Cancer, Genocide and Covid: Taylor Lorenz Gives Unhinged Statement To The New York Post

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on May 22, 2025
Townhall Media

Centuries from now, historians will be speculating on the life and writings of one Taylor Lorenz. Some will speculate that she could not have possibly been real; that she was a creation of some AI gone amok. Others will conclude Lorenz was a member of a tribe of people who were psychically damaged by dangerous chemicals and wrote down their fevered imaginings.

Taylor Lorenz is on an increasingly erratic downward trajectory. From the New York Times' 'technology' reporter whose beat was actually a gossip column focused on 'Tech Bros' to complaining about $22 avocado toast, she eventually spiraled down to mask hysteria and ultimately, an unhinged lunatic.

These days, it's hard to tell whether a media figure is trolling for attention or genuinely losing it. Whichever it is, Lorenz is Patient Zero for this weird behavior.

Taylor seems to be becoming a hybrid between Cher, Greta Thunberg and a rabid Labrador. This brings us to this very weird exchange when the New York Post contacted her regarding her vitriolic attack on Joe Biden in the context of his recent cancer news.

Lorenz's response in the second screenshot.

Hi Ariel, absolutely! Can you please include the below comment in full?

Joe Biden is a war criminal who personally sanctioned the genocide of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including countless cancer patients. Gaza's only cancer hospital has been shut down for over a year. There are nearly 10,000 cancer patients in Gaza with zero access to treatment or chemotherapy. 

Biden is responsible for at least nearly 1 million deaths from Covid and kicked millions, including  cancer patients, off healthcare amidst a raging pandemic. He forced people back to work with no labor protections. Covid itself has been linked to cancer. My sympathies will always lie with the innocent people Biden has killed and disabled, not the genocidal war monger sanctioning their deaths.

Whew! Genocide, cancer and Covid 19 all in one glorious rant that sums up all the hysterics of the early 2020s. The Unibomber just called to compliment her on her 'command of the manifesto lingo'.

We always took Taylor for a run-of-the-mill narcissistic elite 'journalist', but wow, she seems to be doing a Benjamin Button transformation with her maturity.

Clearly, she wasn't pleased with the Post's treatment. 

But oh, her fans did. Lorenz acts a type of bug light which attracts a certain like-minded demographic.

Sorry, but 'frothing-at-the-mouth-looney-tunes' is a bit too verbose. And 'tarnish'? Oh you sweet summer child, we've seen rusted spittoons that were less tarnished.

YAZ KWEEN, SLAY CRAY!

Well, she has the 'burn the city down' / Antifa / Hamas / 'Stalin was too nice' demographic in her corner.

The Trans / Hamas intersection. You're guarantee of solid takes. 

Fortunately, common sense lives despite the fevered rage from the fringe.

She's rolling. Let her be!

It's like watching a bloody five car pileup on the other side of the highway.

