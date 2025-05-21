Dem Bulb: Scott Jennings Laughs that Failure of Fake Biden Town Hall Was...
Artificial Intelligence and Real Stupidity: AI Generated Reading Guide Contains Non-Existent Books

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on May 21, 2025
Twitchy

There has been much hand-wringing over the threat of AI taking the journalists' jobs and given what we're about to show you, it can't come soon enough.

The money quote:

... real authors and fake books that they did not write was partially generated by artificial intelligence.

At this point, just cut out the middleman (sorry, middlepersxn) and hire Grok.

From the linked article.

The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper’s “Best of Summer” section published over the weekend contains a guide to summer reads that features real authors and fake books that they did not write was partially generated by artificial intelligence, the person who generated it told 404 Media.

It goes on.

The article, called “Summer Reading list for 2025,” suggests reading Tidewater by Isabel Allende, a “multigenerational saga set in a coastal town where magical realism meets environmental activism. 

...

Neither of these books exist, and many of the books on the list either do not exist or were written by other authors than the ones they are attributed to. 

Oopsie!

Mistakes happen and the author took responsibility. However, it's a dang funny story! And, of course, the reactions are gold.

Ha ha! Let's get ChatGPT to review them.

And yet ...

(chin scratch emoji here)

Ah yes, "the trust us, don't trust untrained people in their pajamas" era. Good times.

What a quaint and outdated sentiment.

