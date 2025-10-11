Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice

CNN Legal Analyst Pivots on Seriousness of Bank Fraud Allegations (Donald Trump vs....
Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 AM on October 11, 2025
Twitchy

We love memes. Even more, we love viral memes. The Interwebs are packed with clever people twisting modern culture and current events into comedy gold, doubly so on Twitter.

So when Senator Mike Less dropped a funny Dave Ramsey meme about the Schumer Shutdown and the disaster that is Obamacare, well, let's just say it caught on.

Ramsey has made his career giving common sense financial advice that is so simple and effective that it seems revolutionary. Listeners to his show are often treated to him giving a gentle scolding to people who have made some poor financial decisions.

So Mike Lee's staff really nailed it here with Scolding Dave.

Fortunately, there is a meme Ramsey reaction gif. We wonder if Dave has actually seen this yet. Probably.

This one is kind of sweet.

Three Year Letterman is not amused.

But that only seemed to encourage the memers all the more.

As you can see, this thing has legs as it moves on to other topics.

We don't know about you but we are looking forward to this meme sticking around for a very long time. We'll keep you informed if we find Dave Ramsey's response.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

