'ICE Gets Another One': Shoplifting Ends Hilariously with an Ice Rink, Two Broken Legs, and a Selfie

No, silly, not that ICE. Ice. Literal ice.
OK, let's lighten things up a bit. There's a bit going on here but long story short, an alleged shoplifter tried jumping from the second floor to evade cops, then lands on the ice rink below, breaks both legs and then gets on his phone.
Dude was running from the cops and jumped off the 2nd or 3rd level in The Galleria Mall onto the ice rink. Broke both of his legs pic.twitter.com/WYBJcuEOwA— Figgy Fig (@TheFiggyFig) June 23, 2025
We had too look it up to make sure it was real. The line between reality and farce is way too thin these days, and OMG, it's real.
As with most good things on Twitter, the reactions make it so much better. Enjoy!
Tough break.— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 24, 2025
MF had no escape game that day. pic.twitter.com/41GUhVHv0v— David 🇺🇲 🎸🏈 (@TheRealUnclePe) June 23, 2025
ICE gets another one https://t.co/wj7QzyGBqP— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 24, 2025
“Hey man, are you alright?”— AstrosWorldOrder (@SmprFiguy) June 23, 2025
“Hold on let me tweet about this”….
These kids today, SMH.
“Mom, I asked for my Jump Neat, but damn if I didn’t break both legs and feet.” https://t.co/kvn9m63C2L— #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) June 24, 2025
June 24, 2025
Better put some ice on those legs. Oh, wait…— Vanessa (@Vanessa_light8) June 24, 2025
Cool it!
“Captain, I need ice skates”— Ashton Broussard (@AshtonBroussard) June 24, 2025
“This is Houston officer, quite playing around”
“But sir the galleria”
“Yeah yeah, whatever get the skates but just get out of my office”
30 seconds into this video she is completely vindicated, she is the captain now. pic.twitter.com/w4KieptlaT
The '70s Cop Show' treatment.
Buddy already setting up a give send go 💀 https://t.co/DGTTwtTlja pic.twitter.com/N4joRLgI7x— DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) June 24, 2025
Well, that would be the perfect 2025 ending.
