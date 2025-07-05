'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling

With the passing of the 'Big Beautiful Bill' and the arrival of Independence Day, there's a new message going around on the Left: it took only six months to destroy the country.

Some of the damage will never be undone. pic.twitter.com/t5KTWEwCN0 — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) July 3, 2025

Don't worry though, this message doesn't seem to be catching on. Nice try, fellas.

However, this is the silver lining. Dr. Strangetweet gifts us a magnificent thread calling it out for what it is.

“Two hundred and forty-nine years to build the United States and six months to destroy it!”



Hold up there, Skippy. You Leftists have been trying to destroy it for 70 years or more. Don’t sell yourself short. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 5, 2025

Don’t y’all start to glam onto the Founders now. Not after y’all cheered on removing their statues. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 5, 2025

To Progressives, the Founders are all dead white slaveholders except for brief moments when they're useful.

You want speech to be regulated. They wanted free speech.



You want guns banned. They wanted guns to be in the hands of the people.



You want people who don’t work taken care of. They thought if you don’t work, you don’t eat. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 5, 2025

Let's compare and contrast the differences. NOTE: not every Tweet is included. Head over there and give the posts some love.

“But Trump is putting people in cages like Nazi Germany!”



Oh, Skippy. You don’t have to look at Germany. You just have to look at Democrat policies. FDR put American citizens in cages, like Nazis did.



Trump is holding non-citizens until they’re deported. Quite a difference. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 5, 2025

No no no! You can't mock FDR like that (stompy-foot sounds)!

I mean, just a few years ago, you were telling us “America was never great.”



But now, you’re all “Yay America”?



I gotta ask: what changed?

Why the sudden “I love America so much”? — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 5, 2025

Spoiler! It's not love for America, it's love for their version of America that can never be and never was. It's the vision of a perfect world and a standard that no country has ever been held to.

But the American Right?



This is the only nation that has what we want:



The freedom to live our lives uninterfered with by government.



Yeah, we know government interferes with us now, which is why we push hard to not give it more ground. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 5, 2025

And because there is no place like here, there is no people like this people, which is why we want them protected from illegal immigrants and the issues associated with them. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 5, 2025

No, not all illegals are violent criminals. But if they’re paying taxes, they stole someone’s identity. If they’re getting taxpayer funded benefits, then someone who should be getting them isn’t.



It’s not all about “crime.” It’s all of the issues that comes with open borders. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 5, 2025

While your main concern is with people who don’t have a right to be here, ours is for the Americans suffering the impact of Leftist-caused issues. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 5, 2025

Go read it all, and have a lovely Fourth of July!