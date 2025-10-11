Writer's Guild Plays 'Resistance' Against Bari Weiss at CBS

There are two undeniable truths when it comes to the modern media: they're hopelessly dominated by far-leftists and they hate Bari Weiss, a center-left female lesbian Jew because she doesn't obey the orthodoxy.
So when the Writers Guild, which represents many CBS News employees, writes a letter of 'resistance' against their new Editor in Chief, you are disgusted but not surprised.
The Writers Guild, the union which represents some CBS News employees, says it has sent a demand to CBS to get more information about Bari Weiss’s request.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 10, 2025
The WGA has asked its members to refrain from responding to Weiss’s email until they gather more information. https://t.co/ehnOV0AjlX pic.twitter.com/VxBEIUp9T0
The 'Solidarity' sign-off is just chef's kiss.
New: In a note to staff this morning, New CBS EIC Bari Weiss asked everyone across CBS News to send her a memo by next Tuesday explaining how they spend their workday and what’s working/not working… pic.twitter.com/aPaAqBf1gu— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 10, 2025
This is what the union is asking them to go all Che Guevarra over, a request to (checks notes) explain to your new boss what your responsibilities are. If that's not enough to get you to grab your Kalashnikov rifle and set up camp in the jungle, we don't know what will.
Honestly, this should not be seen as sinister. This writer has been through many mergers, new bosses and reorganizations. It's very often not DEFCON 5.
That said, there were still some varied and fun reactions.
October 10, 2025
Maybe it's this. But being advised to not comply seems like an unwise option to present. This isn't DOGE, this is your new boss at a for-profit corporation.
This is the equivalent of "tell me in your own words what happened"— Ministry of Truth (@stressjudo) October 11, 2025
"And let's go over it again" pic.twitter.com/lndkqDP1u1
This is a doubly good idea, both because it's good on its own and because anyone troubled by it should be the first to go.— Joe Bingham (@teafortillerman) October 10, 2025
Harsh, but fair.
Dear Bari, I spend my days calling people I disagree with Nazis and then covering for people I agree with. Signed CBS news division.— A crybaby’s worst nightmare (@Crybabynightmar) October 10, 2025
This is why a housecleaning is necessary, regardless of whether this is Weiss' motivation or not.
Noooooooooooooooooooo!— Bill Speros (@billsperos) October 10, 2025
People have to explain to their boss what they do.
Journalism is dead.
Democracy is dead.
Hitlerian!
Understand this is where we are.
How dare she. Accountability is for losers. https://t.co/xil5sJDXhk— Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 11, 2025
Thanks for the management hint. I’ve managed thousands of people, and I think this is a great way for @bariweiss to assume her role. But she may decide that Max from Semafor is a better manager than she, I, or millions of other people who have actually managed things effectively… https://t.co/LtzyhdUBqx— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 10, 2025
... are. Her choice.
The "failure framework" for Weiss at CBS - "a Trumpish interloper!" - is deeply preset in the media narrative (which is ridiculous, she is a normie 1990s liberal) and thus casts even the most innocuous acts ("what works/needs fixing?") as "outrageous" for that reason. https://t.co/9bh5TaVBmM— Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 11, 2025
Very well put.
