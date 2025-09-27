Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Claiming Trump Is to Blame for the Rise in Left-Wing Violence

The last few weeks have highlighted how bad leftist violence has gotten in America. Of course, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats want to ‘both sides’ the issue. Some Democrats are going one step further; they’re blaming President Donald Trump for ALL the left-wing violence. Republican commentator Scott Jennings recently pushed back on this latest desperate fake narrative.

@ScottJenningsKY *FIRES BACK* at CNN Panelists blaming TRUMP for left-wing violence — literally shakes his head as they continue to attack president. "I want you to understand that we are in the middle of an epidemic of left-wing violence. They’re attacking ICE. They shot Charlie. It’s happening all over the country." "We have these Free Palestine people running around trying to burn down the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion, on and on and on!" "It's not Trump’s fault that the left has radicalized to the point of saying, 'We’re done talking and we’re going to start shooting!'"

Here’s Jennings putting Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch News in his place. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY *FIRES BACK* at CNN Panelists blaming TRUMP for left-wing violence — literally shakes his head as they continue to attack president🚨



"I want you to understand that we are in the middle of an epidemic of left-wing violence. They’re attacking ICE. They… pic.twitter.com/aF8KmwOoX8 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 27, 2025

It’s always Trump’s fault. — Jason Sanders (@UtahSanders) September 27, 2025

Trump’s like Climate Change, you can blame him for everything.

Of course, the Democrats forget that former President Joe Biden spent his presidency stoking the flames of violence with his hateful rhetoric. Posters remember.

Interesting. Biden spent years demonizing MAGA Republicans, calling us “Ultra MAGA,” Trump the "MAGA King,” calling MAGA a “threat to democracy.” He even openly threatened the unvaccinated. Yet not ONCE did the media tell him to tone down his rhetoric. 🙄 — Lowkey Rey 2.0 (@AtlRey) September 27, 2025

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic". -Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/riu3e3hcus — Ordinary Average Guy (@moses_jim29756) September 27, 2025

CNN is to blame, the democrats are to blame.



Abby Phillip should be ASHAMED of herself to trying to cover for domestic terrorism we've seen for over a decade. — J (@JayTC53) September 27, 2025

CNN has gone to the mat for the Democrat Party, ignoring or downplaying the party's violent rhetoric.

Posters said Abby Phillip had a standout moment.

Abby Phillip jumps in to ask if Trump is amping down the tensions. She's such a brainless clown. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 27, 2025

lol. The phrase she was supposed to say is “tamp it down” not “amp” — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) September 27, 2025

She was ‘journalisming’ as hard as she could.

Commenters state the obvious: it’s not Trump’s job to control the Democrat Party. Democrats are always responsible for their own behavior.

It's not Trump's job to tone down the Democratic Party's rhetoric. He can't; he doesn't control them. This is all on the left. Honestly, even if Trump steps down, the left will just find another "worse than H*tler" scapegoat. They are the party of hate and evil. — Sheep 🐑🇺🇸 (@SheepvWolf) September 27, 2025

Or - Democrats could take responsibility for themselves & their own vicious, violent actions and try acting & behaving like sane, sober, grown adults. Is that asking too much? — dawn (@GoForDawn) September 27, 2025

I’m done with these left wing morons always finding some justification for anything their side does and then saying we need to “Lower the temperature”



We’re done with you left wing idiots .



D. O. N. E — Johnny Rocko (@cws76239) September 27, 2025

Democrats will continue blaming us for what they are doing.



It’s their only playbook. — Common Sense Returns (@CommonSenseX) September 27, 2025

Democrats are not going to change, no matter what.

