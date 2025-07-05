L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Is Big Mad Because the Big Beautiful Bill Prioritizes...
Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America...
What a Difference a Year Makes: Western Lensman Shares Another Fourth of July...
'This Is Embarrassing'! The Hill Serves Up an Alternate Universe Hot Take About...
VIP
When Biden Said 'You Can't Only Love Your Country When You Win' He...
The Word is MALES: ABC Trots Out 'Experts' to Whine About Banning 'Transgender...
Clutch Those Pearls! Dems Manufacture ALL the Outrage Over Trump's Description of Corrupt...
Creative X Users Have Fun Reimagining Dem Jimmy Gomez’s Staged Capitol Steps ‘Crying’...
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Scott Jennings Lays Out Why the Democrat Party Keeps Losing Voters to Trump...
Chuck E. Cheese to Venture into Adults-Only Gaming Entertainment with 'Chuck's Arcade'
Children Among the Missing as Intense Rescue Effort Continues in the Wake of...
VIP
Dear GOP: It's Time Defend the OBBB
VIP
Murals and Morals: A Hijab-Wearing 'Lady Liberty' in France Seeks to Lecture America...

'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:00 PM on July 05, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

With the passing of the 'Big Beautiful Bill' and the arrival of Independence Day, there's a new message going around on the Left: it took only six months to destroy the country.

Advertisement

Don't worry though, this message doesn't seem to be catching on. Nice try, fellas.

However, this is the silver lining. Dr. Strangetweet gifts us a magnificent thread calling it out for what it is.

To Progressives, the Founders are all dead white slaveholders except for brief moments when they're useful.

Let's compare and contrast the differences. NOTE: not every Tweet is included. Head over there and give the posts some love.

Recommended

Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America Less Safe' Hit Piece
Doug P.
Advertisement

No no no! You can't mock FDR like that (stompy-foot sounds)!

Spoiler! It's not love for America, it's love for their version of America that can never be and never was. It's the vision of a perfect world and a standard that no country has ever been held to.

Advertisement

Go read it all, and have a lovely Fourth of July!

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP GUN RIGHTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America Less Safe' Hit Piece
Doug P.
What a Difference a Year Makes: Western Lensman Shares Another Fourth of July Then and Now
Grateful Calvin
'This Is Embarrassing'! The Hill Serves Up an Alternate Universe Hot Take About Trump's Failures
Doug P.
The Word is MALES: ABC Trots Out 'Experts' to Whine About Banning 'Transgender Females' In Sports
Grateful Calvin
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Is Big Mad Because the Big Beautiful Bill Prioritizes Immigration Law Enforcement
Doug P.
Creative X Users Have Fun Reimagining Dem Jimmy Gomez’s Staged Capitol Steps ‘Crying’ Photo
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America Less Safe' Hit Piece Doug P.
Advertisement