Pastor Tells Kash Patel to Go Back Home and Worship His Sand Demons...
Time to Panic? CNN Polling Shows Trump More Popular Since Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown...
'Your Mom': HuffPost Correspondent Shares the Response He Got From Karoline Leavitt
Karine Jean-Pierre's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Media Access Is a DOOZY
Andrew Cuomo Says There Is a Civil War Inside the Democrat Party Over...
School Pulls Down Website After Teacher Caught Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
‘Conservative’ David Brooks Loved ‘No Kings’ Rallies and Says He Would Feel at...
Karine Jean-Pierre Returns and Maintains She Never Noticed Joe Biden’s Obvious WH Cognitiv...
Ex-GOP Flunky's Bulwark Bombshell: Ditches Party Over Roe, Proves He's a Money Hungry...
Comey's Legal Tantrum: Whines for Charges to Be Dropped Because Trump Isn't His...
Report: ‘No Kings’ Protester Who Said ICE Agents 'Gotta Get Shot' Referred to...
Potential Mass Shooting by Man With 'Mental Challenges' Averted at Atlanta International A...
Trump Surprised Third-Rate Intellect Jay Jones Is Still Allowed to Run
Borderless Bets: How 100 Illegal Aliens Running a Gambling Ring in Small-Town Idaho...

Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 PM on October 20, 2025
Meme

From the attempted murder of Steve Scalise at a Congressional softball game to Charlie Kirk's murder to Jay Jones' disturbed death wishes to some truly sick 'No Kings' attendees, it seems like the left is really working hard to capture the party of violence title - all the while caterwauling that it's the right that it's ackshually [sic] the right.

Advertisement

So when some unhinged liberal goes feral and tears down a Trump sign and then returns to fire gunshots at the homeowner, we're understandably concerned but also not surprised.

We should be and are bothered by this societal breakdown. 

But ...

As Twitchy favorite, The Morning Spew, takes a deep dive, we can't but help but have a chuckle at the absolute absurdity of it all.

Q: What should have been the first warning sign that the shooter just should have kept driving?

A:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Maybe he was compensating for his ... shortcomings (snort)!

This is not a joke. It's from the article. Wait, he's an accountant? 

As Elf might say, "oh, he's an angry accountant."

OK, back to the story.

Advertisement

It's more like a moth drawn to the bug light. They just can't resist.

Tags:

ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement
Grateful Calvin
Time to Panic? CNN Polling Shows Trump More Popular Since Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Began
Warren Squire
'Your Mom': HuffPost Correspondent Shares the Response He Got From Karoline Leavitt
Brett T.
School Pulls Down Website After Teacher Caught Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Brett T.
Karine Jean-Pierre's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Media Access Is a DOOZY
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement