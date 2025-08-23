Busted: John Bolton's Mustache Prime Suspect in Hilarious (And Scary-Good) AI Video

Artificial Intelligence is getting really good. Too good, one might say. Watch this incredible 'Fox News Breaking News' video in what appears to be Bret Bair's voice. Some are saying John Roberts, but either way, it's incredibly good for being computer generated.

I KNEW IT!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YN0JmAOTqd — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) August 22, 2025

Are you still laughing? That's OK, we'll give you a minute.

There may come a day when an evil oligarchy of Tech Bros, the Deep State and maybe the WEF or something use AI video to fabricate crimes that will get us disappeared, but, for now, let's just enjoy the laughs.

We are aware that the FBI raid in as of itself is newsworthy and definitely a valid topic for debate. Smarter Twitchy writers have that angle covered.

This being Twitter, the memers and other assorted scoundrels were quick to jump in.

Why was John Bolton shirtless though? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MZXDNEZQym — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) August 22, 2025

This one is pretty good too!

Yes, we know this isn't a video, but it still counts since it's probably AI generated. Or maybe it's Photoshopped. Whatever. We like it. Shut up.

You don't suppose when Mr. Bolton passes on, they won't give his mustache a statue in Washington DC? Or maybe they'll bronze it and put it in the Smithsonian. Even Trump should support that.

Now, this is just silly. Yet we still have to marvel at the photo-realism in these images.

Kash and Trump's laughter is contagious.

The strides being in made in AI are amazing and are happening at such a breakneck rate. We can't wait to see what the next few years (or even months) brings.

Meanwhile, we wish John Bolton and his mustache all the best.

