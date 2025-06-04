VIP
Maria Cardona Trots Out 'Good People on Both Sides' Lie to Blame Trump for Recent Antisemitic Attacks

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on June 04, 2025
meme

The thing about being a politician or political operative is the gift of being able to puke outright spin and lies without blinking. Here we have a situation where there are recent violent and bloody acts of antisemitism. These last two incidents have occurred from the left and their natural allies, the campus progressives and Islamists. So what is a Democratic spinner like Maria Cardona to do? Yep, make it about Donald Trump.

On CNN's Newsnight, Cardona put her foot in her mouth then chewed on it. Then the backlash began and she began to backtrack.

Antisemitic actions and words and associations. Like what? Oh that debunked 'fine people on both sides' lie. We're never going to address the problem unless the Democrats acknowledge that they fuel the ideology that tracks from anti-Americanism to anti-'Whiteness' and ultimately to antisemitism. But clearly, that mentality is so deeply embedded in their party and 'elites' in academia and media, that they are not ready for that conversation. So what do we get?

Exactly.

Democrats Roll Out 'Searchlight' to Locate New Voters But The Party's Permanently In the Dark
Warren Squire
First came the lie.

“there are good people on both sides”

And there it is, that old debunked talking point again. Trump was clearly referring to people on both sides of the debate about the Robert E. Lee statue.

While Trump did play the populist and gave the media plenty of ammo to fuel accusations of racism. For example, when a judge with ties to the racial leftist group, La Raza, Trump said it was because he was Mexican. Awkward and stupid and a missed opportunity to tie Democrats to radical activist groups.

That said, the default assumption by Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves), assume racism as soon as an 'R' appears behind a candidate's name. They can't help themselves, it's the easiest and laziest opposition. 

Which brings us back to Cardona's stupid line of attack.

So after the soft backpedal, came the 'getting high on her own supply' part of the show.

From our sister site, Townhall.

This is probably due to the fact that her room-temperature IQ fan base ate it up.

And yet, Latinos continue to move toward Trump. But, by all means, keep pushing your messaging. It's going great for you.

We know that. Facts bear that out, but don't expect a partisan hack to acknowledge it.

If you look at the responses from the left, they still eat it up.

Like this galaxy brain who doesn't seem to be aware what has happened in the last two weeks.

Well, that's not true unless you consider academia, the Squad, the scribblings from the New York Times and the Washington Post. But for some reason, that doesn't count.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY

