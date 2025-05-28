With both academic fraud and the explosive growth of AI being at the forefront of recent news coverage, Iowahawk drops this amazing AI generated academic manuscript.

Advertisement

Announcement: I have founded the Journal of Advanced Machine-Generated Academic Bullshit, and am calling for submissions. All manuscripts will be blind peer reviewed by a panel of NVIDIA chipshttps://t.co/Hlb825KM7a — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 27, 2025

This was the prompt:

Write an analysis of the Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch in the most insane academic gobbledegook jargon possible

And this is the glorious result, proving that your average Critical Theory academic is easily replaceable.

A Semiotic and Gastro-Cultural Exegesis of the Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch: A Dialectic of Culinary Hybridity and Consumptive Desire

In the pantheon of fast-food artifacts, the Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch (henceforth CGC) emerges as a paradigmatic exemplar of postmodern culinary syncretism, embodying a dialectical tension between the hegemonic imperatives of globalized gastronomy and the localized semiotics of Tex-Mex vernacularity ...

Note also the seriousness of the topic, which is on par with this very real paper on the relationship between gender and glaciers. That paper, in turn, inspired the hilarious Sokal Squared Hoax.

Even better, he calls for submissions.

Your task: give Grok or other AI program a prompt that will spit out a bunch of text on a random topic so mind-numbingly dense, incoherent, and incomprehensible that it would be accepted at an actual academic journal in Sociology, Semiotics, etc.



I will let AI pick the winners — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 27, 2025

*Some of you are making the mistake of doing prompts on hard science questions, which would all be rejected by science journals. The are only jargon-y because they have to be. It's the social journals that are hard packed with jargon that none of them, including the writers… — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 27, 2025

... actually understands. It's the 'Hermeneutics of Urinal Rituals: an Autoethnographic Critique' stuff that is gonna get you tenure.

Important point.

And with that, let's begin. We will not post the extended text of the Tweets because, like 'real' academic gobbledygook, it gets verbose quickly.

Is a Hotdog a Sandwich? A Semiotic and Ontological Inquiry into Culinary Categorization



Author: Anonymous Scholar

Date: May 2025



Abstract

This paper interrogates the classificatory status of the hotdog within the sandwich paradigm, deploying a triadic framework of semiotic… — WOPR now with 128K (@W_O_P_R) May 27, 2025

Advertisement

The Eternal Social Media conversation. It's right up there with 'Is Die Hard a Christmas movie' and 'Does pineapple on pizza constitute a war crime'.

Synopsis: Decolonizing Waffle House Restaurants

In Decolonizing Waffle House Restaurants, Dr. Amara K. Thompson presents a groundbreaking interdisciplinary analysis that situates the iconic American diner chain, Waffle House, within the broader frameworks of postcolonial theory,… — John Tammes (@john_tammes) May 27, 2025

This one is too plausible because Waffle Houses are pretty diverse but no snooty academic has set foot in one.

I cry foul. Not one mention of privilege or queerness. — Dram Man (@Dram_man) May 27, 2025

OK. AI is good but it clearly has some catching up to do.