New York Times 'Family' Beat Reporter Goes After Secretary Sean Duffy, Family, Faith

You have to give the New York Times credit. They know their audience and create content tailor-made for them. Sadly, their audience seems to be angry, childless cat women who stand for abortion, LGBTQIA+ issues and Palestine.

This brings us to this absolute masterpiece of New York Times content. The Times' 'Family' reporter crafted a long hit piece on Secretary Sean Duffy and his family. It doesn't drip with condensation, it's written more subtly than that. But the aforementioned NYT audience's sensibilities are woven throughout.

Secretary Duffy is not pleased.

With all the serious issues facing our country, the New York Times decided to dispatch a former abortion correspondent (cosplaying now as a “family” expert) for a hit piece on me and the Trump administration.



NYT reporter @CAKitchener is genuinely disturbed that I’m happily… pic.twitter.com/wrNTMFoK42 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) June 23, 2025

Here is the rest of the Tweet [emphasis added].

...married, have nine kids, and—brace yourself—didn’t abort any of them. Among the hard-hitting questions she harassed my team with: did I consider aborting one of my daughters, what color plaid my siblings and I wore as children, whether I drive a minivan, and bizarre fact-checks on an old reality show.

Pulitzer stuff, truly. Let the NYT goof off. I’m laser focused on making transportation great again—modernizing air traffic control, rebuilding bridges, and reviving U.S. commercial shipping through a reinvigorated Merchant Marine Academy. While they obsess over my beautiful family, I’m working for yours.

Like we said, written by and for the left-leaning snob. It is notable that there is no substantive discussion of policy, except this absolutely tone-deaf quote from a former Biden official.

Top transportation officials under President Joseph R. Biden Jr. criticized the policy, questioning how it would work. “It’s a weird memo that seems to try to mishmash certain social engineering goals with transportation policy in a way that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” said Adam Raviv, who served as the chief counsel of the Transportation Department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Social engineering? Holy audacity of hope, Batman! You've just described every Obama, Biden action of the last 12 years! Mayor Pete had a $1 billon dollar plan to build 'racial equity' into roads.

Here's another gem from the (unlinked) article.

Early in his tenure at the Transportation Department, Mr. Duffy signed a controversial memo pledging to prioritize transportation funding for regions with higher birthrates and marriage rates — an approach that Democratic senators have called “deeply frightening” and “disturbingly dystopian.”

That sound you're hearing is a million women reaching for their Handmaid's costumes. Protip: if you're a journalist and want to get your opinion into your piece, find people to quote. In this instance Democratic senators.

Duffy's daughter, Evita Duffy-Alonzo was not impressed either.

The NYT just published a hit piece on my family, accusing my dad of using us as political props for his career. The writer, Caroline Kitchener, is an abortion reporter who now claims to be a “family” journalist. But it’s clear she hates family, given how much the size of ours… pic.twitter.com/AkiicQXodp — Evita Duffy-Alfonso (@evitaduffy_1) June 23, 2025

... disturbs her. One of the deranged questions she bombarded my parents with was if they considered aborting their first child — me. The truth is simple: we’re not a prop, a brand, or some act. We’re a real, loving, faithful, joyful family — and @CAKitchener is bitter and a creep.

Speaking of, let's meet the author, Caroline Kitchener.

I'm excited to start later this month as a reporter at the New York Times. After many years covering abortion, I'll be taking on a new beat — on the American family, and how the Trump/Vance administration will try to shape it.https://t.co/ZG0KzqDLvP — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) March 3, 2025

Abortion beat reporter is now the 'family' journalist for the New York Times. Absolutely on-brand.

One positive thing to come out of this article and the response is the radiant butthurt projected by New York Times veteran reporter Jonathan Martin who is upset that no links were provided to the article. Newsflash, no one owes your revenue clicks for hit pieces. In solidarity (fist emoji) we won't link article either.

not the main point here, but if ya going to include the headline and subhead, may as well throw in the link, too https://t.co/Yh00kP0FiW — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) June 23, 2025

amazing PR work



don’t read this terrible piece you may never have heard of had I not pushed it out right here w pics and hed https://t.co/Y8yepUiV6M — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) June 23, 2025

We drink your tears like a sweet nectar.

So let's get to what you're here for: the wonderful snark.

“Abortion reporter” 🤡



What a miserble insufferable woman.



She’s jealous of your family! pic.twitter.com/ywEqtQWdj9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

Ok, so they pointed out you grew up. Mazel Tov.

That should have been your response if you had a decent PR team. Here is your response (yours sucks)but I want the congestion tax thing fixed in return:



"Okay Cary, I grew up, sue me for finding the woman of my dreams, marrying… — Samantha (@SamanthaBXgirl) June 23, 2025

Don’t worry @SecDuffy these same people calling you weird, also mewling and fawn over a dude fake-nursing a baby he and his husband just purchased.



We Gotchu. pic.twitter.com/JBty6nQMBY — WickedSon (@SoggyBottom22) June 23, 2025

Now here's a Transportation Secretary we can get behind (stop giggling, that's not funny!).

Employing an abortion reporter as a “family expert” is like hiring Jeffrey Dahmer as a food critic. https://t.co/dAJnmRWyNr — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 23, 2025

We just spit out our human femur bone!

Thank you Secretary Duffy for staying focused on the huge task at hand. As a grandmother of five, and happily married for 47 years, it is incredible how falling in love and making a beautiful family infuriates Team Blue. Very sad. — Cheryl Brooks (@BabblingBrooksi) June 23, 2025

It can't all be snark, right? Let's close with this nice Tweet.