Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Claiming Trump Is to Blame for the Rise in Left-Wing Violence

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:45 PM on September 27, 2025
Twitchy

The last few weeks have highlighted how bad leftist violence has gotten in America. Of course, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats want to ‘both sides’ the issue. Some Democrats are going one step further; they’re blaming President Donald Trump for ALL the left-wing violence. Republican commentator Scott Jennings recently pushed back on this latest desperate fake narrative.

Start here. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY *FIRES BACK* at CNN Panelists blaming TRUMP for left-wing violence — literally shakes his head as they continue to attack president. 

"I want you to understand that we are in the middle of an epidemic of left-wing violence. They’re attacking ICE. They shot Charlie. It’s happening all over the country."

"We have these Free Palestine people running around trying to burn down the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion, on and on and on!" 

"It's not Trump’s fault that the left has radicalized to the point of saying, 'We’re done talking and we’re going to start shooting!'"

Here’s Jennings putting Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch News in his place. (WATCH)

Trump’s like Climate Change, you can blame him for everything.

Of course, the Democrats forget that former President Joe Biden spent his presidency stoking the flames of violence with his hateful rhetoric. Posters remember.

CNN has gone to the mat for the Democrat Party, ignoring or downplaying the party's violent rhetoric.

Posters said Abby Phillip had a standout moment.

She was ‘journalisming’ as hard as she could.

Commenters state the obvious: it’s not Trump’s job to control the Democrat Party. Democrats are always responsible for their own behavior.

Democrats are not going to change, no matter what.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

