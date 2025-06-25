Norwegian Tourist Turned Away Over JD Vance Meme

YES, PLEASE: Joy Reid Calls Jasmine Crockett the Leader of the Democrats, and...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on June 25, 2025
Twitchy

We're sure there's more to the story, at there always is, but ... Filed under the 'I thought this was America' theme, a Norwegian tourist was turned away at Newark airport and sent back to Norway because they found a J. D. Vance fat baby-face meme on his phone.

Like we said, there's probably more to the story, but who are we to get in the way of a dual International incident / Democratic outrage of the day? Not us!

The tourist was then subjected to what he described to Norwegian outlet Nordlys as an 'abuse, of power and harassment'.

'They asked questions about drug trafficking, terrorist plots and right-wing extremism totally without reason,' he told the outlet.

Mr Mikkelsen, claimed the officers then threatened him with a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if he refused to give the password to his mobile phone.

The guards reportedly found a meme on the device's camera roll showing US vice president JD Vance with a bald, egg-shaped head.

Mikkelsen said after discovering the image the authorities sent him home to Norway the same day.

By way of background, J. D. Vance memes were huge just a few months ago.

This is a plausible theory.

This is what we love about being on the right: we're not so full of ourselves that we can enjoy a little mockery directed our way.

UPDATE: Yeap, turns out there was more to the story.

Dear friends in the media. We get that you desperately need to do everything in your power to discredit and destroy the Trump agenda, but not at the cost of your credibility.

