'Dude Was Lit': Replies to Aaron Bushnell's Birthday Post are Hot

Darling of the pro-Palestine Left, Aaron Bushnell, who self-immolated in an act of mental illness and solidarity with Hamas, is apparently having a birthday today.

This writer loathes giving click-farms engagement and therefore revenue, but this bait was just too good to not take. 'Naila Ayad' posted this today and the responses will brighten your day.

Yes. Why, yes he does! Hot takes incoming.

Dude was lit. — Polybius Champion🐂💨🇺🇸 (@PolybiusChamp) July 3, 2025

Ooh, sick burn!

Now you're just gaslighting 😂😂😂 — Johnny Cox 🎗 (@laRealMaquina) July 3, 2025

Is gaslight flammable? If so, we could have powered the country on Karine Jean-Pierre press briefings alone.

The Burning Bushnell as recounted in the Book of Exit-Us — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 3, 2025

It's there in the Bible, look it up.

What a bright shining example. 🥳😌🕯️ — 🌱 Quipple 🌿 (@Quipple) July 3, 2025

Like a candle in the wind — Rod Rockstone (@KenPwersFan) July 3, 2025

We don't think Sir Elton will be singing this one.

That one was a bit of a thinker.

If only he was here to light the candles… https://t.co/IKxI9r69dt — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 3, 2025

He got the candles at least — Diego ❤️🐢 (@DiegoLTortoise) July 3, 2025

But seriously, folks ...

He was a sad pathetic young man, in desperate need of mattering and he tragically and stupidly set himself on fire to no meaningful effect save to inspire death cultists to exploit his painful demise and wasted life. https://t.co/JhIC372whe https://t.co/L2yghbSKRv — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 3, 2025

This guy lit himself on fire protesting a genocide that wasn’t/isn’t even happening.



He’s neither a hero nor a martyr. He was a fool. Should have turned 26? Yeah, HE made the choice not to. https://t.co/jkeUm0VkBn — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) July 3, 2025

Creepy. We are lucky that he killed himself only. pic.twitter.com/1HaU6h9eea — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 3, 2025

Mental illness pretty much defines the activist far-left. Doubt that? Check out a Portland 'Trantifa' riot / protest.

Well, at least he single-handedly defeated Israel. Right? — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) July 3, 2025

Nope.