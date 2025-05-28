Tom Homan is Still Waiting on the Consequences AOC Promised for Going After...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on May 28, 2025
Meme

With both academic fraud and the explosive growth of AI being at the forefront of recent news coverage, Iowahawk drops this amazing AI generated academic manuscript.

This was the prompt:

Write an analysis of the Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch in the most insane academic gobbledegook jargon possible

And this is the glorious result, proving that your average Critical Theory academic is easily replaceable.

A Semiotic and Gastro-Cultural Exegesis of the Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch: A Dialectic of Culinary Hybridity and Consumptive Desire


In the pantheon of fast-food artifacts, the Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch (henceforth CGC) emerges as a paradigmatic exemplar of postmodern culinary syncretism, embodying a dialectical tension between the hegemonic imperatives of globalized gastronomy and the localized semiotics of Tex-Mex vernacularity ...

Note also the seriousness of the topic, which is on par with this very real paper on the relationship between gender and glaciers. That paper, in turn, inspired the hilarious Sokal Squared Hoax.

Even better, he calls for submissions.

... actually understands. It's the 'Hermeneutics of Urinal Rituals: an Autoethnographic Critique' stuff that is gonna get you tenure.

Important point.

And with that, let's begin. We will not post the extended text of the Tweets because, like 'real' academic gobbledygook, it gets verbose quickly.

The Eternal Social Media conversation. It's right up there with 'Is Die Hard a Christmas movie' and 'Does pineapple on pizza constitute a war crime'.

This one is too plausible because Waffle Houses are pretty diverse but no snooty academic has set foot in one.

OK. AI is good but it clearly has some catching up to do.

Tags: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

