Hamas Killing Palestinians, Nothing But Silence From The Ceasefire Crowd

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on October 14, 2025
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

The Israel / Gaza conflict is over for now. The hostages have returned and, for now, a tentative peace is holding.

Hamas, who have been hiding in civilian clothing behind their women, have suddenly come out of hiding and are now executing Palestinians. Some are executed for 'collaboration' with Israel, others in clan power struggles.

The question on a lot of people's minds is where are all the super-vocal Western voices now? You know, those who were so upset about the 'genocide' they stormed campus building, tore down Israeli hostage posters and constantly demonstrated for 'Ceasefire Now' with neatly preprinted placards.

There's a saying, 'no Jews, no news.' But another theory is that there is a deep anti-Western faction plaguing civilization, the so-called Liberation movements. You know the Twitter accounts with all the hashtags and emojis #BLM, #FreePalestine, fist emoji, hammer and sickle and strangely enough, a trans flag.

So, getting back to the silence, it's not necessarily hating on Israel or Jews, though that is very often the case, it's really about the Revolution™. If it was about human rights and compassion, you'd see outrage at the massacre of Christians in Nigeria, the Hindus in Pakistan and here in Gaza where it's now Hamas inflicts terror on their own people.

(crickets sound)

What's the fun in that?

Ah yes, the answer that every LARPing communist kid likes to hear. 

LOL! Well maybe for the sandwiches. But for the Palestinian victims of Hamas? Yeah, right.

Herd mentality + fashionable cause + opportunity to take to the streets = just cause. Bonus points if you get to take your clothes off as part of the protest.

History repeats, and it's heartbreaking.

