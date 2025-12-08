NYT: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Government Allowed Corruption to Fester
Vermont School Raises the Somali Flag in Protest
Freshman House Dem MIGHT Get Primaried After SINKING His Party's Narratives About Trump's...
Truck Driver Found With 23 Illegals Hidden in His Sleeper Cab
NY's Top Cop? Hochul Blesses Mamdani's 'Stand Up to ICE' Crash Course for...
Dems Say Most Illegals Arrested Have No Criminal Past (Here's What Gov. Pritzker...
VIP
My Generation Dang Near Ended Racism—Then the Outrage Industry Decided That Was Bad...
Ilhan Omar’s FRIEND Just Exposed Her and White Liberal Wench Jennifer Welch Made...
Arsonist Laments Fire: Elissa Slotkin Wishes We Could All Get Along and Have...
DUH: John Kennedy Uses VERY Small Words to Describe Legal Versus ILLEGAL Immigration...
Frasier Goes Full 'Based': Grammer Crowns Trump 'One of the Greatest Presidents' Amid...
Fraud in Minnesota Has Tim Walz Facing a Blizzard of Opposition
Meet the People Ilhan Omar Is Protecting: DHS Shares Info on Illegals Arrested...
CNN Getting Overhauled: Trump Ally Seeks to Buy the Network
VIP
Jennifer Welch Is Jealous of Erika Kirk Because She Looks Like a Shriveled...

Science Guy Laments Mistrust of Science While Creating Mistrust of Science

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 AM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

It is the year 2025. If you've been alive and breathing for the last five years, you know that there has been and is a lack of trust in "the science". So when this deliciously arrogant and unaware Tweet came across the wire, it was greeted with a not-so-friendly response.

Advertisement

Take a moment to drink all this in. It just drips with pomposity wrapped in sloppy logic and marinated in cliches. To this scientist (we haven't heard of him, either) science is a monolith of Pure Goodness of which he is part ('We cured diseases, fed billions and powered nations'). And now, poor Science is sitting on a dirty curb somewhere in Newark, New Jersey, dirty, cold and unloved.

Now we get to the 'why' we collectively lost our trust of 'The Science™'.

Never forget this part. It was the moment that those who casually politicize science dropped the mask and full-throatedly politicized science. Goodbye Scientific Method, hello, 'science is whatever is what we say it is, so shut up.'

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The post continues:

... gatherings at private residences, churches and other places of worship, and, yes, even protests of COVID mandates themselves. 

And when a COVID vaccine was finally released for public use, public health policy let countless vials expire and go to waste because racial and ethnic quotas couldn’t be fulfilled in the name of equity and social justice.

 And then when people got the COVID vaccine, they were told that COVID would no longer be transmissible. Turns out, according to the NIH in 2024, “there is no convincing evidence that the COVID-19 vaccination significantly reduces the risk to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others.” (Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39283431/

Scientists, public health officials, and their lackeys lectured us and told us to “trust the science.” To this day, no one of notable standing in the scientific community has been held accountable for this gross malfeasance.

Really puts an exclamation point on it.

Let's take a quick rewind through the Great Pandemic of 2020-2022.

PCR testing—wrong

Fatality rate—wrong 

Lockdowns—wrong

Community triggers—wrong 

Business closures—wrong

School closures—wrong

Quarantining the healthy—wrong

Impact on youth—wrong

Hospital overload—wrong

Plexiglass barriers—wrong

Social distancing—wrong 

Outdoor spread—wrong 

Masks—wrong 

Variant impact—wrong

Natural immunity—wrong

Vaccine efficacy—wrong 

Vaccine injury—wrong

Advertisement

But other than that ...

We love and must include Holly Briden's sarcastic takes.

This was definitely part of the problem, too. There seemed to be no grown ups in charge of the medical and scientific publications, university departments and government agencies. Let's also not forget that is was amplified by solemn-faced water carriers on broadcast news.

Sure 'science' has been politicized at least since Al Gore's 'the science is settled' global warming power grabs, but we reached a new level when a supposedly super-deadly virus got carve-out exceptions for racial injustice protests (and politicians' vacations / dinners).

Just in case you thought we were exaggerating.

Advertisement

And now on to the main course of this post's damage to scientific credibility: coordinated messaging!

A few people noticed something. Something slimy and likely funded.

Gross. We discovered that Canada and the U. S. were paying Covid 'influencers'. It's as if nothing was learned. Sorry, science was injured and the assailants are pointing fingers.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

COVID-19 SCIENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Freshman House Dem MIGHT Get Primaried After SINKING His Party's Narratives About Trump's Boat Strikes
Doug P.
Vermont School Raises the Somali Flag in Protest
Brett T.
Truck Driver Found With 23 Illegals Hidden in His Sleeper Cab
Brett T.
DUH: John Kennedy Uses VERY Small Words to Describe Legal Versus ILLEGAL Immigration to the Left (Watch)
Sam J.
Arsonist Laments Fire: Elissa Slotkin Wishes We Could All Get Along and Have 'Healthy Conversations'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement