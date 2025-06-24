THIS Is NOT a DRILL! Scott Jennings Just Dropped THE New Meme of...
'ICE Gets Another One': Shoplifting Ends Hilariously with an Ice Rink, Two Broken Legs, and a Selfie

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:35 PM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

No, silly, not that ICE. Ice. Literal ice.

OK, let's lighten things up a bit. There's a bit going on here but long story short, an alleged shoplifter tried jumping from the second floor to evade cops, then lands on the ice rink below, breaks both legs and then gets on his phone.

We had too look it up to make sure it was real. The line between reality and farce is way too thin these days, and OMG, it's real.

As with most good things on Twitter, the reactions make it so much better. Enjoy!

These kids today, SMH.

Create your own adventure.

Cool it!

The '70s Cop Show' treatment.

Well, that would be the perfect 2025 ending.

Tags:

CRIME ENTERTAINMENT

