Shawn Farash Discovers That Neo Nazi Grifters Love Bitcoin

Known best for his spot-on Trump impressions, Shawn Farash has become a notable conservative voice in his own right. Farash noticed something this week. Something very grift-y and kind of on the evil side.

All of these people...



Every last one of them have accused others ENDLESSLY of taking money from AIPAC to post.



Frauds. All of them. I told you these people are NOT to be trusted.



Here's your proof.



They all made THE SAME posts promoting an offshore crypto gambling website… pic.twitter.com/7kK8DIpgdS — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 25, 2025

The rest of the post.

Here's your proof. They all made THE SAME posts promoting an offshore crypto gambling website tied to Serbia, Pakistan, France, and Africa... It has been revealed from some who declined the offer that this was a paid campaign.

Yep. Shameless antisemites for money are also shameless bitcoin whores for money too. Color us shocked.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if they each got $7000? — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) November 25, 2025

Paging Alanis Morrisette.

F these people. All of them. I've been calling it out for months and get killed by people saying "stop the infighting"



These people are not on our side. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 25, 2025

Have we mentioned how much we love Farash - and loathe the grifters?

What do you think “influencers” do? It’s always been a money racket. — AK74StL🇺🇸🇮🇱🤘🏻 (@AK74StL) November 25, 2025

Well, now that you mention it ...

AdolfSportsBetting



The world's number 1 site for gryopers with a gambling addiction. pic.twitter.com/xDurLYcDjw — TheJeffersonianObserver (@17Jefferson76) November 26, 2025

AI to the rescue!

Imagine that! “AMERICA ONLY” crowd sold out … who could’ve possibly seen that coming?? — yourmothersbanana (@w000369487253) November 26, 2025

Friend, the America Only movement is an asshoeturf operation. Sure there are some meth-addled true believers, but our friends in Russia, China, Qatar and Iran have been funding it.

Go figure. A nice big chunk of accounts that are some of the biggest pos on this app. https://t.co/WXj7G323Oq — Mandi (@MrsMayhem13) November 26, 2025

One thing scammers and hatemongers have in common; being creation's worst scumbags.

