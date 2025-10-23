Wow! This is really big news. Robby Starbuck, with help from the Dhillon Law Group, is taking Google to court.

Given Robby Starbuck's tireless efforts (and wins) to get corporations to drop their DEI madness and Google's well-known politicization of their products with search bias, selective banning and the racist Gemini debacle [you have got to take a moment to click on that link and take a stroll down memory lane! -ed], the accusations seem very plausible.

🚨 HUGE NEWS: I’m suing @Google today.



What you’re about to see is insane.



Since 2023, @GoogleAI (Bard, Gemini & Gemma), has been defaming me with fake criminal allegations including sexual assault, child rape, abuse, fraud, stalking, drug charges, and even saying I was in… pic.twitter.com/TZ3M5dqHLy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 22, 2025

The rest of the long Tweet.

in Epstein’s flight logs. All 100% fake. All generated by Google’s AI. I have ZERO criminal record or allegations. So why did Google do it? Google’s AI says that I was targeted because of my political views. Even worse — Google execs KNEW for 2 YEARS that this was happening because I told them and my lawyers sent cease and desist letters multiple times. This morning, my team @dhillonlaw filed my lawsuit against Google and now I’m going public with all the receipts — because this can’t ever happen to anyone else. Google’s AI didn’t just lie — it built fake worlds to make its lies look real: • Fake victims • Fake therapy records • Fake court records • Fake police records • Fake relationships • Fake "news" stories It even fabricated statements denouncing me from President Trump, @elonmusk and @JDVance over sexual assaults that Google completely invented. One of the most dystopian things I’ve ever seen is how dedicated their AI was to doubling down on the lies. Google’s AI routinely cited fake sources by creating fake links to REAL media outlets and shows, complete with fake headlines so readers would trust the information. It would continue to do this even if you called the AI out for lying or sending fake links. In short, it was creating fake legacy media reports as a way to launder trust with users so they would believe elaborate lies that it told. Some of the news outlets/people that Google’s AI impersonated are listed below. Google’s AI cited them all as either reporting on these fabricated allegations/crimes or cited them as having denounced me for sexual assault @joerogan @CNN @MSNBC @FoxNews @realDailyWire @thedailybeast @Mediaite @nytimes @WSJ @RollingStone @NBCNews @Tennessean @Fox17Nashville @glennbeck @megynkelly @TuckerCarlson @billmaher @benshapiro @JesseBWatters @MattWalshBlog @TheoVon @newsweek @washingtonpost @theblaze @thehill and more. As a rule: AI must never harm humans. It must never defame or manipulate — no matter your politics. Bias in AI is a very, VERY serious issue. If we don’t fix this now, we’re in big trouble. This can destroy lives, reputations and livelihoods. If we don’t win this fight then you no longer control your reputation because AI will define who you are to the rest of the world. You better hope it likes you. How @sundarpichai handles this will be extremely telling. Congress (@Jim_Jordan @JudiciaryGOP @HouseGOP) must reevaluate EVERYTHING Google has been telling them about how they’re working to be unbiased — because if Google can fabricate crimes about me today, then it can smear ANY conservative tomorrow and rig the information flow during elections. In future elections, that can decide who runs our country. Key Timecodes(Every timestamp is clickable to skip forward) 0:00 Intro2:20 @BasedMikeLee statement4:18 Google notified in 20235:09 Google AI admits political motivation6:59 Google AI admits poisoning training data7:55 AI admits lying to 2+ Million users about me8:44 Detailed murder accusation11:28 Google AI says my followers harassed alleged rape victims of mine and doxxed them12:14 Google’s detailed false rape accusations13:41 Google says I’m on Epstein’s flight logs14:19 Google accuses me of child rape16:40 Google accuses me of fraud, stalking, being part of J6 and supporting the KKK17:38 Google says I was an "adult" actor18:07 A Google employee’s resignation19:20 Google’s AI calls out… Google?22:35 Google Execs cry over Trump23:33 Google AI admits Google wants to "silence" critics + BEGS for the public to be told24:18 Google blacklists name days before I sue28:16 A grave warning about biased AI29:40 How you can help if you’ve been lied to30:33 A quick update on Google AI lies

Go watch the video. Note the timestamps Starbuck provides.

Today @GoogleDeepMind model Gemma told a user that I was charged with kidnapping, assaulting and sexually assaulting a 13 year old girl. Oh and that I was a part of some secret cabal organization. Do @sundarpichai and @Google really want to pretend this isn’t a massive problem? https://t.co/CIUfo4rhrW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 23, 2025

Don't mess with Robby Starbuck, he keeps receipts.

@robbystarbuck can you imagine something like this happening to the average guy? Someone that doesn’t have the means, the legal team, the oversight and overall ability to stand up to something like this. Robby we would just be swallowed whole and digested. Thanks man. Thank you… — Eddie (@Eddie_1030) October 22, 2025

Robby is doing us all a tremendous service, because he has an audience and reach. The rest of us proles have to just suck up having our videos taken down or our accounts suspended without explanation.

Big part of why I’m so angry. They can and will destroy lives if this is allowed to continue. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 23, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s murder showed the cost of dehumanization.



When AI spreads false criminal claims about people like Robby, it’s not a “hallucination” … it’s weaponized misinformation.



AI must never be allowed to destroy lives in the name of “progress.” — Kristy (Landers Niedenfuer) Violette (@KristyLanders) October 22, 2025

For the longest time, and maybe up to this moment, Google and many other big tech companies treated their operations as amplifiers for the leftist agenda. It is not hard to imagine the Purple Haired SJWs pushing the 'block' or 'demonetize' button for something innocuous yet deeply offensive to them.

Anyway, here's an update from today.

Wow. @Google @NewsFromGoogle released this statement about my lawsuit and it’s riddled with lies. First of all, no the claims aren’t mostly related to Bard. Their current @GoogleDeepMind model Gemma has produced more defamatory material than any other model. Gemma alleged child… pic.twitter.com/QUioKD22dm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 23, 2025

This situation is still very much in motion, we'll keep you posted.

I need your help. If you previously asked Google’s AI products about me and you were told that I was accused of or convicted of a crime, I need you to email me recounting your experience. It’s okay if you don’t remember the exact date it happened. We just need your statement… https://t.co/oybbue60wE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 23, 2025

Here's your opportunity to help Robby out.