VIP
Politico: CIA Finds No Major Flaws in 2016 Election Probe
VIP
Wisconsin's Leftist Justices Just Aborted the Separation of Powers
Inverse Nostradamus: James Carville’s BBB GOP Party Extinction Prediction Has Trump Voters...
DCCC Declares That Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Is the 'Leader America Deserves'
PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative...
So Much for Choice! U.K. Petition Seeks to Ban Women From Changing Their...
Elie Mystal Writes That Dems Should Become the Pro-Porn Party; Taylor Lorenz Cheers
BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College...
Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As...
MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB...
George W. Bush Teams Up With 'Trump Foes' to Slam 'Colossal Mistake' of...
Walls Are Closing In: Man Wears Red Lipstick to Protest Trump
Wisconsin Supreme Court Overturns State's Abortion Ban
ICE Agents Breach Car Wash Owner’s Rights by Ignoring ‘Employees Only’ Sign

'Dude Was Lit': Replies to Aaron Bushnell's Birthday Post are Hot

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on July 03, 2025
Twitter

Darling of the pro-Palestine Left, Aaron Bushnell, who self-immolated in an act of mental illness and solidarity with Hamas, is apparently having a birthday today.

Advertisement

This writer loathes giving click-farms engagement and therefore revenue, but this bait was just too good to not take. 'Naila Ayad' posted this today and the responses will brighten your day.

Yes. Why, yes he does! Hot takes incoming.

Ooh, sick burn!

Is gaslight flammable? If so, we could have powered the country on Karine Jean-Pierre press briefings alone.

It's there in the Bible, look it up.

We don't think Sir Elton will be singing this one.

That one was a bit of a thinker.

Recommended

BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

But seriously, folks ...

Mental illness pretty much defines the activist far-left. Doubt that? Check out a Portland 'Trantifa' riot / protest.

Nope.

Tags:

HAMAS ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application
Aaron Walker
And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
Inverse Nostradamus: James Carville’s BBB GOP Party Extinction Prediction Has Trump Voters Celebrating
Warren Squire
Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As Parent Company Unilever Cuts Off Funds
Amy Curtis
PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative About Trump/CBS News Settlement
Warren Squire
Elie Mystal Writes That Dems Should Become the Pro-Porn Party; Taylor Lorenz Cheers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application Aaron Walker
Advertisement