Harry Sisson Says the Ceasefire Trump Is Celebrating Is a Problem He Created
VIP
Cyclists Defend Gangs of 'Youths' Blocking Traffic With Their Bikes
VIP
Florida AG Investigates Trans TikTok Influencer for Filming in Disney Women’s Bathrooms
Letitia James Mourns for the Lives Lost in Recent Days After Iranian Counter-Attack
'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Ir...
Report: Zohran Mamdani Wants to Spend $65 Million on 'Gender Treatments'
Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats
Fetterman Drops Truth Bomb: AOC’s Impeachment Tantrum Is a Clown Show Going Nowhere...
SCOTUS Rules 6-3 That Trump Can Deport to Third-Party Countries
Oops! Democrats Cry Over Missed Calls on Iran Strike, But Jeffries Ghosted the...
President Trump Announces a Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel
ESPN WNBA Announcer Walks Back Saying 'That's What Makes America Great'
BREAKING: President Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel
Church Employees Return Fire and Kill Shooter; Rep. Shri Thanedar Calls for Gun...

New York Times 'Family' Beat Reporter Goes After Secretary Sean Duffy, Family, Faith

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:00 PM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

You have to give the New York Times credit. They know their audience and create content tailor-made for them. Sadly, their audience seems to be angry, childless cat women who stand for abortion, LGBTQIA+ issues and Palestine.

Advertisement

This brings us to this absolute masterpiece of New York Times content. The Times' 'Family' reporter crafted a long hit piece on Secretary Sean Duffy and his family. It doesn't drip with condensation, it's written more subtly than that. But the aforementioned NYT audience's sensibilities are woven throughout.

Secretary Duffy is not pleased.

Here is the rest of the Tweet [emphasis added].

...married, have nine kids, and—brace yourself—didn’t abort any of them. Among the hard-hitting questions she harassed my team with: did I consider aborting one of my daughters, what color plaid my siblings and I wore as children, whether I drive a minivan, and bizarre fact-checks on an old reality show. 


Pulitzer stuff, truly. Let the NYT goof off. I’m laser focused on making transportation great again—modernizing air traffic control, rebuilding bridges, and reviving U.S. commercial shipping through a reinvigorated Merchant Marine Academy. While they obsess over my beautiful family, I’m working for yours.

Like we said, written by and for the left-leaning snob. It is notable that there is no substantive discussion of policy, except this absolutely tone-deaf quote from a former Biden official.

Top transportation officials under President Joseph R. Biden Jr. criticized the policy, questioning how it would work.

“It’s a weird memo that seems to try to mishmash certain social engineering goals with transportation policy in a way that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” said Adam Raviv, who served as the chief counsel of the Transportation Department’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Recommended

'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Social engineering? Holy audacity of hope, Batman! You've just described every Obama, Biden action of the last 12 years! Mayor Pete had a $1 billon dollar plan to build 'racial equity' into roads.

Here's another gem from the (unlinked) article.

Early in his tenure at the Transportation Department, Mr. Duffy signed a controversial memo pledging to prioritize transportation funding for regions with higher birthrates and marriage rates — an approach that Democratic senators have called “deeply frightening” and “disturbingly dystopian.”

That sound you're hearing is a million women reaching for their Handmaid's costumes. Protip: if you're a journalist and want to get your opinion into your piece, find people to quote. In this instance Democratic senators.

Duffy's daughter, Evita Duffy-Alonzo was not impressed either.

... disturbs her. One of the deranged questions she bombarded my parents with was if they considered aborting their first child — me. The truth is simple: we’re not a prop, a brand, or some act. We’re a real, loving, faithful, joyful family — and 

@CAKitchener

 is bitter and a creep.

Speaking of, let's meet the author, Caroline Kitchener.

Advertisement

Abortion beat reporter is now the 'family' journalist for the New York Times. Absolutely on-brand.

One positive thing to come out of this article and the response is the radiant butthurt projected by New York Times veteran reporter Jonathan Martin who is upset that no links were provided to the article. Newsflash, no one owes your revenue clicks for hit pieces. In solidarity (fist emoji) we won't link article either.

We drink your tears like a sweet nectar.

So let's get to what you're here for: the wonderful snark.

Advertisement

Now here's a Transportation Secretary we can get behind (stop giggling, that's not funny!).

We just spit out our human femur bone!

It can't all be snark, right? Let's close with this nice Tweet.

Tags:

ABORTION CATHOLICISM SEAN DUFFY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Cyclists Defend Gangs of 'Youths' Blocking Traffic With Their Bikes
Brett T.
Letitia James Mourns for the Lives Lost in Recent Days After Iranian Counter-Attack
Brett T.
Laura Ingraham Spots 2 'Self-Righteous Media Dinosaurs' With ZERO Self-Awareness
Doug P.
Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'FIREBALL, B***H!' Watch U.S. Servicemembers in Qatar React to Interceptors Taking Down Iranian Missiles Grateful Calvin
Advertisement