Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter

From the attempted murder of Steve Scalise at a Congressional softball game to Charlie Kirk's murder to Jay Jones' disturbed death wishes to some truly sick 'No Kings' attendees, it seems like the left is really working hard to capture the party of violence title - all the while caterwauling that it's the right that it's ackshually [sic] the right.
So when some unhinged liberal goes feral and tears down a Trump sign and then returns to fire gunshots at the homeowner, we're understandably concerned but also not surprised.
Accountant arrested after 'opening fire on MAGA supporter in dispute over Trump sign... as victim recalls bullets whizzing past his head 👇🏻 https://t.co/yc2SdlnfE5— MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) October 20, 2025
We should be and are bothered by this societal breakdown.
But ...
As Twitchy favorite, The Morning Spew, takes a deep dive, we can't but help but have a chuckle at the absolute absurdity of it all.
“Hi-ho Silver!”— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2025
“The gunman was seen raising a pistol from the sunroof of his vehicle and firing several rounds.”
Accountant arrested after 'opening fire on MAGA supporter' in dispute over Trump sign... https://t.co/cbOQdpCtyA
Q: What should have been the first warning sign that the shooter just should have kept driving?
A:
Best part of this story? The guy he was shooting at has a refrigerator on his front porch. That should have been his first clue. https://t.co/n3uy6CQrzC— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2025
He was 5’6”. They should charge him as a juvenile.— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2025
Accountant arrested after 'opening fire on MAGA supporter' in dispute over Trump sign... as victim recalls bullets whizzing past his head | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/cbOQdpCtyA
Recommended
Maybe he was compensating for his ... shortcomings (snort)!
Victim’s house insured by Smith & Wesson:— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2025
“You know, what good are they if you can't get to them when you need them? So I reached over and grabbed my rifle”
Accountant arrested after 'opening fire on MAGA supporter' in dispute over Trump sign. https://t.co/cbOQdpCtyA
This is not a joke. It's from the article. Wait, he's an accountant?
Angry Elf pic.twitter.com/rNzjPmPivc— CGallMD (@GallaherCaren) October 30, 2024
As Elf might say, "oh, he's an angry accountant."
OK, back to the story.
We may be rednecks, but we ain’t stupid.— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2025
“The Republican homeowner said he checked his security cameras & watched a man wearing an 'Antifa-style mask' emerge from his Jeep Cherokee.” https://t.co/cbOQdpCtyA
He was warned.🤷♀️— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2025
“he walked out to his porch while armed with the rifle, and fired two warning shots into the air”
Accountant arrested after 'opening fire on MAGA supporter' in dispute over Trump sign... as victim recalls bullets whizzing past his head https://t.co/cbOQdpCtyA
Some would say the poor fool was bus-ted.— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2025
“a Trump banner attached to a bus parked on the Thomas family property.”
Accountant arrested after 'opening fire on MAGA supporter' in dispute over Trump sign... as victim recalls bullets whizzing past his head https://t.co/cbOQdpCtyA
It was like a MAGA Siren!— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 20, 2025
“He was driving along, saw the sign, slammed on his brakes, you know, had a political trigger moment, and he just had to tear the sign down,”
Accountant arrested after 'opening fire on MAGA supporter' in dispute over Trump sign https://t.co/cbOQdpD1o8
It's more like a moth drawn to the bug light. They just can't resist.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member