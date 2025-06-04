Maria Cardona Trots Out 'Good People on Both Sides' Lie to Blame Trump for Recent Antisemitic Attacks

The thing about being a politician or political operative is the gift of being able to puke outright spin and lies without blinking. Here we have a situation where there are recent violent and bloody acts of antisemitism. These last two incidents have occurred from the left and their natural allies, the campus progressives and Islamists. So what is a Democratic spinner like Maria Cardona to do? Yep, make it about Donald Trump.

On CNN's Newsnight, Cardona put her foot in her mouth then chewed on it. Then the backlash began and she began to backtrack.

On ⁦@abbydphillip⁩’s Newsnight last night, while acknowledging the violence on college campuses was not handled well, we can’t not let Trump off the hook for the antisemitic language, actions & associations he has engaged in/permitted from the moment he came onto the scene pic.twitter.com/fOzR6eso8r — Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) June 3, 2025

Antisemitic actions and words and associations. Like what? Oh that debunked 'fine people on both sides' lie. We're never going to address the problem unless the Democrats acknowledge that they fuel the ideology that tracks from anti-Americanism to anti-'Whiteness' and ultimately to antisemitism. But clearly, that mentality is so deeply embedded in their party and 'elites' in academia and media, that they are not ready for that conversation. So what do we get?

BuT tRUmmMmMp 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — American Made #NationofHope (@slvrbltbeergirl) June 3, 2025

Exactly.

There is no question antisemitism comes from all corners of our political spectrum and members of both parties HAVE to condemn it But we have to acknowledge when hate speech comes from the TOP, how that fans the flames of antisemitic violence and gives permission to act on it! pic.twitter.com/RSzasSfvjv — Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) June 3, 2025

First came the lie.

What I actually said was that the rise of antisemitism in the last 10 years can be correlated with the rise of Donald Trump. And it’s not a coincidence. His hate speech, his trafficking in antisemitic tropes, his dining with neo Nazis, his “there are good people on both sides”… https://t.co/FYbbrDO5cl — Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) June 3, 2025

“there are good people on both sides”

And there it is, that old debunked talking point again. Trump was clearly referring to people on both sides of the debate about the Robert E. Lee statue.

While Trump did play the populist and gave the media plenty of ammo to fuel accusations of racism. For example, when a judge with ties to the racial leftist group, La Raza, Trump said it was because he was Mexican. Awkward and stupid and a missed opportunity to tie Democrats to radical activist groups.

That said, the default assumption by Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves), assume racism as soon as an 'R' appears behind a candidate's name. They can't help themselves, it's the easiest and laziest opposition.

Which brings us back to Cardona's stupid line of attack.

So after the soft backpedal, came the 'getting high on her own supply' part of the show.

🚨CNN Democrat Strategist Maria Cardona BLAMES TRUMP for left-wing anti-Semitic violence:



"The rise of anti-Semitism in the last decade can be correlated with the rise of Donald Trump."



"The kind of language that he uses...gives a permission slip for all of this anti-Semitic… pic.twitter.com/WTibKfz0ZU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2025

From our sister site, Townhall.

Yep I sure did. It is a fact. Sorry to those who don’t believe in those pesky facts! https://t.co/wzCfEnphUg — Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) June 3, 2025

This is probably due to the fact that her room-temperature IQ fan base ate it up.

Thank you Rick!!! Hahaha yes!!! https://t.co/ibckzYmYEY — Maria Cardona (@MariaTCardona) June 3, 2025

And yet, Latinos continue to move toward Trump. But, by all means, keep pushing your messaging. It's going great for you.

It’s the regressive left that has fueled antisemitism, comrade. — Tim Westcott (@tdw1116) June 3, 2025

We know that. Facts bear that out, but don't expect a partisan hack to acknowledge it.

Are you actually trying to pretend that the Democrats have not in any way pushed the “free Palestine” movement? That your party is not EXCLUSIVELY the party of Hamas?

This “bad language” argument is so old I’m shocked you think it still holds water. Every leftist, every elite… — Joel App (@AppyJoel) June 3, 2025

If you look at the responses from the left, they still eat it up.

gee stop apologizing fight back. their no both sides here.what she said both sides are the problem that’s the problem w dems n this network u cave gop just lie lie and lie spews propaganda crap it’s not both sides — Michael (@smlinspire) June 3, 2025

Like this galaxy brain who doesn't seem to be aware what has happened in the last two weeks.

You are a complete idiot. Democrats welcome this antisemitic lifestyle across the board. — DLS (@DLSexy) June 3, 2025

Well, that's not true unless you consider academia, the Squad, the scribblings from the New York Times and the Washington Post. But for some reason, that doesn't count.