Socialist Zohran Mamdani is Promising NYC Voters Government-Run Grocery Stores and Guarant...
Diggerland? Construction-Themed Amusement Park Must Be AI Because It’s Too Good to Be...
Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defyin...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Laments Small Businesses Bearing the Cost of Trump's...
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Lectures Trump on ‘Lives at Risk’ While Standing Behind a Planned...
Scott Jennings: Iran’s 'Flaccid' Response Signals Their Surrender and Validates Trump’s St...
Harry Sisson Says the Ceasefire Trump Is Celebrating Is a Problem He Created
VIP
Cyclists Defend Gangs of 'Youths' Blocking Traffic With Their Bikes
New York Times 'Family' Beat Reporter Goes After Secretary Sean Duffy, Family, Faith
VIP
Florida AG Investigates Trans TikTok Influencer for Filming in Disney Women’s Bathrooms
Letitia James Mourns for the Lives Lost in Recent Days After Iranian Counter-Attack
'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Ir...
Report: Zohran Mamdani Wants to Spend $65 Million on 'Gender Treatments'
Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats

DHS Debunks KTLA's Disgusting Spin on Migrant Arrest

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

It's no secret that the journalism industry has long ago traded news reporting for advocacy. Nowhere has is been more blatant in recent weeks than KTLA, the CW (no seriously) affiliate out of Los Angeles. They've stretched facts thin and committed lies of omission so badly that Karen Bass sent them a dozen roses and a bottle of champagne. No, not really, but at least we're acknowledging we're lying.

Advertisement

Here's the breathless 'reporting'.

My gawd! Masked men violently detain a father and force him into an unmarked car? Dear lort, it's like Hitler, the CIA and the Medellin cartel rolled into one just abducted a father (A FATHER) for no reason at all!

Oh wait, there's context!

Slanted? An inflammatory, deceptive but run-through-legal headline. Remember, extremism is no vice in defense of (checks notes) illegal immigration.

We wonder if Grok thinks attacking authorities with a weed whacker is illegal and dangerous.

Recommended

Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defying Supreme Court
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Yep! Turns out attacking a federal agent with a week whacker is illegal and dangerous. Someone inform KTLA.

What's the word? Oh yeah, 'context'.

But were they ever really up?

Here's your context, by the way.

Seems so, but much smaller. Like the poodle who dreams of being a Doberman.

This in reference to the 'masked men wearing U.S. Border Patrol vests' wording.

Tags:

FAKE NEWS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defying Supreme Court
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Socialist Zohran Mamdani is Promising NYC Voters Government-Run Grocery Stores and Guaranteed Dignity
Warren Squire
'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles
Grateful Calvin
Diggerland? Construction-Themed Amusement Park Must Be AI Because It’s Too Good to Be True - It's Real!
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings: Iran’s 'Flaccid' Response Signals Their Surrender and Validates Trump’s Strategy
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stephen Miller: Expect ‘Fireworks’ as White House Holds Rogue Judge Accountable for Defying Supreme Court Warren Squire
Advertisement