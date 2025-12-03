'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark Olivia Nuzzi Interview

If there's one thing this writer hates, it's celebrities who 'open up' about something on those execrable gossip shows. Yes, you shrinking violet, you must have been coaxed to tell your story by sending out press releases and having your agent call all the bookers about your courageous battle with moderate to severe Plaque Psoriasis.

That brings us to Olivia Nuzzi. Nuzzi, did some nasty, naughty and not-so-ethical things in her journalism career and seems eager to overshare. We have covered the drama here.

Now comes the fun part. Jonah Goldberg sums it up here in a weird Bulwark Podcast promo. This is the era of the troll post, so maybe it's supposed to be humorous. Maybe it's not.

Um. Silence? What silence? I wish there’d been some silence to break. pic.twitter.com/Z6gwFL21wx — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 3, 2025

Ha!

Next up: I am breaking my silence on the Star Wars prequels https://t.co/yN6kwHSzUd — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 3, 2025

It's as if millions of voices groaned out loud and were suddenly silenced.

She also didn't break her silence. She broke down in tears and ended the interview early even though Miller seemed to be walking on eggshells. https://t.co/rK4HCHsmdZ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 3, 2025

Props to Neontaster who had the fortitude to listen to the end.

Yes, we have all endured TMI out the whazoo on this topic! — Susan Bernstein (@VelvetBarstool) December 3, 2025

So much for the silence.

Bulwark doing its job conserving conservatism — FredipusRex (@FredipusRex) December 3, 2025

Whatever that is supposed to mean anymore, it's not this.

I’m praying not only for silence but for the word felching to disappear from the popular memory — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 3, 2025

You speak for us all, Kyle.

