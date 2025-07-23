'Is this why Elmo went sideways?' Antisemitic Former Sesame Street Producer Loses It Over Seeing Israelis

Conservative Humorist Jim Treacher found this gem of a Tweet from Naila Farouky. Who is she? Well, we'll let Treacher explain.

This woman was a producer on Sesame Street. Won a Peabody, even. https://t.co/NrCXuCygcI — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 23, 2025

It seems like Ms. Farouky is rather passionate about Palestine. So much so, that she has an emotional breakdown seeing Israelis at the airport. Don't take our word for it.

Having a really hard time keeping my shit together at the airport. 2 🇮🇱 men waiting to get on my flight and I am breaking out in hives - like, how do they fucking get to sit there, normally, waiting for a flight, while hundreds are being MURDERED daily in their name? LOSING IT. — 🍉🥄 (@nfarouky) July 22, 2025

Given how Elmo went full Nazi last week, one can't help but see the possible connections.

Is this why Elmo went sideways? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 23, 2025

Hey, we just report. You decide.

And? Sesame Street producers can’t be against genocide? — 🍉🥄 (@nfarouky) July 23, 2025

And there it is. "We're just against genocide." One sees this braindead comment in every thread where a Jewish person is assaulted in the street or on campus. It is the thinnest fig leaf for Antisemites to feel righteous rage in their violence.

“I break into hives because Jews exist.” is certainly a normal admission to make. — Magills (@magills_) July 23, 2025

Then as any good Progressive bigot does, she starts playing clever word games.

They were Jews? — 🍉🥄 (@nfarouky) July 23, 2025

Tee hee!

The only scum in the world who play the victim while mass slaughtering babies are the Zioshits. You people are a disgrace. — 🍉🥄 (@nfarouky) July 23, 2025

The 'Elmo wasn't hacked' theory just gained a bit of traction.

I know a great psychiatrist who could help you. He's a Jew, but he's not a racist turd like you. Let me know if you want his number. If you don't, please seek out help elsewhere, because you are obviously sociopathic. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 23, 2025

Weirdly, the original post is 20 hours but it appears that she has been responding everyone a full day later. We do hope she gets the help she needs.

