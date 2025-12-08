Science Guy Laments Mistrust of Science While Creating Mistrust of Science

It is the year 2025. If you've been alive and breathing for the last five years, you know that there has been and is a lack of trust in "the science". So when this deliciously arrogant and unaware Tweet came across the wire, it was greeted with a not-so-friendly response.

Advertisement

The collapse of trust in science is going to go down in history as one of the most sad, bizarre, and destructive social contagions of modern times.



We cured diseases, fed billions, and powered nations - and people ran toward conspiracies instead. — Simon Maechling (@simonmaechling) December 6, 2025

Take a moment to drink all this in. It just drips with pomposity wrapped in sloppy logic and marinated in cliches. To this scientist (we haven't heard of him, either) science is a monolith of Pure Goodness of which he is part ('We cured diseases, fed billions and powered nations'). And now, poor Science is sitting on a dirty curb somewhere in Newark, New Jersey, dirty, cold and unloved.

Now we get to the 'why' we collectively lost our trust of 'The Science™'.

One of the chief turning points will have been when leading scientists were explaining why it was too dangerous for grandma to have a funeral but not too dangerous for thousands of BLM protesters to gather at a protest. https://t.co/QqpP4NmLdN — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 7, 2025

Never forget this part. It was the moment that those who casually politicize science dropped the mask and full-throatedly politicized science. Goodbye Scientific Method, hello, 'science is whatever is what we say it is, so shut up.'

The collapse of trust in science was entirely self-inflicted by the scientists when, in 2020, they told us to shelter in place to protect grandma only to give the green light to big social gatherings to “protest racism” while chastising and even arresting anyone who held… https://t.co/f0D89Ynv0E — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 8, 2025

The post continues:

... gatherings at private residences, churches and other places of worship, and, yes, even protests of COVID mandates themselves. And when a COVID vaccine was finally released for public use, public health policy let countless vials expire and go to waste because racial and ethnic quotas couldn’t be fulfilled in the name of equity and social justice. And then when people got the COVID vaccine, they were told that COVID would no longer be transmissible. Turns out, according to the NIH in 2024, “there is no convincing evidence that the COVID-19 vaccination significantly reduces the risk to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to others.” (Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39283431/) Scientists, public health officials, and their lackeys lectured us and told us to “trust the science.” To this day, no one of notable standing in the scientific community has been held accountable for this gross malfeasance.

Really puts an exclamation point on it.

When “science” gets all these things wrong in the span of 5 years, you can understand why people don’t trust it.



Here's the short list of everything the “science” got wrong during Covid:



• Origin of the disease—wrong

• Transmission—wrong

• Asymptomatic spread—wrong

• PCR… — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 7, 2025

Let's take a quick rewind through the Great Pandemic of 2020-2022.

PCR testing—wrong Fatality rate—wrong Lockdowns—wrong Community triggers—wrong Business closures—wrong School closures—wrong Quarantining the healthy—wrong Impact on youth—wrong Hospital overload—wrong Plexiglass barriers—wrong Social distancing—wrong Outdoor spread—wrong Masks—wrong Variant impact—wrong Natural immunity—wrong Vaccine efficacy—wrong Vaccine injury—wrong

Advertisement

But other than that ...

Chill. It’s just two weeks to repair the trust. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 8, 2025

We love and must include Holly Briden's sarcastic takes.

When popular science publications started saying things that everyone could see for themselves were untrue - like 'binary sex is a colonial construct' & 'there's no evidence men have physical advantages over women in sports' - people stopped trusting science.



Go figure. — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) December 8, 2025

This was definitely part of the problem, too. There seemed to be no grown ups in charge of the medical and scientific publications, university departments and government agencies. Let's also not forget that is was amplified by solemn-faced water carriers on broadcast news.

My dad couldn’t have a funeral.



That summer, George Floyd had three.



If anyone doesn’t think that fundamentally changed how I see everything, they’re sorely mistaken. https://t.co/I0roBYQT1m — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 8, 2025

Sure 'science' has been politicized at least since Al Gore's 'the science is settled' global warming power grabs, but we reached a new level when a supposedly super-deadly virus got carve-out exceptions for racial injustice protests (and politicians' vacations / dinners).

How could this have happened?? pic.twitter.com/PcYzsiDJCz — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) December 8, 2025

Just in case you thought we were exaggerating.

It was suicide by a group of scientist who wanted to be politicians and celebrities. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 8, 2025

Advertisement

And now on to the main course of this post's damage to scientific credibility: coordinated messaging!

You’re not doing an awful lot to engender trust, boo. People still feel manipulated and played. Why would that be? pic.twitter.com/ti46Cq22Pk — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) December 8, 2025

A few people noticed something. Something slimy and likely funded.

Well, clearly, you are both paid by the same evil organization. pic.twitter.com/l7SLtsCrLG — Eric Stanek 🇨🇦 (@eric_stanek) December 6, 2025

Gross. We discovered that Canada and the U. S. were paying Covid 'influencers'. It's as if nothing was learned. Sorry, science was injured and the assailants are pointing fingers.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!