'I Want a Pony': Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson Shares Her Wish List

Long time Twitchy favorite Exjon a/k/a Jon Gabriel noticed something about the new Seattle mayor-elect's first speech.

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson's socialist wish list: "I want everyone in this great city of ours to have a roof over their head. I want universal child care, free K-8 summer care ... I want social housing, I want much more land & wealth to be stewarded by communities instead… pic.twitter.com/MgLUMnwjNJ — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) November 13, 2025

What do we notice? Hint: It's two words and the first one is "I".

Sure, Wilson wants justice, fairness, happiness and all the good things. And yes, these are all noble things to want, but the expectations are the product of a mind that stopped developing after the third grade. Socialism, especially from the privileged classes, often does not jibe with reality.

What a load of hippy BS. all of the substance of the old Coke commercial. pic.twitter.com/GLII4ikfJj — Ima_Pseudonym (@ima_pseudo41406) November 13, 2025

This reminds us of the immortal words of P. J. O'Rourke.

H/t to @JonahDispatch for introducing me to this P. J. O’Rourke quote. Except that now both the Democrats & the Republicans are behaving like Santa Claus pic.twitter.com/P7h3zIxROC — Charles Carmichael (@ChuckCarmike07) June 20, 2024

Now for a dose of reality.

As my mom used to say “How does it feel to ‘want’??? — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 14, 2025

Land grab alert. — The Ornery Serf (@lanicolai) November 14, 2025

This woman is literally going to drive businesses out of Seattle. — Kang The Enlightened (PB Burgers) 🙄 (@KangofSeattle) November 14, 2025

Cue the "we don't want greedy corporations in Seattle" takes.

Right? She sounds like she was running for high school class president. “I promise to make classes shorter and free pizza every Friday!” — Michael ☘️🇺🇸 (@RealtaDorchaPDX) November 14, 2025

All of this leads us to an important question:

Is Seattle, at this point in time, simply a city populated by the retarded? — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) November 14, 2025

Her parents pay most of her bills and her longest job history was volunteering for a non profit to lower public transportation fees... then they made her a paid position. She begs for money. Thats her profession. Seattle is screwed and they deserve it — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) November 14, 2025

Oh Seattle voters, you poor dumb bastards...



Also, Plato was absolutely right about democracy. https://t.co/nMo9RP6WA1 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 14, 2025

If you're curious, you can read about Plato's take here. We think Gardner's take was a bit tongue-in-cheek.

Seattle's current budget, without doing any of this, is about $8.5 billion per year. (That includes Seattle City Light, which is part of the city budget; but it's still something people pay for.)



Dividing by 800,000 residents, that's about $10,625 per person -- adult and child… https://t.co/NGUHXZdKL2 — stevemur (@stevemur) November 14, 2025

Parting thought:

The comments in this thread indicate that X users don’t have confidence in her strategy.



I’m not sure how we lost the vision from Democratic leaders like JFK who said “ask not what your country can do for you, but you can do for your country”.



Now it’s: “how much… https://t.co/fCNb93vok0 — Jason Syversen (@JSyversen) November 14, 2025

Seems like a good place to leave this.

