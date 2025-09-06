The Politics of Dancing: Man Opts to Bust a Move in Breakdancing Protest...
Democrat Lies About the Second Amendment Do Not Change Reality
Bill Kristol's New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just...
DeSantis Ditches Vax Mandates: Parents Reclaim Control Of Kids' Shots, Leaving Nanny State...
Victor Shi Posts Video of 'Jaw-Dropping Crowds' in DC Heading Toward the White...

Internet Connections From India and Pakistan Cut, The World Rejoices

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Cossio

Some tragedies are blessings. Here's a little levity for your Saturday night. Microsoft confirms that internet cables were cut, severing internet communications from Pakistan and India. 

Advertisement

People are OK with this.

This seems to be the general sentiment.

Trads, neo-Nazis, engagement farms, all of that - taken offline. Now if we could just include the Krassenstein bros.

Advertisement

Oh yeah, those guys too.

We're not ones for conspiracy theories, but we kind of hope this one is true.

We're listening.

 

