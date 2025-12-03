VIP
'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark Olivia Nuzzi Interview

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:00 PM on December 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

If there's one thing this writer hates, it's celebrities who 'open up' about something on those execrable gossip shows. Yes, you shrinking violet, you must have been coaxed to tell your story by sending out press releases and having your agent call all the bookers about your courageous battle with moderate to severe Plaque Psoriasis.

That brings us to Olivia Nuzzi. Nuzzi, did some nasty, naughty and not-so-ethical things in her journalism career and seems eager to overshare. We have covered the drama here.

Now comes the fun part. Jonah Goldberg sums it up here in a weird Bulwark Podcast promo. This is the era of the troll post, so maybe it's supposed to be humorous. Maybe it's not. 

Ha!

It's as if millions of voices groaned out loud and were suddenly silenced.

Props to Neontaster who had the fortitude to listen to the end.

So much for the silence.

Whatever that is supposed to mean anymore, it's not this.

You speak for us all, Kyle.

