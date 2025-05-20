Desperately Seeking The Liberal Joe Rogan: Left-Wing Moguls Are Trying It AGAIN

At the saying goes, 'history repeats, first as failure and then again as more failure.' We may have taken some liberties with that quote, but it fits in this case.

Democratic mega-donors are debating plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on a range of influencer plans to "find the liberal Rogan."



We've got pitch decks, investor meetings, and more internal docs.



One Democrat has a spreadsheet of 26 different proposals. pic.twitter.com/0VBN52HM3z — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) May 20, 2025

If you're a history buff, this has been tried before. But by all means, sink millions into more failed messaging ventures. Let's not kid ourselves, it's not about looking for fresh liberal voices, it's about obedient megaphones (hi, JoJo & Harry Sisson!).

Setting aside that Joe Rogan is a liberal, this is reminiscent of “we need talk radio!” which led to the failed Air America. Look it up, kids! https://t.co/RydCB0CmBw — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 20, 2025

The definition of insanity and all that.

Pod Save America out there catching strays. https://t.co/8m9mjOyj0x — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 20, 2025

Ouch! Yeah, you already got one of those. So how is that working out for you?

There are plenty of popular influencers on the Left who are edgy and charismatic, and have devoted followings without being astroturfed like this. The problem for Democrats is that the popular left-wing influencers hate “liberalism” and train their fire more on the Democratic… — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 20, 2025

Great point. The Democrat machine is looking for message conduits more than they are looking for compelling left-leaning talkers.

They had a liberal Joe Rogan...his name was Joe Rogan.



They drove him out of the party.



Maybe they should think about that first! — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 20, 2025

Rogan was the literal proof that they didn't want an independent thinker. Remember when someone on the left likely paid handsomely to try and cancel him?

As usual, democrats don't get it.



The problem is not that you don't have a "liberal Joe Rogan," [who is a former liberal but you drove him away] but that you have nothing for America.



Democrats are the enemies of America.



Everyone knows it now. You can't unring that bell. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) May 20, 2025

More than one person noted this. None are so blind as those who will not see, or blind ideologues, or morons. We'll let you choose.

Won’t work. People want authenticity and this is fake as hell. — Dan (@danwvette) May 20, 2025

Authenticity. There's that word again.

The most predictable limousine lib move of all time. Send the failson network to slide deck a “strategy” to buy authenticity.

We started @RuthlessPodcast with USB mics plugged into a side of a laptop. These clowns are going to create a venture capital fund to compete. https://t.co/prIzF2FVHD — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) May 20, 2025

Ruthless Podcast weighed in to do a little end-zone dance.

Dems have had every advantage possible.



Control of the mainstream media, Hollywood, funding from billionaires, NGOs hell even USAID. And they threatened boycotts to pressure fortune 500 companies not to advertise on conservative shows



They had all that and they still blew it https://t.co/pwo7HtEoDe — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 20, 2025

Also, the lack of self awareness is precious. When they owned all media except for AM radio, of course, they blamed AM radio for their failure.

Democrats are convinced that it’s just a matter of finding the right messenger, vs. the possibility of people disliking their message. — Regular Man (@EmployedMan1) May 20, 2025

We think the correct reply to this (from the left) is, "shut up, bigot".