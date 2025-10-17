WH Posts Response to Hakeem Jeffries Being Triggered by Karoline Leavitt (He Won't...
VIP
Coexist People Fly Into Murderous Rage at Kiera Knightley's Gentle Response to JK Rowling Ambush Question

Gordon K
Gordon K | 12:30 PM on October 17, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

First of all, never give oxygen to hostile ambush questions that include this framing: 'given Rowling's ongoing campaign against trans people.'

Why? Simple. Because even a gentle answer will only enrages the perpetually enraged crowd even more. So even with this reply, 'we all have got to learn how to live together,' it only led to hate and hysteria.

Let's review the tape itself, shall we?

One could argue that Knightley's wishy-washy response was generic celebrity fluff, and one would be right. But it seems that you either burn the witch that is J. K. Rowling or you are the enemy.

The right has learned from Trump, Libs of TikTok and Florida Social Media Legend, Christina Pushaw, that you just don't engage with a hostile press. Bonus points if you expose them as the awful journalists they are.

That's the thing. Rowling isn't anti-Trans. She's drawn a line in the sand that women deserve and need women-only spaces and the Trantifa activists cannot accept that.

If you look closely, you can see Knightley's annoyance at the question. But unlike an out-an-out conservative, you have to play nice. So her 'embrace kindness' answer was understandably the best answer she could give, to be fair to her.

Nice, but we still won't be watching 'Pirates of the Caribbean' again anytime soon.

Maybe Ms. Knightley actually agrees with Rowling. Who knows? She is entitled to her opinions and honestly, it's nobody's business. Even ours.

Tags:

HOLLYWOOD J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

