'I Want a Pony': Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson Shares Her Wish List

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on November 14, 2025
Twitchy

Long time Twitchy favorite Exjon a/k/a Jon Gabriel noticed something about the new Seattle mayor-elect's first speech.

What do we notice? Hint: It's two words and the first one is "I".

Sure, Wilson wants justice, fairness, happiness and all the good things. And yes, these are all noble things to want, but the expectations are the product of a mind that stopped developing after the third grade. Socialism, especially from the privileged classes, often does not jibe with reality.

This reminds us of the immortal words of P. J. O'Rourke.

Now for a dose of reality.

Cue the "we don't want greedy corporations in Seattle" takes.

All of this leads us to an important question:

If you're curious, you can read about Plato's take here. We think Gardner's take was a bit tongue-in-cheek.

Parting thought:

Seems like a good place to leave this.

