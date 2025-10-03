Despite Foot-Stompy Denials, Left-Wing Violence Has a Long History

Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:00 AM on October 03, 2025
AP Photo/David Handschuh, File

Even as left-wing violence surges in the United States, 'intellectual' leftists will trot out graphs and think pieces explaining that, 'ackshually, the right-wing violence is far more prevalent' or 'even if there's violence, it's Trump's fault'.

Even if you couldn't trust your lying eyes and somehow missed Antifa's constant destruction, the 'fiery but mostly peaceful' 'protests' in 2020 and the 'space to destroy' riots blessed by Democratic mayors, you'd have to begrudgingly admit that the left has a violence problem.

You might be surprised to learn, especially if you're a journalist who believes history started in 2008, that there is a long and storied history of violence on the left. Not only that, but they really like their violence and hold their terrorists in high regard as you'll see in this excellent thread from Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt.

You think things are crazy now? It was a scary time to be a kid, as this writer can attest. Perhaps it was the very unpopular Vietnam war and actual Russian (Soviet) subversion, but the activists were not only on the streets, they were actual murderers and terrorists too.

And this is the galling part. Since their violence was 'revolutionary', their cause was seen as noble by the far-left. Nothing changes. This is why the left has a soft place in their heart for Hamas while barely managing a yawn for Nigerian Christians. This explains Zohran Mamdani's likely election to mayor of New York City. Continuing. Schmitt names names.

Disgusting. But wait, there's more.

A Soros connection, you say?

That's the conclusion, but go read the whole thread.

Just know whenever someone is bloviating about January 6, they need a history lesson.

  • Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.


