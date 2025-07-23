'Is this why Elmo went sideways?' Antisemitic Former Sesame Street Producer Loses It Over Seeing Israelis

Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/Sesame Workshop, Richard Termine, File

Conservative Humorist Jim Treacher found this gem of a Tweet from Naila Farouky. Who is she? Well, we'll let Treacher explain.

It seems like Ms. Farouky is rather passionate about Palestine. So much so, that she has an emotional breakdown seeing Israelis at the airport. Don't take our word for it.

Given how Elmo went full Nazi last week, one can't help but see the possible connections.

Hey, we just report. You decide.

And there it is. "We're just against genocide." One sees this braindead comment in every thread where a Jewish person is assaulted in the street or on campus. It is the thinnest fig leaf for Antisemites to feel righteous rage in their violence.

Then as any good Progressive bigot does, she starts playing clever word games.

Tee hee!

The 'Elmo wasn't hacked' theory just gained a bit of traction.

Weirdly, the original post is 20 hours but it appears that she has been responding everyone a full day later. We do hope she gets the help she needs.

