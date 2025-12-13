ABC Hypes up Scary Polar Bears Study Complete With Climate Alarmism Tropes

VIP
Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on December 13, 2025
Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP

It looks like ABC News' department of WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE' is still fully funded and churning out content. The media is enjoying hard-earned record lows in credibility. Even before Trump Derangement Syndrome, there were these global cooling global warming climate change climate emergency stories trying to scare us into giving up lightbulbs, meat and air conditioning among many others.

Which brings us to this week's new panic. It is replete with all sorts of weasel words.

'A new study ... suggests ... '

'It’s kind of the first time that we believe we’ve seen ...'

'scientists believe it's due to the impacts of climate change'

'as two-thirds of the world’s (polar bear) population could perish by 2050'

Climate alarmism is nothing new. When Al Gore's 'An Inconvenient Truth' was the new hotness (pun intended), scientists and journalists were throwing everything against the wall to see what would stick. Just one example, the climate crisis could increase online hate

Nowadays, we're so wary and weary of stories that lead with 'studies suggest', 'experts say' or 'scientists warn', we roll our eyes and move on. We've learned that scientists have often substituted the scientific method for fashionable scientific consensus like, systemic racism grants an exception to quarantine from a deadly virus. In addition, we know that the media has a track record of hyping a study, only to find the research was shoddy or the data was fraudulent as in the case of exaggerated hydroxychloroquine deaths during Covid. (Recall CNN's malicious efforts to link it to a story of a couple consuming fish-tank cleaner in an effort to get Trump?) 

All Black Coaches Will Pay: Jemele Hill Predictably Drops a Race Card on Michigan Football's Sex Scandle
Eric V.
Sorry for the long-winded lead-in to the latest entry in the junk-reporting-of-junk-science annals. Let's get to what you're here for: the wonderful Twitter snarky reactions.

Let's discuss those genetic mutations.

We're shocked!

As we were saying above.

Nope. It never goes away, it is always lurking and just waiting for a new angle.

This is just funny.

We like this theory.

Let's hope. We have enough children experiencing climate anxiety at the hands of the fear mongerers.

