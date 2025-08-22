In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
Byron York Drops an Anvil on Dems and Media Getting the Vapors Over FBI's Raid on Bolton's Home/Office

Doug P. | 3:20 PM on August 22, 2025
Democrats and so-called "journalists" have been heading to the fainting couches all day after the FBI raided the home and office of John Bolton. 

It's "unprecedented authoritarianism" or something like that: 

As you can tell, we don't even have all the facts about the FBI's Bolton raid, other than the search warrant was approved by a judge, which makes the insinuation this took place just because "Trump doesn't like Bolton" highly unlikely. But they've got a narrative to push and they're doing just that. 

Byron York flashes back to a time when some of these same people were just repeating "no one is above the law" and applauding wildly when there were FBI raids and charges that were very clearly politically motivated: 

Fast forward to a second Trump term, and here's where the Left stands, shot/chaser-style:

That should be in a museum. And many "journalists" had similar takes. 

Also this isn't all about John Bolton -- these people know what might be coming next. We haven't even begun to see the peak of the Left's meltdowns. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while covering for the Dems. 

