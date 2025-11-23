VIP
Political Punchline: ‘Fascist’ Is So Overused As an Insult, It Has Lost All...
VIP
Almost Half of Young Men Have Never Asked a Girl Out in Person...
Radicals and Radials: MS NOW Panelist Giddy Over Pro-Illegal Alien ICE Vehicle Tire-Slashe...
Bill Maher Roasts Jimmy Kimmel's Wife for Trump Voter Family Ultimatum
Turkey Day! Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Announce Her Senate Candidacy Decision by Thanksg...
Sowing Chaos: Democrats Use Fear of Future Prosecutions to Undermine ICE and U.S....
Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Clarifies His Position on the Implementation of Term Limits
Sen. John Kennedy: 'Please Ignore the AI Generated Fake News ... About My...
Something's Fishy About That Turkey: Donations to AOC's Food Drive Go to Her...
GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and...
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About...
'Heats ON!' --> Mary Goodlander's Questionable Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video...
THIS! Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their...

Charles C. W. Cooke Holds a Hilarious Mirror Up to Grifter Conspiracists' Idiocy

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on November 23, 2025
imgflip

Conspiracy grifters don't care if they sound ridiculous. In fact, that's how they get paid. The more absurd the take, the more engagement. Tragically, some soft-headed people swallow it, causing real societal damage. We're not here to discuss that part today.

Advertisement

Nope, we're going to pull back the curtain on the hot grift-on-grift action. In this scene, grifter one, Candace Owens, make a batsh*t claim and grifter two, Dave the Comic or something amplifies it. Behold.

TL/DR; Macron has put out a hit on Candace's life. Yeah, we know. But as the meme says, "but wait, there's more!"

Here's fellow tinfoil salesman, Dave Smith playing the 'huge, if true' card. If you're laughing, congrats, you remain among the sane who enjoys a good clown show.

One more time, "but wait, there's more!" 

Conservative genius who has remained a voice for both true conservatism and sanity, really blows the cover off Owens' totally real story and reveals the absolute farce that Owens and Smith are.

Recommended

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First
justmindy
Advertisement

The rest of the Tweet.

 beers or  a list of burgers with charming and stereotypical Australian names, I was shocked to discover an execution order signed by Mike Huckabee himself. The target: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase. It’s complicated, but the gist is that Candace Owens is an Israeli agent who has been working with the Pittsburgh Steelers to discredit Chase, with the ultimate aim of casting doubt on the official account of the Kennedy Assassination, and thereby allowing a betting syndicate in Idaho to win a +64000 parlay on Kalshi. As part of her role, Candace is obliged to pretend that she’s being targeted by the French government until January 5 of next year, when Marjorie Taylor Green resigns from Congress. If you listen carefully to Candace’s show, and you write down the 25th word of each of her sentences (the 24th on Tuesdays, and the 26th on November 30), you’ll find confirmation of this. I wish it weren’t true, but, sadly, the world is a dangerous place right now.

Advertisement

We don't deserve Cooke.

But he has 'comic' right there in the handle!

No one does.

There's always skeptics. Sigh.

And True Believers.

And new converts.

We agree. Just don't call us a cult.

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

FAKE NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First
justmindy
Bill Maher Roasts Jimmy Kimmel's Wife for Trump Voter Family Ultimatum
justmindy
GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and HOOBOY Was THAT Stupid (Watch)
Sam J.
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY
Sam J.
THIS! Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle
Sam J.
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About Inflation and Blue States (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First justmindy
Advertisement