?

Do we hope she remains TDS free for three days? Yes! Go Rosie!

Do we think she can pull it off? LOL! You're kidding, right?

BREAKING 🅱️



Rosie O’Donnell joins MILLIONS of liberals in their “Presidential Blackout — they will no longer be talking or posting about President Trump.



lol pic.twitter.com/9iszdtXBpq — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 17, 2025

Advertisement

Look, we know Trump, for better or worse, makes trolling and antagonism part of his Presidential persona. It is a net negative if you ask this writer (you didn't, sorry) but you can see that it really pushed some people into neurotic territory.

Liberals newest thing is a "Presidential Blackout" where they ignore everything Trump says and does.😂



Imagine being this retarded🤦 pic.twitter.com/kyJao0keVW — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) December 16, 2025

'Presidential Blackout' is apparently an attempt at a movement. We do sincerely hope it works out so successfully that they stretch it out for three years.

So they are holding a Presidential Blackout by going online to talk about a person they are trying to ignore? https://t.co/ueTTuxvUOu pic.twitter.com/CyDBIIc1nY — ⚡Critical ⚡Pathology⚡ (@james37144) December 17, 2025

Good point. We bet many of them called their press agents and told them to announce that they will be absolutely not be talking about Trump. The press release's subject line will read 'I will not be talking about Donald J. Trump!'

I've been waiting 9 years for liberals to shut up about President Donald J Trump. Who wants to bet how long "Operation Presidential Blackout" lasts? https://t.co/jH8KYMWTUA — Log Cabin Life (@LogCabinLife) December 16, 2025

Pretty much.

Honestly might be good for their mental health lol https://t.co/B3LV8RnlrO — Ty (@TylerB_062025) December 17, 2025

Absolutely. Go get some fresh air. Take a drive in the countryside. Call a friend. It will be good for you.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.





Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.