Nature Magazine Retracts Highly Flawed Climate Catastrophe Study

Gordon K
Gordon K | 2:30 AM on December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
'The prestigious journal Nature'.

OK, we're going to stop your right there. Before we even get into the substance of this Tweet by Brian Stelter quoting a New York Times article, we need to point out that Springer Nature is a far-left company that makes no secret of their advocacy of progressive causes. They turned 'Scientific American' into a pro-trans junk science platform whose target audience was people who think "in this house we believe in science" is actual science.

OK, back to the headline. The prestigious journal, 'Nature' rode the most recent wave of climate hysteria with an alarmist report. So far, nothing new or interesting, but here's the problem: their hair-on-fire- pronouncements were used to influence policy and spending. Their claim was the effects of climate change would end up costing us $38 trillion a year by 2049.

From Retraction Watch.

The economic commitment of climate change,” which appeared April 17, 2024, in Nature, looked at how changes in temperature and precipitation could affect economic growth. Forbes, the San Diego Union-Tribune and other outlets covered the paper, which has been accessed over 300,000 times. It has been cited 168 times, according to Clarivate’s Web of Science.

When the methodologies were questioned, they first issued corrections, then as things got worse, they simply junked the study.

Consider the damage that was caused by policymakers who based their decisions on this junk science.

No it didn't Senator. Since the first shaman demanded a child sacrifice to appease the angry sky god, we've had climate alarmism. And when Al Gore or the next huckster needs a new beachfront home, it will be back.

Because climate alarmism is one of the doctrinal foundations of the leftist cult, you can count on breathless coverage that promotes it and no breath at all for those that debunk it.

Sometimes, when something becomes too indefensible, a retraction happens.

Naw. The little Climate Gollum has moved on to more flashy causes.

Wrong. TP is pleasantly scented and cleans. 'Nature' magazine is the opposite of that.

 

