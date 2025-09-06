Internet Connections From India and Pakistan Cut, The World Rejoices

Some tragedies are blessings. Here's a little levity for your Saturday night. Microsoft confirms that internet cables were cut, severing internet communications from Pakistan and India.
BREAKING - Massive internet connection problems are being reported in parts of Pakistan and India after Microsoft confirmed that multiple subsea cables were cut in the Red Sea.— Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 6, 2025
People are OK with this.
That’s why the timeline has gotten so much better pic.twitter.com/n14whR9rNh— Virgil (@VirgilsQuill) September 7, 2025
Well that explains the lack of spam calls!— Coffee and Grit (@CoffeeNGrit) September 6, 2025
Cutting them off from the internet is doing the world a service— James (@jden1035) September 6, 2025
This seems to be the general sentiment.
"Why have all the trad accounts stopped posting?" https://t.co/Ov0naiK2Bz— Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) September 7, 2025
Trads, neo-Nazis, engagement farms, all of that - taken offline. Now if we could just include the Krassenstein bros.
There is about to be a giant posting delay from all the “India is actually a great ally of ours” accounts https://t.co/SC5XLhIVaq— Adam Nutter (@AdamNutter) September 7, 2025
Oh yeah, those guys too.
What if @elonmusk has been using @grok to train sharks 🦈, for a secret mission... https://t.co/lu9IdSuNEh pic.twitter.com/tA4JL4B5AV— Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) September 7, 2025
We're not ones for conspiracy theories, but we kind of hope this one is true.
We leave them cut https://t.co/CIOZyLjgPT pic.twitter.com/ljAGnoHy15— Sulpicia Soprano (@shaz_am1) September 7, 2025
We're listening.
