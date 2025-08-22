Byron York Drops an Anvil on Dems and Media Getting the Vapors Over FBI's Raid on Bolton's Home/Office

Democrats and so-called "journalists" have been heading to the fainting couches all day after the FBI raided the home and office of John Bolton.

It's "unprecedented authoritarianism" or something like that:

The senators who were bullied into confirming Kash Patel, how are you feeling today? It’s not like you weren’t warned that this guy would be comfortable politicizing the agency. Trump couldn’t have done this without the weak senate GOP enabling. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 22, 2025

This is Gestapo like tactics against political enemies. Any Republicans going to speak up? https://t.co/OaRmANtWwt — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) August 22, 2025

If this happened in any other country, we would know what to call it: The autocrat taking revenge on a man who angers him. A man who dares to criticize him.



The most important thing in American life right now is to see the thing in front of your face, and name it. pic.twitter.com/HnTo0zyHkA — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) August 22, 2025

As you can tell, we don't even have all the facts about the FBI's Bolton raid, other than the search warrant was approved by a judge, which makes the insinuation this took place just because "Trump doesn't like Bolton" highly unlikely. But they've got a narrative to push and they're doing just that.

Byron York flashes back to a time when some of these same people were just repeating "no one is above the law" and applauding wildly when there were FBI raids and charges that were very clearly politically motivated:

On Trump and 'retribution': Between March and August 2023, three Democratic prosecutors filed a total of 91 felony charges against Trump. A Democratic law enforcement official pursued a nearly half-billion-dollar lawsuit to destroy his business empire. Other officials went to… — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 22, 2025

Fast forward to a second Trump term, and here's where the Left stands, shot/chaser-style:

I love it here pic.twitter.com/ANWR22SfOW — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 22, 2025

That should be in a museum. And many "journalists" had similar takes.

Also this isn't all about John Bolton -- these people know what might be coming next. We haven't even begun to see the peak of the Left's meltdowns.

