Despite Foot-Stompy Denials, Left-Wing Violence Has a Long History

Even as left-wing violence surges in the United States, 'intellectual' leftists will trot out graphs and think pieces explaining that, 'ackshually, the right-wing violence is far more prevalent' or 'even if there's violence, it's Trump's fault'.

Advertisement

The ‘Study’ You’re Citing About Right-Wing Violence Is Full Of Fake Data | Beth Brelje, The Federalist



An Antifa-connected researcher with rabid bias against the right is held out as an expert on deciding who is extreme.



After Charlie Kirk was assassinated last week,… pic.twitter.com/1WJM7xRBrz — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) September 27, 2025

Even if you couldn't trust your lying eyes and somehow missed Antifa's constant destruction, the 'fiery but mostly peaceful' 'protests' in 2020 and the 'space to destroy' riots blessed by Democratic mayors, you'd have to begrudgingly admit that the left has a violence problem.

You might be surprised to learn, especially if you're a journalist who believes history started in 2008, that there is a long and storied history of violence on the left. Not only that, but they really like their violence and hold their terrorists in high regard as you'll see in this excellent thread from Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt.

In one 18-month period in the early 1970s, there were 2,500 bombings on American soil—nearly 5 a day.



Did you know that? Many Americans don't.



These leftist terrorists who declared war on America went on to work at top law firms, nonprofits, and Ivy League universities. 🧵 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

The left-wing violence of the 1970s was horrific.



The most infamous extremist group was the Weather Underground—which issued a "Declaration of War" against the U.S. government in 1970.



They bombed the Pentagon. They bombed the State Department. They bombed the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/7zHnQQAlJB — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

You think things are crazy now? It was a scary time to be a kid, as this writer can attest. Perhaps it was the very unpopular Vietnam war and actual Russian (Soviet) subversion, but the activists were not only on the streets, they were actual murderers and terrorists too.

You won't believe what happens next!

And then? Many of them simply...waltzed right back into mainstream liberal society. Worse, actually: They were given positions of power and prestige in the defining mainstream institutions.



White-shoe law firms. Cushy book deals. Ivy League professorships. The whole nine yards. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

And this is the galling part. Since their violence was 'revolutionary', their cause was seen as noble by the far-left. Nothing changes. This is why the left has a soft place in their heart for Hamas while barely managing a yawn for Nigerian Christians. This explains Zohran Mamdani's likely election to mayor of New York City. Continuing. Schmitt names names.

Take Kathy Boudin—a Weather Underground terrorist who was sentenced to 20-years-to-life for her role in a 1981 Brink's truck robbery in New York, in which she helped her accomplices execute two policemen and a security guard in cold blood.



She was granted parole in 2003. pic.twitter.com/d9URl8JjdU — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

By 2013, Kathy Boudin was an adjunct professor at Columbia University School of Social Work—where she co-founded and co-directed the "Center for Justice"—and a scholar-in-residence at NYU Law School.



Boudin died in 2022. Columbia memorialized her in glowing terms: pic.twitter.com/DFsIuEMJvG — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

Advertisement

Disgusting. But wait, there's more.

Her son, Chesa Boudin, was elected as the notoriously far-left District Attorney in San Francisco in 2019, backed by—surprise, surprise!—George Soros.



Since Kathy was in jail, Boudin was adopted and raised by Weather Underground co-founders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. pic.twitter.com/Etm7Il79tt — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

A Soros connection, you say?

The examples go on and on. As I've said before, the radical Left of the 1960s-70s didn't disappear—they simply took over mainstream institutions: Academia, the media, the NGOs, etc.



The radical Left didn't lose—they won, by becoming the mainstream itself.https://t.co/dAQXKVDoEa — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) October 2, 2025

That's the conclusion, but go read the whole thread.

Just know whenever someone is bloviating about January 6, they need a history lesson.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.





Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.