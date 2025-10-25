Meme Thread About Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Aunt's Sob Story Will Have You Laughing too Hard to Cry

Zohran Mamdani looks like a lock for NYC Mayor. He has everything New York's Limousine Liberals love. Among the many things that make AWFLs (Affluent White Liberal Women) of all genders excited is his victim status even as he sits atop the privilege ladder by every available measure.
So when he tearfully recounted how his aunt felt unsafe on the subways after some people did something on September 11, 2001, he got the reaction he hoped for from those who question their White Privilege while the summer on Martha's Vineyard.
However, we got something even better: savage mockery in the form of memes. One particular thread from Twitchy favorite, Magills, gets its own post right here. Enjoy!
https://t.co/3cwT7336Uy pic.twitter.com/RnrqxRkkWl— Magills (@magills_) October 25, 2025
Who can forget Dubya's incredible September 12th address to the nation on the site of Mamdani's aunt's discomfort.
And the brave men and women who mourned for the dear lady.
Kidding aside, the left's 'intelligencia' really wrestled with this uncultured show of patriotism.
And like all good things meme-y, others were quick to pile on.
We miss Norm so much right now... pic.twitter.com/5Agq3ozSEY— Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) October 25, 2025
So, yes, they did the Norm MacDonald meme.
