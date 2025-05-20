Desperately Seeking The Liberal Joe Rogan: Left-Wing Moguls Are Trying It AGAIN

Destructive Debacle: New Roof on Ancient Building Collapses in China and is...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on May 20, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

At the saying goes, 'history repeats, first as failure and then again as more failure.' We may have taken some liberties with that quote, but it fits in this case.

If you're a history buff, this has been tried before. But by all means, sink millions into more failed messaging ventures. Let's not kid ourselves, it's not about looking for fresh liberal voices, it's about obedient megaphones (hi, JoJo & Harry Sisson!).

The definition of insanity and all that.

Ouch! Yeah, you already got one of those. So how is that working out for you?

Great point. The Democrat machine is looking for message conduits more than they are looking for compelling left-leaning talkers.

Rogan was the literal proof that they didn't want an independent thinker. Remember when someone on the left likely paid handsomely to try and cancel him?

More than one person noted this. None are so blind as those who will not see, or blind ideologues, or morons. We'll let you choose.

Authenticity. There's that word again.

Ruthless Podcast weighed in to do a little end-zone dance.

Also, the lack of self awareness is precious. When they owned all media except for AM radio, of course, they blamed AM radio for their failure.

We think the correct reply to this (from the left) is, "shut up, bigot".

