Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter

From the attempted murder of Steve Scalise at a Congressional softball game to Charlie Kirk's murder to Jay Jones' disturbed death wishes to some truly sick 'No Kings' attendees, it seems like the left is really working hard to capture the party of violence title - all the while caterwauling that it's the right that it's ackshually [sic] the right.

So when some unhinged liberal goes feral and tears down a Trump sign and then returns to fire gunshots at the homeowner, we're understandably concerned but also not surprised.

Accountant arrested after 'opening fire on MAGA supporter in dispute over Trump sign... as victim recalls bullets whizzing past his head 👇🏻 https://t.co/yc2SdlnfE5 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) October 20, 2025

We should be and are bothered by this societal breakdown.

But ...

As Twitchy favorite, The Morning Spew, takes a deep dive, we can't but help but have a chuckle at the absolute absurdity of it all.

“Hi-ho Silver!”



“The gunman was seen raising a pistol from the sunroof of his vehicle and firing several rounds.”



Q: What should have been the first warning sign that the shooter just should have kept driving?

A:

Best part of this story? The guy he was shooting at has a refrigerator on his front porch. That should have been his first clue. https://t.co/n3uy6CQrzC — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2025

He was 5’6”. They should charge him as a juvenile.



Maybe he was compensating for his ... shortcomings (snort)!

Victim’s house insured by Smith & Wesson:



“You know, what good are they if you can't get to them when you need them? So I reached over and grabbed my rifle”



This is not a joke. It's from the article. Wait, he's an accountant?

As Elf might say, "oh, he's an angry accountant."

OK, back to the story.

We may be rednecks, but we ain’t stupid.



“The Republican homeowner said he checked his security cameras & watched a man wearing an 'Antifa-style mask' emerge from his Jeep Cherokee.” https://t.co/cbOQdpCtyA — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2025

He was warned.🤷‍♀️



“he walked out to his porch while armed with the rifle, and fired two warning shots into the air”



Some would say the poor fool was bus-ted.

“a Trump banner attached to a bus parked on the Thomas family property.”

It was like a MAGA Siren!

“He was driving along, saw the sign, slammed on his brakes, you know, had a political trigger moment, and he just had to tear the sign down,”



It's more like a moth drawn to the bug light. They just can't resist.