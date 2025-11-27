Eric Swalwell’s Lawsuit Against Bill Pulte Assigned to Judge James Boasberg
Shawn Farash Discovers That Neo Nazi Grifters Love Bitcoin

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:00 PM on November 27, 2025
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

Known best for his spot-on Trump impressions, Shawn Farash has become a notable conservative voice in his own right. Farash noticed something this week. Something very grift-y and kind of on the evil side.

The rest of the post.

Here's your proof. They all made THE SAME posts promoting an offshore crypto gambling website tied to Serbia, Pakistan, France, and Africa... It has been revealed from some who declined the offer that this was a paid campaign.

Yep. Shameless antisemites for money are also shameless bitcoin whores for money too. Color us shocked.

Paging Alanis Morrisette.

Have we mentioned how much we love Farash - and loathe the grifters?

Well, now that you mention it ...

AI to the rescue!

Friend, the America Only movement is an asshoeturf operation. Sure there are some meth-addled true believers, but our friends in Russia, China, Qatar and Iran have been funding it.

One thing scammers and hatemongers have in common; being creation's worst scumbags.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

