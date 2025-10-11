Writer's Guild Plays 'Resistance' Against Bari Weiss at CBS

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 PM on October 11, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

There are two undeniable truths when it comes to the modern media: they're hopelessly dominated by far-leftists and they hate Bari Weiss, a center-left female lesbian Jew because she doesn't obey the orthodoxy.

So when the Writers Guild, which represents many CBS News employees, writes a letter of 'resistance' against their new Editor in Chief, you are disgusted but not surprised.

The 'Solidarity' sign-off is just chef's kiss.

This is what the union is asking them to go all Che Guevarra over, a request to (checks notes) explain to your new boss what your responsibilities are. If that's not enough to get you to grab your Kalashnikov rifle and set up camp in the jungle, we don't know what will.

Honestly, this should not be seen as sinister. This writer has been through many mergers, new bosses and reorganizations. It's very often not DEFCON 5.

That said, there were still some varied and fun reactions.

Maybe it's this. But being advised to not comply seems like an unwise option to present. This isn't DOGE, this is your new boss at a for-profit corporation.  

Harsh, but fair.

This is why a housecleaning is necessary, regardless of whether this is Weiss' motivation or not.

Understand this is where we are.

... are. Her choice.

Very well put.



