Norwegian Tourist Turned Away Over JD Vance Meme

We're sure there's more to the story, at there always is, but ... Filed under the 'I thought this was America' theme, a Norwegian tourist was turned away at Newark airport and sent back to Norway because they found a J. D. Vance fat baby-face meme on his phone.

look what you’ve done pic.twitter.com/3jQedAcAIh — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) June 24, 2025

Like we said, there's probably more to the story, but who are we to get in the way of a dual International incident / Democratic outrage of the day? Not us!

The tourist was then subjected to what he described to Norwegian outlet Nordlys as an 'abuse, of power and harassment'. 'They asked questions about drug trafficking, terrorist plots and right-wing extremism totally without reason,' he told the outlet. Mr Mikkelsen, claimed the officers then threatened him with a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if he refused to give the password to his mobile phone. The guards reportedly found a meme on the device's camera roll showing US vice president JD Vance with a bald, egg-shaped head. Mikkelsen said after discovering the image the authorities sent him home to Norway the same day.

By way of background, J. D. Vance memes were huge just a few months ago.

Prediction: this was not the reason for the denial of this Norwegian. It’s because we have enough Lutheran atheists already in the country. https://t.co/h41M8G3US1 — J (@UpNorth_Tory371) June 24, 2025

This is a plausible theory.

We should have let him in

Hes clearly a patriot https://t.co/arr0fSs0Ou — The ConspiraSphere (@Conspira_Sphere) June 24, 2025

This is what we love about being on the right: we're not so full of ourselves that we can enjoy a little mockery directed our way.

ok but shouldn’t immigration officials know the meme by now https://t.co/sGXqxNYaFv — the traveling dummy (@_travelingdummy) June 24, 2025

Wouldn't it be a hoot to see the meme posted on the TSA booth on the BOL (Be on the Lookout) list? Except, instead of for red-flagging, it would be for high-fives.

Vance's debate with Walz became an instant meme.



His interview with Margaret Brennan became an instant meme.



Even the death of the Pope became an instant JD Vance meme.



But now we're through the looking class. Vance memes are spawning instant Vance memes. https://t.co/GWjNB6HhuP — Ben Fleming (@fleming_benn) June 24, 2025

Yes, isn't it wonderful?

I honestly think a bald JD Vance meme should make you MORE qualified for American citizenship, not less. — Maw (@TheEbonyMaw) June 24, 2025

On behalf of our great American meme community, we heartily agree!

UPDATE: Yeap, turns out there was more to the story.

Fact Check: FALSE



Mads Mikkelsen was not denied entry for any memes or political reasons, it was for his admitted drug use. pic.twitter.com/is9eGqILUq — CBP (@CBP) June 24, 2025

Dear friends in the media. We get that you desperately need to do everything in your power to discredit and destroy the Trump agenda, but not at the cost of your credibility.