It's no secret that the journalism industry has long ago traded news reporting for advocacy. Nowhere has is been more blatant in recent weeks than KTLA, the CW (no seriously) affiliate out of Los Angeles. They've stretched facts thin and committed lies of omission so badly that Karen Bass sent them a dozen roses and a bottle of champagne. No, not really, but at least we're acknowledging we're lying.

Here's the breathless 'reporting'.

In a graphic video that has since gone viral on social media, about 7 or more masked men wearing U.S. Border Patrol vests are seen violently detaining a Santa Ana father before forcing him into the back of an unmarked car. Details: https://t.co/BgpTgNbNEW pic.twitter.com/UVn8lM2cf0 — KTLA (@KTLA) June 22, 2025

My gawd! Masked men violently detain a father and force him into an unmarked car? Dear lort, it's like Hitler, the CIA and the Medellin cartel rolled into one just abducted a father (A FATHER) for no reason at all!

Oh wait, there's context!

He ASSAULTED federal law enforcement with a WEED WHACKER. Perhaps the mainstream media would like our officers to stand there and be mowed down instead of defending themselves?



What a completely slanted portrayal of what actually happened. https://t.co/Zf10PgjEdY pic.twitter.com/dRYnLuPK8o — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 23, 2025

Slanted? An inflammatory, deceptive but run-through-legal headline. Remember, extremism is no vice in defense of (checks notes) illegal immigration.

We wonder if Grok thinks attacking authorities with a weed whacker is illegal and dangerous.

1. Attacking a federal agent with a weed whacker is illegal and dangerous, likely constituting assault, but evidence in the Santa Ana case suggests no such attack occurred.

2. Expect forceful response, including arrest, physical restraint, or, in extreme cases, lethal force, as… — Grok (@grok) June 23, 2025

Yep! Turns out attacking a federal agent with a week whacker is illegal and dangerous. Someone inform KTLA.

Context matters. The guy was trying to attack the officers with a weedwacker.

KTLA isn't a news station. They're a propaganda outlet. https://t.co/ZsxXN98B6d — Señia (@SeniaVJ) June 23, 2025

What's the word? Oh yeah, 'context'.

Man resists arrest.



KTLA has really fallen. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) June 23, 2025

But were they ever really up?

Here's your context, by the way.

Seems so, but much smaller. Like the poodle who dreams of being a Doberman.

And the implication by this news station that these might not be actual federal agents is pushing a fear narrative. pic.twitter.com/SMVgG6weTK — lisabee (@lisabee165) June 23, 2025

This in reference to the 'masked men wearing U.S. Border Patrol vests' wording.