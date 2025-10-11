Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice

We love memes. Even more, we love viral memes. The Interwebs are packed with clever people twisting modern culture and current events into comedy gold, doubly so on Twitter.

So when Senator Mike Less dropped a funny Dave Ramsey meme about the Schumer Shutdown and the disaster that is Obamacare, well, let's just say it caught on.

You forced Obamacare through 16 years ago while Republicans warned it would make premiums skyrocket?



“Yes Dave.”



And then premiums skyrocketed?



“Yes Dave.”



Then under Biden you passed additional subsidies to pay for these high premiums?



“Yes Dave.”



And now these subsidies… pic.twitter.com/PIXfx8chGH — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 9, 2025

Ramsey has made his career giving common sense financial advice that is so simple and effective that it seems revolutionary. Listeners to his show are often treated to him giving a gentle scolding to people who have made some poor financial decisions.

So Mike Lee's staff really nailed it here with Scolding Dave.

Fortunately, there is a meme Ramsey reaction gif. We wonder if Dave has actually seen this yet. Probably.

"So you can't stop making Dave Ramsey memes?"



"Pretty much"



"Even though you're not monetized, so there's no financial incentive?"



"That's about the shape of it, Dave " pic.twitter.com/IUuF7QMLWv — EnochPowell (@MogTheUrbanite) October 9, 2025

"So, you spent $3 for a bottle of Smart Water?"



"Yes, Dave, I just felt like treating myself to something fancy for a change.

...Dave?

...are you still there?

...can you hear me?

...hello?"



"Next caller. Hi, you're on the air with Dave Ramsey." pic.twitter.com/prDI0cCQ9J — G (@stevensongs) October 10, 2025

"So you blew all your allowance on candy and a toy you don't even want anymore."



"Yes, Dave."



"So now you're selling pine cones rebranded as Christmas decorations hoping someone will take pity and pay up?"



"Yes, Dave."



(When my kids call Dave Ramsey.) pic.twitter.com/WPmmqFRKAi — Bryan Gentry (@brygentry) October 9, 2025

This one is kind of sweet.

If you’re thinking about doing a Dave Ramsey post pic.twitter.com/ne1eAMqPrj — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 11, 2025

Three Year Letterman is not amused.

“So Coach Letterman wants you to stop posting Dave Ramsey memes?”



“Yes, Dave”



“And you’re going to do it anyways?”



“That is correct, Dave” https://t.co/Juf76gXSbA pic.twitter.com/MWz5gT5p1k — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 11, 2025

But that only seemed to encourage the memers all the more.

“So, you had a job in a struggling industry with a dying business model?”



“Yes.”



“And you lost that job?”



“Yes, Dave.”



“Because your boss asked you to write an email and you didn’t?”



“That’s correct, Dave.” https://t.co/2xG1KYuKyr pic.twitter.com/UmNPLb26Gu — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 11, 2025

As you can see, this thing has legs as it moves on to other topics.

“So you spent over $15 million on a trial?”



“Yes, Dave”



“And not only is that guy walking free but now you’re going to jail?”



“That’s right.” https://t.co/8NsyErzVyl pic.twitter.com/gfXplyiQpk — Magills (@magills_) October 9, 2025

We don't know about you but we are looking forward to this meme sticking around for a very long time. We'll keep you informed if we find Dave Ramsey's response.