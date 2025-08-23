Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal...
Daily Mirror Puts Another Fake Starving Gaza Child on Its Cover
Karen Bass Tells Los Angeles Residents to Conserve Power Because CA's Energy Grid...
Hakeem Jeffries Explains Why Texas Republicans Passed Redistricting Maps 'In the Dead of...
That Ship Has SAILED, Ron! Filipkowski Is BIG MAD We're 'Ignoring' Trump's Health...
He's SO BAD at This! Newsom Tries Dunking on Trump Over Energy Prices,...
Five Guns Found on Students at or Near High School Campuses in Albuquerque
A Story In Three Parts: Jarvis Shares Moment Lefty Author Joyce Carol Oates...
Justice, Not Race: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Accusations of Racism In Florida's Death...
Class Act: Scott Jennings Ignores the Haters to Thank His 'Co-Conspirators In Common...
Chronic Liar Miles Taylor Is Back Citing WaPo's False Claims of Trump's Stalinesque...
President of United Earth Stacey Abrams Makes Bizarre Claim 'Ayatollah Trump' Will End...
Ted Cruz and Others Made It Awkward for Dems After Gavin Newsom Blamed...
MSNBC Muppets: Joy Reid Compares Her Old Network to Sesame Street and Says...

Busted: John Bolton's Mustache Prime Suspect in Hilarious (And Scary-Good) AI Video

Gordon K
Gordon K | 8:00 PM on August 23, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Artificial Intelligence is getting really good. Too good, one might say. Watch this incredible 'Fox News Breaking News' video in what appears to be Bret Bair's voice. Some are saying John Roberts, but either way, it's incredibly good for being computer generated.

Advertisement

Are you still laughing? That's OK, we'll give you a minute.

There may come a day when an evil oligarchy of Tech Bros, the Deep State and maybe the WEF or something use AI video to fabricate crimes that will get us disappeared, but, for now, let's just enjoy the laughs.

We are aware that the FBI raid in as of itself is newsworthy and definitely a valid topic for debate. Smarter Twitchy writers have that angle covered.

This being Twitter, the memers and other assorted scoundrels were quick to jump in.

This one is pretty good too!

Yes, we know this isn't a video, but it still counts since it's probably AI generated. Or maybe it's Photoshopped. Whatever. We like it. Shut up. 

Recommended

Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal Alien Driver (Watch)
Eric V.
Advertisement

You don't suppose when Mr. Bolton passes on, they won't give his mustache a statue in Washington DC? Or maybe they'll bronze it and put it in the Smithsonian. Even Trump should support that.

Now, this is just silly. Yet we still have to marvel at the photo-realism in these images.

Kash and Trump's laughter is contagious. 

The strides being in made in AI are amazing and are happening at such a breakneck rate. We can't wait to see what the next few years (or even months) brings. 

Meanwhile, we wish John Bolton and his mustache all the best.

  • Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.


Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE BIG TECH FOX NEWS VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal Alien Driver (Watch)
Eric V.
A Story In Three Parts: Jarvis Shares Moment Lefty Author Joyce Carol Oates Learns About Cracker Barrel
Amy Curtis
That Ship Has SAILED, Ron! Filipkowski Is BIG MAD We're 'Ignoring' Trump's Health Issues
Amy Curtis
Karen Bass Tells Los Angeles Residents to Conserve Power Because CA's Energy Grid Sucks
Amy Curtis
He's SO BAD at This! Newsom Tries Dunking on Trump Over Energy Prices, Gets Zapped by CA Costs Instead
Amy Curtis
Daily Mirror Puts Another Fake Starving Gaza Child on Its Cover
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal Alien Driver (Watch) Eric V.
Advertisement