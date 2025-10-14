Hamas Killing Palestinians, Nothing But Silence From The Ceasefire Crowd

The Israel / Gaza conflict is over for now. The hostages have returned and, for now, a tentative peace is holding.

Hamas, who have been hiding in civilian clothing behind their women, have suddenly come out of hiding and are now executing Palestinians. Some are executed for 'collaboration' with Israel, others in clan power struggles.

The question on a lot of people's minds is where are all the super-vocal Western voices now? You know, those who were so upset about the 'genocide' they stormed campus building, tore down Israeli hostage posters and constantly demonstrated for 'Ceasefire Now' with neatly preprinted placards.

Greta Thunberg? Silent.



Mehdi Hasan? Silent.



Cenk Uygur? Silent.



Ana Kasparian? Silent.



The UN? Silent.



The media? Silent. https://t.co/q00ojpuHHQ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 13, 2025

Hamas are executing Palestinians in the street…



where are the placards???



where are the virtue signalling celebrities???



HAMAS ARE TERRORISTS. pic.twitter.com/X2EYXzSAde — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) October 14, 2025

This is what they marched for. This is what every Palestinian flagged account stands for, worse this is what the Irish government supports. These are your savages, paddystinians. Own them. https://t.co/zOrs1dYW7i — Paddy Manning ن (@PaddyJManning) October 14, 2025

There's a saying, 'no Jews, no news.' But another theory is that there is a deep anti-Western faction plaguing civilization, the so-called Liberation movements. You know the Twitter accounts with all the hashtags and emojis #BLM, #FreePalestine, fist emoji, hammer and sickle and strangely enough, a trans flag.

So, getting back to the silence, it's not necessarily hating on Israel or Jews, though that is very often the case, it's really about the Revolution™. If it was about human rights and compassion, you'd see outrage at the massacre of Christians in Nigeria, the Hindus in Pakistan and here in Gaza where it's now Hamas inflicts terror on their own people.

Where’s the outcry from the liberals now??? https://t.co/0EfYe3iv9E — ExWren (@VoWalesWren) October 14, 2025

(crickets sound)

Hey Pali flag wavers, what have you got to say? Proud of yourselves. https://t.co/SUYC29L2ge — Linda; John 14:6✝️🇮🇪🎗🇮🇱 (@LindaMu38317430) October 14, 2025

What's the fun in that?

They are saying that these victims are Israeli collaborators and deserve it.

The hate and hypocrisy of these people truly knows no bounds… — Dave (@Dahshur11) October 14, 2025

Ah yes, the answer that every LARPing communist kid likes to hear.

I guess Greta will be back asap https://t.co/vWgiY8QwEt — Normal Bloke 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@UK_NormalBloke) October 14, 2025

LOL! Well maybe for the sandwiches. But for the Palestinian victims of Hamas? Yeah, right.

Inevitable.



Only blue haired fairies, so bought into the narrative of Hamas being some ‘freedom resistance’ for Palestinian people believed different outcome. — UKLife 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@UKLifeOnline) October 14, 2025

Herd mentality + fashionable cause + opportunity to take to the streets = just cause. Bonus points if you get to take your clothes off as part of the protest.

The socialists did this same thing near the city of Hue during Vietnam's war with the French. My mother-in-law, as a kid, had to watch her neighbors as they were either shot, or buried alive just because they were suspected of not being loyal to the cause. — Shawn Bay (@ShawnTBay) October 14, 2025

History repeats, and it's heartbreaking.