ABC Hypes up Scary Polar Bears Study Complete With Climate Alarmism Tropes

It looks like ABC News' department of WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE' is still fully funded and churning out content. The media is enjoying hard-earned record lows in credibility. Even before Trump Derangement Syndrome, there were these global cooling global warming climate change climate emergency stories trying to scare us into giving up lightbulbs, meat and air conditioning among many others.

Which brings us to this week's new panic. It is replete with all sorts of weasel words.

'A new study ... suggests ... '

'It’s kind of the first time that we believe we’ve seen ...'

'scientists believe it's due to the impacts of climate change'

'as two-thirds of the world’s (polar bear) population could perish by 2050'

A new study from researcher in the U.K. suggests that polar bears are undergoing rapid genetic changes, and scientists believe it's due to the impacts of climate change.



Read more: https://t.co/4bgWvuQYKy pic.twitter.com/eMBWlFdWr5 — ABC News (@ABC) December 12, 2025

Climate alarmism is nothing new. When Al Gore's 'An Inconvenient Truth' was the new hotness (pun intended), scientists and journalists were throwing everything against the wall to see what would stick. Just one example, the climate crisis could increase online hate.

Nowadays, we're so wary and weary of stories that lead with 'studies suggest', 'experts say' or 'scientists warn', we roll our eyes and move on. We've learned that scientists have often substituted the scientific method for fashionable scientific consensus like, systemic racism grants an exception to quarantine from a deadly virus. In addition, we know that the media has a track record of hyping a study, only to find the research was shoddy or the data was fraudulent as in the case of exaggerated hydroxychloroquine deaths during Covid. (Recall CNN's malicious efforts to link it to a story of a couple consuming fish-tank cleaner in an effort to get Trump?)

Sorry for the long-winded lead-in to the latest entry in the junk-reporting-of-junk-science annals. Let's get to what you're here for: the wonderful Twitter snarky reactions.

Let's discuss those genetic mutations.

So you're saying the creatures of Earth can adapt to different climates? Fascinating. — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) December 12, 2025

We're shocked!

“Study suggests”



Was this the same study group that in 2020 “suggested” that staying home, eating bon bons and playing video games was better for you than going outside to play hoops? https://t.co/0zVXaj67BZ — Maggie’s Hooman 🇺🇸 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mhenrylaw1) December 12, 2025

As we were saying above.

Haven’t given up on the climate scam yet, huh? #ClimateHoax — Beware of Masked Sheep (@UltraMegaGreek) December 12, 2025

Nope. It never goes away, it is always lurking and just waiting for a new angle.

They’re transforming into solar bears. — Steny Voyeur (@StenyVoyeur) December 12, 2025

This is just funny.

This cracks me up. Instead of admitting they were wrong about the ice caps and polar bears DISAPPEARING, they are now claiming that the bears are somehow rewriting their DNA.



Wow, this is dumb. https://t.co/BkXVEiwXDr — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 12, 2025

In Related News:

Polar bears have developed extensive individual learning plans (ILPs) that rival or exceed those developed by the Dept of Education for inner city secondary schools.

As they say in Chicago… GO (polar) BEARS! 😐 pic.twitter.com/iy9v0TNCNd — Total Readiness (@RazarzEdge1) December 12, 2025

Personally I think it was when they started drinking Coca Cola https://t.co/Z3BrRhcmKr — Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) December 12, 2025

We like this theory.

These are the dying gasps of the climate change cult, which is about to come face-to-face with its ultimate demise…AI. The amount of energy needed to power AI means the money will be in real energy not green energy. The spigots will dry up and then the ideology will follow. https://t.co/a2nT9DyBg2 — Kira (@Kiradavis) December 12, 2025

Let's hope. We have enough children experiencing climate anxiety at the hands of the fear mongerers.

