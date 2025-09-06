Internet Connections From India and Pakistan Cut, The World Rejoices

Some tragedies are blessings. Here's a little levity for your Saturday night. Microsoft confirms that internet cables were cut, severing internet communications from Pakistan and India.

BREAKING - Massive internet connection problems are being reported in parts of Pakistan and India after Microsoft confirmed that multiple subsea cables were cut in the Red Sea. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 6, 2025

People are OK with this.

That’s why the timeline has gotten so much better pic.twitter.com/n14whR9rNh — Virgil (@VirgilsQuill) September 7, 2025

Well that explains the lack of spam calls! — Coffee and Grit (@CoffeeNGrit) September 6, 2025

Cutting them off from the internet is doing the world a service — James (@jden1035) September 6, 2025

This seems to be the general sentiment.

"Why have all the trad accounts stopped posting?" https://t.co/Ov0naiK2Bz — Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) September 7, 2025

Trads, neo-Nazis, engagement farms, all of that - taken offline. Now if we could just include the Krassenstein bros.

There is about to be a giant posting delay from all the “India is actually a great ally of ours” accounts https://t.co/SC5XLhIVaq — Adam Nutter (@AdamNutter) September 7, 2025

Oh yeah, those guys too.

We're not ones for conspiracy theories, but we kind of hope this one is true.

We're listening.

